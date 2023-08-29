8 Best CBD Gummies For Lungs

Hemp cannabidiol (CBD) is best known for a handful of possible benefits, ranging from boosting mood to promoting relaxation—but can the benefits of CBD gummies also extend to supporting lung health?*

At this point, there hasn’t been extensive research on CBD and its effects on the lungs. However, preliminary animal research suggests there could be a connection.

A study1 published in the British Journal of Pharmacology investigated CBD's effects on acute lung injury. Researchers found that CBD administration could mitigate severe lung injury in mice and reduce cytokine production, an inflammatory process.*

This is likely due to CBD's role in the endocannabinoid system (ECS), which plays a role in a variety of bodily responses, such as immune response and pain modulation. While the cannabinoid doesn't bind to the body's ECS, it's suspected to block the natural degradation of the body's own cannabinoids.

Needless to say, there's more research still to do between CBD and the lungs—but there are still plenty of other research-backed benefits to reap from the best CBD gummies.