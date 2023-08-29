8 Best CBD Gummies For Lungs
Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.
Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your healthcare provider. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws.
The best CBD gummies for lungs:
The best CBD gummies for lungs:
Hemp cannabidiol (CBD) is best known for a handful of possible benefits, ranging from boosting mood to promoting relaxation—but can the benefits of CBD gummies also extend to supporting lung health?*
At this point, there hasn’t been extensive research on CBD and its effects on the lungs. However, preliminary animal research suggests there could be a connection.
A study1 published in the British Journal of Pharmacology investigated CBD's effects on acute lung injury. Researchers found that CBD administration could mitigate severe lung injury in mice and reduce cytokine production, an inflammatory process.*
This is likely due to CBD's role in the endocannabinoid system (ECS), which plays a role in a variety of bodily responses, such as immune response and pain modulation. While the cannabinoid doesn't bind to the body's ECS, it's suspected to block the natural degradation of the body's own cannabinoids.
Needless to say, there's more research still to do between CBD and the lungs—but there are still plenty of other research-backed benefits to reap from the best CBD gummies.
How we picked
Testing
All of the brands above are transparent about their third-party testing process and provided COAs (lab results) online.
Ingredients
We chose brands that have minimal ingredients and opted for GMO-free or organic hemp in their CBD products.
Reviews
These CBD products are well-loved by customers—we should know, we read hundreds of reviews.
Our picks for the best CBD gummies for lungs:
Penguin CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Variety of options
- Made with hemp grown on the brand’s Oregon farms
Cons:
- Contain artificial colors
Type:IsolateFull-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.15
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Penguin CBD Gummies are available in full-spectrum or CBD isolate versions. If you’re unfamiliar, full-spectrum hemp includes CBD alongside other potentially beneficial cannabinoids of the hemp plant, including small amounts of THC.
On the other hand, CBD isolate is CBD alone. These gummy worms have a soft texture and are coated in sweet and sour crystals.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Penguin CBD grows its own hemp on farms in Oregon. The hemp is grown without the use of pesticides or chemical fertilizers.
Batch CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Batch produces gummies in-house
- Vegan
Cons:
- Some reviewers don’t like the taste
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.07
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Batch’s CBD gummies are vegan, non-GMO, and made with full-spectrum hemp grown in Wisconsin. The blueberry, raspberry, and mango gummies contain a moderate 25 mg of CBD per serving, and you can always double up if you have a higher tolerance.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Batch grows its own hemp on farms in Wisconsin.
Advertisement
Joy Organics Organic CBD Gummies
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Vegan
Cons:
- No high-strength option
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.05
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Joy Organics’ USDA-certified organic gummies come in two flavors and two strengths. They contain broad-spectrum hemp and don’t contain any artificial flavors. Reviewers love the taste and report that they’re effective at promoting relaxation before they’re ready to drift off to sleep.*
Sourcing & Ingredients: Joy Organics sources its hemp from USDA certified organic farms in Kentucky, Oregon, and Colorado.
CbdMD Broad Spectrum Gummies
Pros:
- Made in facilities that are certified compliant with good manufacturing practices (GMPs) by NSF International
- Low cost per mg of CBD
Cons:
- Stronger dose that may not suit CBD newbies
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Strong, 100 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 200 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30 or 60
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.04
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
CbdMD offers a delicious way to consume a strong dose of CBD. Each gummy is infused with broad-spectrum hemp extract, which includes other cannabinoids in addition to CBD but has the THC filtered out. They’re vegan, gluten-free, and relatively affordable when you take the cost per mg of CBD into account.
Sourcing & Ingredients: CbdMD sources hemp from farms in the U.S.
Advertisement
Spruce CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Vegan
- No artificial flavors or sweeteners
Cons:
- No international shipping
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.12
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Each of these gummies delivers a moderate dose of CBD, along with the other cannabinoids found in full-spectrum hemp. They’re vegan, gluten-free, and produced in the U.S. from hemp grown without pesticides.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Spruce produces its gummies in the U.S. using hemp from North Carolina and Kentucky organic farms.
Leaf Remedys CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Excellent purity testing
- Low cost per mg of CBD
Cons:
- Contain artificial colors
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.03
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Each jar of Leaf Remedy's CBD gummies contains a generous 1500 mg of CBD, so you won’t find yourself constantly purchasing refills. The brand uses a sub-zero extraction method to derive CBD from its hemp in hopes of avoiding contaminants.
Sourcing & ingredients: Leaf Remedys uses hemp grown without herbicides or pesticides from farms in Colorado.View COAs here.
Advertisement
Just CBD CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Wide range of products
- 30% discount and free shipping when you sign up for a subscription
Cons:
- Relatively high cost per mg of CBD
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Ranges from moderate, 40 mg of CBD per serving to Strong, 144 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:Ranges from 7 to 25
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.19
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Just CBD stands out for its variety, with different flavor options and sizes ranging from 250 mg to 3,000 mg of CBD per jar. You can go with sour cherries, gummy bears, peach rings, sour worms, among other options, or opt for a mixed “party pack” if you’re having trouble deciding.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Just CBD sources its CBD from Chemco Corporation, which uses Wisconsin-grown hemp.
Colorado Botanicals Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Free shipping on all orders
- Vegan
Cons:
- Some reviewers don’t like the flavor
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.08
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Colorado Botanicals has perfected a solvent-free CO2 extraction process, to ensure that its gummies don’t end up with impurities. The gummies are vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, and available in orange and strawberry flavors. Since they’re made with broad spectrum hemp, they deliver CBD and other cannabinoids, minus THC.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Colorado Botanicals sources its ingredients from the U.S.
Advertisement
Takeaway
Whether you opt for CBD isolate, broad-spectrum hemp, or full-spectrum hemp, these CBD gummies offer a convenient way to take hemp without the bitter aftertaste.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.