Integrative Health

8 Best CBD Gummies For Lungs

Brooke V.
August 29, 2023
This content is produced in collaboration with an advertising partner and follows mindbodygreen's editorial guidelines.
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.

Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.

Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your healthcare provider. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws.

Hemp cannabidiol (CBD) is best known for a handful of possible benefits, ranging from boosting mood to promoting relaxation—but can the benefits of CBD gummies also extend to supporting lung health?*

At this point, there hasn’t been extensive research on CBD and its effects on the lungs. However, preliminary animal research suggests there could be a connection.

A study1 published in the British Journal of Pharmacology investigated CBD's effects on acute lung injury. Researchers found that CBD administration could mitigate severe lung injury in mice and reduce cytokine production, an inflammatory process.*

This is likely due to CBD's role in the endocannabinoid system (ECS), which plays a role in a variety of bodily responses, such as immune response and pain modulation. While the cannabinoid doesn't bind to the body's ECS, it's suspected to block the natural degradation of the body's own cannabinoids.

Needless to say, there's more research still to do between CBD and the lungs—but there are still plenty of other research-backed benefits to reap from the best CBD gummies.

How we picked

Testing

All of the brands above are transparent about their third-party testing process and provided COAs (lab results) online.

Ingredients

We chose brands that have minimal ingredients and opted for GMO-free or organic hemp in their CBD products.

Reviews

These CBD products are well-loved by customers—we should know, we read hundreds of reviews.

Our picks for the best CBD gummies for lungs:

Penguin CBD Gummies

view on Penguin | $45

Pros:

  • Variety of options
  • Made with hemp grown on the brand’s Oregon farms

Cons:

  • Contain artificial colors

Type:

IsolateFull-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 25 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.15

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Penguin CBD Gummies are available in full-spectrum or CBD isolate versions. If you’re unfamiliar, full-spectrum hemp includes CBD alongside other potentially beneficial cannabinoids of the hemp plant, including small amounts of THC.

On the other hand, CBD isolate is CBD alone. These gummy worms have a soft texture and are coated in sweet and sour crystals.

Sourcing & Ingredients: Penguin CBD grows its own hemp on farms in Oregon. The hemp is grown without the use of pesticides or chemical fertilizers.

View COAs here.

Batch CBD Gummies

view on Batch | $50

Pros:

  • Batch produces gummies in-house
  • Vegan

Cons:

  • Some reviewers don’t like the taste

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.07

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Batch’s CBD gummies are vegan, non-GMO, and made with full-spectrum hemp grown in Wisconsin. The blueberry, raspberry, and mango gummies contain a moderate 25 mg of CBD per serving, and you can always double up if you have a higher tolerance.

Sourcing & Ingredients: Batch grows its own hemp on farms in Wisconsin.

View COAs here.

Joy Organics Organic CBD Gummies

view on Joy Organics | $50

Pros:

  • USDA certified organic
  • Vegan

Cons:

  • No high-strength option

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 25 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.05

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Joy Organics’ USDA-certified organic gummies come in two flavors and two strengths. They contain broad-spectrum hemp and don’t contain any artificial flavors. Reviewers love the taste and report that they’re effective at promoting relaxation before they’re ready to drift off to sleep.*

Sourcing & Ingredients: Joy Organics sources its hemp from USDA certified organic farms in Kentucky, Oregon, and Colorado.

View COAs here.

CbdMD Broad Spectrum Gummies

view on CbdMD | $80

Pros:

  • Made in facilities that are certified compliant with good manufacturing practices (GMPs) by NSF International
  • Low cost per mg of CBD

Cons:

  • Stronger dose that may not suit CBD newbies

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

Strong, 100 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 200 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30 or 60

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.04

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

CbdMD offers a delicious way to consume a strong dose of CBD. Each gummy is infused with broad-spectrum hemp extract, which includes other cannabinoids in addition to CBD but has the THC filtered out. They’re vegan, gluten-free, and relatively affordable when you take the cost per mg of CBD into account.

Sourcing & Ingredients: CbdMD sources hemp from farms in the U.S.

View COAs here.

Spruce CBD Gummies

:
Pros:

  • Vegan
  • No artificial flavors or sweeteners

Cons:

  • No international shipping

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.12

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Each of these gummies delivers a moderate dose of CBD, along with the other cannabinoids found in full-spectrum hemp. They’re vegan, gluten-free, and produced in the U.S. from hemp grown without pesticides.

Sourcing & Ingredients: Spruce produces its gummies in the U.S. using hemp from North Carolina and Kentucky organic farms.

View COAs here.

Leaf Remedys CBD Gummies

:
Pros:

  • Excellent purity testing
  • Low cost per mg of CBD

Cons:

  • Contain artificial colors

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.03

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Each jar of Leaf Remedy's CBD gummies contains a generous 1500 mg of CBD, so you won’t find yourself constantly purchasing refills. The brand uses a sub-zero extraction method to derive CBD from its hemp in hopes of avoiding contaminants.

Sourcing & ingredients: Leaf Remedys uses hemp grown without herbicides or pesticides from farms in Colorado.View COAs here.

Just CBD CBD Gummies

:
Pros:

  • Wide range of products
  • 30% discount and free shipping when you sign up for a subscription

Cons:

  • Relatively high cost per mg of CBD

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Ranges from moderate, 40 mg of CBD per serving to Strong, 144 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

Ranges from 7 to 25

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.19

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Just CBD stands out for its variety, with different flavor options and sizes ranging from 250 mg to 3,000 mg of CBD per jar. You can go with sour cherries, gummy bears, peach rings, sour worms, among other options, or opt for a mixed “party pack” if you’re having trouble deciding.

Sourcing & Ingredients: Just CBD sources its CBD from Chemco Corporation, which uses Wisconsin-grown hemp.

View COAs here.

Colorado Botanicals Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies

:
Pros:

  • Free shipping on all orders
  • Vegan

Cons:

  • Some reviewers don’t like the flavor

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 25 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.08

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Colorado Botanicals has perfected a solvent-free CO2 extraction process, to ensure that its gummies don’t end up with impurities. The gummies are vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, and available in orange and strawberry flavors. Since they’re made with broad spectrum hemp, they deliver CBD and other cannabinoids, minus THC.

Sourcing & Ingredients: Colorado Botanicals sources its ingredients from the U.S.

View COAs here.

Takeaway

Whether you opt for CBD isolate, broad-spectrum hemp, or full-spectrum hemp, these CBD gummies offer a convenient way to take hemp without the bitter aftertaste.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Meet The Experts

This content is produced in collaboration with an advertising partner and follows mindbodygreen’s editorial guidelines. The content is written by a third party. Statements are not fact-checked by a medical expert.