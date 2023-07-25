7 Best CBD For Sex For Men
- Best isolate: Penguin CBD Gummies
- Best full-spectrum: Cornbread Organic CBD Gummies
- Best broad-spectrum: Joy Organics CBD Gummies
- Best vegan: Batch CBD Full-Spectrum Gummies
- Strongest: cbdMD Tropical CBD Gummies
- Best sugar-free: Verma Farms CBD gummies
- Best low-sugar: Leaf Remedys Mixed Natural Flavors CBD Gummies
CBD is best known for its potential to encourage a more even mood and promote relaxation.* But it may also improve your sexual encounters at the same time.
If you’re unfamiliar, cannabidiol, aka hemp CBD, is a non-psychoactive compound derived from the hemp plant. CBD interacts with your body's endocannabinoid system (ECS), which is thought to play a vital role in regulating various physiological functions.
At this point, research on the effects of CBD on sexual function is very limited. That said, there’s indirect evidence that the effects of CBD may provide some benefit, due to its possible role in reducing anxiety and relieving pain.*
By interacting with the ECS, CBD may help improve mood. A 2015 analysis1 in the journal Neurotherapeutics reported that CBD may be a promising treatment for anxiety.* This is noteworthy, since some people experience performance anxiety that can hinder their sexual experiences.
Additionally, some people experience pain during sex, which can lower their sexual satisfaction. That’s where the potential role of CBD in pain management comes into play. That said, research on whether CBD is effective at relieving pain is mixed2, and studies haven’t focused on pain during sex specifically.
Convinced? Here you’ll find a comprehensive list of the eight best CBD options available for improving sexual experiences or reaping the other possible benefits. Whether you're looking to heighten pleasure or alleviate performance anxiety, these CBD products may help.*
Best taste: Penguin CBD Gummies
- Type: CBD isolate or full-spectrum
- Potency: Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per serving
- Servings: 30
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.15
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Both CBD isolate and full-spectrum options, Variety of shapes
Cons: Higher cost per mg of CBD compared to other options, Artificial dyes & sweeteners
Whether you’re hoping CBD will boost your sex life or promote better sleep, Penguin CBD is worth looking into.* It offers sour worms or gummy bears, available with CBD isolate or full-spectrum hemp . If you’re unfamiliar, full-spectrum hemp contains other beneficial compounds from the hemp plant alongside CBD (including up to 0.3% THC by dry weight), while CBD isolate is only the cannabinoid. The former allows for the entourage effect3, which enhances the benefits of CBD.
Our only notes? These gummies taste amazing—but their formula also closer resembles candy than many other options on the list.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Penguin CBD grows its hemp on farms in Oregon. It doesn’t use pesticides or chemical fertilizers during the farming process.
Best full-spectrum: Cornbread Organic CBD Gummies
- Type: Full-spectrum
- Potency: Moderate, 20 mg of CBD per serving, moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving, or strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving
- Servings: 30
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.05
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: USDA-certified organic, Available in multiple strengths & flavors
Cons: No low-potency option, Has trace levels of THC (if that's not your thing)
Cornbread Hemp only offers products with full-spectrum hemp, including its CBD gummies. Another proof this brand is all about quality? The unique vegan formula skips high-fructose corn syrup and artificial colors in favor of inventive ingredients like organic blue agave. Available in both moderate and strong potencies, these gummies can be purchased in a berry, peach, or watermelon flavor.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Cornbread sources its ingredients from an organic farm in Kentucky.
Best broad-spectrum: Joy Organics CBD Gummies
- Type: Broad-spectrum
- Potency: Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per serving, or moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
- Servings: 30
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.05
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Multiple flavor & potencies, USDA certified organic
Cons: No high-strength option,
For a USDA certified organic option with a low or moderate dose of CBD, look to Joy Organics. Its CBD gummies contain broad-spectrum hemp CBD, which means they don’t have any THC like their full-spectrum counterparts. You'll have the choice of either a strawberry lemonade or green apple gummies with either 10 or 25mg of CBD per serving.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Joy Organics sources hemp from USDA certified organic farms in Kentucky, Oregon, and Colorado.
Best vegan: Batch CBD Full-Spectrum Gummies
- Type: Full-spectrum
- Potency: Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
- Servings: 30
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.07
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Made from hemp grown in Wisconsin, vegan
Cons: No variety in flavor or potency
With 25 mg of CBD in each gummy, Batch CBD Full-Spectrum Gummies provide a moderate dose of CBD. Batch grows its own hemp in the Driftless Area of Wisconsin, to take advantage of the area’s rich soil. The result is a strong earthy note that's still present underneath the blueberry, raspberry, and mango flavoring. The GMO-free formula is also vegan and gluten-free.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Batch CBD grows its hemp on farms in Wisconsin.
Strongest: cbdMD Tropical CBD Gummies
- Type: Broad-spectrum
- Potency: Strong, 100 mg of CBD per serving or strong, 200 mg of CBD per serving
- Servings: 30 or 60
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.03
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Low cost per mg of CBD, vegan
Cons: Some reviewers don’t like the taste
Thanks to a high-strength CBD potency, cbdMD’s gummies have a relatively low cost per mg of CBD. The brand sweetens its tropical-flavored gummies with organic cane sugar and organic tapioca syrup. They’re also vegan and gluten-free, making them suitable for a range of dietary needs.
Sourcing & Ingredients: CbdMD uses hemp grown in the U.S.
Best sugar-free: Verma Farms CBD Gummies
- Type: Broad-spectrum
- Potency: Moderate, 25 mg of CBD
- Servings: 20
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.08
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Keto-friendly sugar-free formula
Cons: Only 20 servings per jar, Made with gelatin & artifical dyes
CBD gummies may taste great, but at least a little bit of sugar is required for these formula. Verma's Sugar-Free CBD gummies are an exception; they're made with aspartame to provide the same sweet flavors sans sugar. While definitely a less natural option—especially when you consider the artificial dyes used—they're a great choice for those who follow strict diets.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Verma Farms sources hemp from Hawaii.
Best low-sugar: Leaf Remedys CBD Gummies
- Type: Full-spectrum
- Potency: Strong, 50 mg per serving
- Servings: 30
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.03
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Vegan, Free shipping on all orders
Cons: Contain artificial colors
Another full-spectrum hemp CBD option, Leaf Remedy's CBD gummies offers a stronger 50mg potency that's best for experienced CBD users. Along with having a unique subzero hemp extraction process—a method that involves freezing hemp to achieve high-quality full-spectrum CBD extract—the brand stands out creating two lines of gummies. There's a candy-like version and a cleaner vegan option made with natural flavors. We prefer the latter for its short ingredient list, which skips corn syrup and gelatin.
Sourcing & ingredients: Leaf Remedys sources hemp grown without herbicides or pesticides from farms in Colorado.
|Product
|Cost
|Cost per mg of CBD
|Potency
|Servings
|Organic Hemp
|Subscription option
|Penguin CBD Gummies
|$45.00
|$0.15
|Gentle (10mg per serving)
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Leaf Remedys Gummies
|$49.99
|$0.03
|Strong
|30
|FALSE
|TRUE
|Verma Farms CBD gummies
|$59.99
|$0.08
|Moderate (25mg per serving)
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Joy Organics CBD Gummies
|$39.96
|$0.05
|Moderate (25mg per serving)
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|cbdMD Tropical CBD Gummies
|$79.99
|$0.03
|Strong (100mg per serving)
|30
|FALSE
|TRUE
|Batch CBD Full-Spectrum Gummies
|$49.99
|$0.07
|Moderate (25mg per serving)
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Cornbread Organic CBD Gummies
|$29.99
|$0.05
|Moderate (20mg per serving)
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
Takeaway
Whether you want an extra strong CBD gummy or need a sugar-free option, the eight CBD products highlighted above can cover your needs. Each featured brand shares a commitment to third-party testing and transparency about ingredient sourcing. And if you need other ways to boost your incorporate CBD into your sex life, check out the best CBD lubes.
