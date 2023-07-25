7 Best CBD For Sex For Men

CBD is best known for its potential to encourage a more even mood and promote relaxation.* But it may also improve your sexual encounters at the same time.

If you’re unfamiliar, cannabidiol, aka hemp CBD, is a non-psychoactive compound derived from the hemp plant. CBD interacts with your body's endocannabinoid system (ECS), which is thought to play a vital role in regulating various physiological functions.

At this point, research on the effects of CBD on sexual function is very limited. That said, there’s indirect evidence that the effects of CBD may provide some benefit, due to its possible role in reducing anxiety and relieving pain.*

By interacting with the ECS, CBD may help improve mood. A 2015 analysis1 in the journal Neurotherapeutics reported that CBD may be a promising treatment for anxiety.* This is noteworthy, since some people experience performance anxiety that can hinder their sexual experiences.

Additionally, some people experience pain during sex, which can lower their sexual satisfaction. That’s where the potential role of CBD in pain management comes into play. That said, research on whether CBD is effective at relieving pain is mixed2 , and studies haven’t focused on pain during sex specifically.

Convinced? Here you’ll find a comprehensive list of the eight best CBD options available for improving sexual experiences or reaping the other possible benefits. Whether you're looking to heighten pleasure or alleviate performance anxiety, these CBD products may help.*