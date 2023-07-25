Skip to content
7 Best CBD For Sex For Men

Brooke V.
July 25, 2023
Brooke V.
best cbd for sex for men
Image by mbg creative
July 25, 2023
Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While hemp CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws to be sure.

Best CBD for sex for men

CBD is best known for its potential to encourage a more even mood and promote relaxation.* But it may also improve your sexual encounters at the same time.

If you’re unfamiliar, cannabidiol, aka hemp CBD, is a non-psychoactive compound derived from the hemp plant. CBD interacts with your body's endocannabinoid system (ECS), which is thought to play a vital role in regulating various physiological functions. 

At this point, research on the effects of CBD on sexual function is very limited. That said, there’s indirect evidence that the effects of CBD may provide some benefit, due to its possible role in reducing anxiety and relieving pain.*

By interacting with the ECS, CBD may help improve mood. A 2015 analysis1 in the journal Neurotherapeutics reported that CBD may be a promising treatment for anxiety.* This is noteworthy, since some people experience performance anxiety that can hinder their sexual experiences.

Additionally, some people experience pain during sex, which can lower their sexual satisfaction. That’s where the potential role of CBD in pain management comes into play. That said, research on whether CBD is effective at relieving pain is mixed2, and studies haven’t focused on pain during sex specifically. 

Convinced? Here you’ll find a comprehensive list of the eight best CBD options available for improving sexual experiences or reaping the other possible benefits. Whether you're looking to heighten pleasure or alleviate performance anxiety, these CBD products may help.*

Best taste: Penguin CBD Gummies

Penguin CBD gummies.
Image by Penguin
  • Type: CBD isolate or full-spectrum
  • Potency: Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per serving
  • Servings: 30
  • Cost per mg of CBD:  $0.15
  • COAs: Yes
  • Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Both CBD isolate and full-spectrum options, Variety of shapes

Cons: Higher cost per mg of CBD compared to other options, Artificial dyes & sweeteners

Whether you’re hoping CBD will boost your sex life or promote better sleep, Penguin CBD is worth looking into.* It offers sour worms or gummy bears, available with CBD isolate or full-spectrum hemp . If you’re unfamiliar, full-spectrum hemp contains other beneficial compounds from the hemp plant alongside CBD (including up to 0.3% THC by dry weight), while CBD isolate is only the cannabinoid. The former allows for the entourage effect3, which enhances the benefits of CBD.

Our only notes? These gummies taste amazing—but their formula also closer resembles candy than many other options on the list.

Sourcing & Ingredients: Penguin CBD grows its hemp on farms in Oregon. It doesn’t use pesticides or chemical fertilizers during the farming process. 

View COAS here.

Best full-spectrum: Cornbread Organic CBD Gummies

Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies
Image by mbg creative
  • Type: Full-spectrum
  • Potency:  Moderate, 20 mg of CBD per serving, moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving, or strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving
  • Servings: 30
  • Cost per mg of CBD:  $0.05
  • COAs: Yes
  • Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: USDA-certified organic, Available in multiple strengths & flavors

Cons: No low-potency option, Has trace levels of THC (if that's not your thing)

Cornbread Hemp only offers products with full-spectrum hemp, including its CBD gummies. Another proof this brand is all about quality? The unique vegan formula skips high-fructose corn syrup and artificial colors in favor of inventive ingredients like organic blue agave. Available in both moderate and strong potencies, these gummies can be purchased in a berry, peach, or watermelon flavor.

Sourcing & Ingredients: Cornbread sources its ingredients from an organic farm in Kentucky. 

View COAs here.

Best broad-spectrum: Joy Organics CBD Gummies

Joy Organics CBD gummies.
Image by Joy Organics
  • Type: Broad-spectrum
  • Potency: Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per serving, or moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
  • Servings: 30
  • Cost per mg of CBD:  $0.05
  • COAs: Yes
  • Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Multiple flavor & potencies, USDA certified organic

Cons: No high-strength option,

For a USDA certified organic option with a low or moderate dose of CBD, look to Joy Organics. Its CBD gummies contain broad-spectrum hemp CBD, which means they don’t have any THC like their full-spectrum counterparts. You'll have the choice of either a strawberry lemonade or green apple gummies with either 10 or 25mg of CBD per serving.

Sourcing & Ingredients: Joy Organics sources hemp from USDA certified organic farms in Kentucky, Oregon, and Colorado. 

View COAS here.

Best vegan: Batch CBD Full-Spectrum Gummies

cbd athletic performance
Image by Batch
  • Type: Full-spectrum
  • Potency: Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
  • Servings: 30
  • Cost per mg of CBD:  $0.07
  • COAs: Yes
  • Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Made from hemp grown in Wisconsin, vegan

Cons: No variety in flavor or potency

With 25 mg of CBD in each gummy, Batch CBD Full-Spectrum Gummies provide a moderate dose of CBD. Batch grows its own hemp in the Driftless Area of Wisconsin, to take advantage of the area’s rich soil. The result is a strong earthy note that's still present underneath the blueberry, raspberry, and mango flavoring. The GMO-free formula is also vegan and gluten-free.

Sourcing & Ingredients: Batch CBD grows its hemp on farms in Wisconsin. 

View COAS here

Strongest: cbdMD Tropical CBD Gummies

Strongest CBD Gummies Broad-Spectrum next to stack
Image by cbdMD
  • Type: Broad-spectrum
  • Potency: Strong, 100 mg of CBD per serving or strong, 200 mg of CBD per serving
  • Servings: 30 or 60
  • Cost per mg of CBD:  $0.03
  • COAs: Yes
  • Subscription Discount: Yes

Pros: Low cost per mg of CBD, vegan

Cons: Some reviewers don’t like the taste

Thanks to a high-strength CBD potency, cbdMD’s gummies have a relatively low cost per mg of CBD. The brand sweetens its tropical-flavored gummies with organic cane sugar and organic tapioca syrup. They’re also vegan and gluten-free, making them suitable for a range of dietary needs.

Sourcing & Ingredients: CbdMD uses hemp grown in the U.S. 

View COAS here

Best sugar-free: Verma Farms CBD Gummies

verma farms sugar-free cbd gummies
Image by Verma Farms
  • Type: Broad-spectrum
  • Potency: Moderate, 25 mg of CBD
  • Servings: 20
  • Cost per mg of CBD:  $0.08
  • COAs: Yes
  • Subscription Discount: Yes

Pros: Keto-friendly sugar-free formula

Cons: Only 20 servings per jar, Made with gelatin & artifical dyes

CBD gummies may taste great, but at least a little bit of sugar is required for these formula. Verma's Sugar-Free CBD gummies are an exception; they're made with aspartame to provide the same sweet flavors sans sugar. While definitely a less natural option—especially when you consider the artificial dyes used—they're a great choice for those who follow strict diets.

Sourcing & Ingredients: Verma Farms sources hemp from Hawaii.

View COAs here

Best low-sugar: Leaf Remedys CBD Gummies

leaf remedys natural gummies
Image by Leaf Remedys
  • Type: Full-spectrum
  • Potency: Strong, 50 mg per serving
  • Servings: 30
  • Cost per mg of CBD:  $0.03
  • COAs: Yes
  • Subscription Discount: Yes

Pros: Vegan, Free shipping on all orders

Cons: Contain artificial colors

Another full-spectrum hemp CBD option, Leaf Remedy's CBD gummies offers a stronger 50mg potency that's best for experienced CBD users. Along with having a unique subzero hemp extraction process—a method that involves freezing hemp to achieve high-quality full-spectrum CBD extract—the brand stands out creating two lines of gummies. There's a candy-like version and a cleaner vegan option made with natural flavors. We prefer the latter for its short ingredient list, which skips corn syrup and gelatin.

Sourcing & ingredients: Leaf Remedys sources hemp grown without herbicides or pesticides from farms in Colorado.

View COAs here.

ProductCostCost per mg of CBDPotencyServingsOrganic HempSubscription option
Penguin CBD Gummies$45.00$0.15Gentle (10mg per serving)30TRUETRUE
Leaf Remedys Gummies$49.99$0.03Strong30FALSETRUE
Verma Farms CBD gummies$59.99$0.08Moderate (25mg per serving)30TRUETRUE
Joy Organics CBD Gummies$39.96$0.05Moderate (25mg per serving)30TRUETRUE
cbdMD Tropical CBD Gummies$79.99$0.03Strong (100mg per serving)30FALSETRUE
Batch CBD Full-Spectrum Gummies$49.99$0.07Moderate (25mg per serving)30TRUETRUE
Cornbread Organic CBD Gummies$29.99$0.05Moderate (20mg per serving)30TRUETRUE

Takeaway

Whether you want an extra strong CBD gummy or need a sugar-free option, the eight CBD products highlighted above can cover your needs. Each featured brand shares a commitment to third-party testing and transparency about ingredient sourcing. And if you need other ways to boost your incorporate CBD into your sex life, check out the best CBD lubes.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Brooke V.

