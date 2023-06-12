The 9 Best CBD Gummies for Men
Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your healthcare provider. All treatment decisions should be determined in partnership with a health care practitioner. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws to be sure.
- Best isolate: Penguin CBD Gummies
- Best delta-8: Everest Delta 8 Gummies
- Best full-spectrum: FOCL Full Spectrum Gummies
- Best organic: Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies
- Best vegan: Batch CBD Full-Spectrum Gummies
- Best for recovery: Aspen Green Relief Organic CBD Gummies
- Best broad-spectrum: Joy Organics CBD Gummies
- Best for calming: Medterra Keep Calm CBD Gummies
- Strongest: cbdMD Tropical CBD Gummies
Whether your goal is to manage stress, ease anxiety, or speed up physical recovery, CBD (cannabidiol) is becoming an increasingly popular aid.* Of course, with growing popularity comes an oversaturated market (e.g. a sea of options to choose from). When searching for the best CBD for men, you'll likely find an overwhelming number of brands, products, and use cases.
With options for full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate CBD gummies, our guide has something for seasoned CBD users and newbies alike. We've vetted these products for transparency, cost, ingredients, and quality—so you can cut through the clutter and focus on finding the right option for you.
The best CBD for men
Best isolate: Penguin CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Comes in full & broad-spectrum versions
- THC-free
- Relatively affordable
Cons:
- 5 synthetic dyes
- Artificial flavors
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle
Servings:30
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Cost per mg of CBD:$.15
These gummies from Penguin are beginner-friendly, with a lower potency than most others on our list. At at just 10 mg of CBD per serving, they still live up to expectations. The flavor is sweet and sour, reminiscent of a childhood treat. Choose from sour worms, gummy bears, or gumdrops, with options for full-spectrum hemp or THC-free formulas. If better sleep is what you’re after, you might consider opting for the CBD + Melatonin gummies. Just remember, melatonin is a hormone and should not be used daily.
Best delta-8: Everest Delta 8 Gummies
Pros:
- Vegan-friendly
- Multiple flavors to choose from
- Lower sugar content
Cons:
- Legal restrictions in some areas
- Can make your mouth dry
- Contains THC (pro for some)
Type:Full-Spectrum
Potency:Moderate
Servings:30
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Cost per mg of CBD:$.13
These vegan-friendly gummies are non-GMO and made with high-quality hemp grown in the United States. They're a great option for those who prioritize sustainability and natural components—and who want to know where their CBD is coming from. Just note: These gummies do contain THC, something to keep in mind if you're wary of CBD showing up on drug tests or simply want to avoid THC.
With 20 grams of Delta 8 THC per serving, these are a moderate potency. For a lower dosage (or to make the jar last longer), take half a gummy at a time. We love that these come in multiple flavors: blue raspberry, watermelon, or peach, and that the sugar content is on the lower side (2 grams per gummy).
Advertisement
Best full-spectrum: FOCL Full Spectrum Gummies
Pros:
- THC-free (broad-spectrum variety)
- Made with premium hemp CBD & organic CBN
- Comes in broad- and full-spectrum varieties
Cons:
- Not all ingredients in the formula are organic
- Tree nut allergen consideration (due to organic coconut oil)
Type:Full-Spectrum
Potency:Moderate
Servings:30
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Cost per mg of CBD:$.08
These delicious chews are made with organic ingredients and are designed to help you relax and stay focused.* Our editor uses these regularly and prefers the taste over many CBD gummies they've tested (and that’s a long list). What’s more, the brand grows its hemp on a farm in New Mexico using a non-toxic, environmentally safe supercritical CO2 extraction process to produce high-quality hemp extracts. Choose from delicious flavors like Tropical Punch, Sour Watermelon, and Mandarin Orange.
Best organic: Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies
Pros:
- USDA Organic hemp
- No artificial additives or sweeteners
- Multiple potency and flavor options
Cons:
- Includes some THC (con for some)
- Higher sugar content
Type:Full-Spectrum
Potency:Strong
Servings:30
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Cost per mg of CBD:$.06
There are plenty of reasons to opt for organic CBD. These USDA certified organic gummies are one of our top picks. We love their short, clean ingredient list, too—and the formula is entirely vegan. The gummies are available in three strengths: 20 mg, 25 mg, or 50 mg of CBD per serving. Yes, you read that right: These are one of the strongest options on our list. As a full-spectrum formula, they also have up to 2 mg of THC per serving. What's more, the brand doesn't use any artificial dyes and flavors. Instead, you'll find ingredients like organic beetroot to give these gummies their flavor and coloring.
Advertisement
Best broad-spectrum: Joy Organics CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Carbon neutral shipping
- USDA certified organic
- Two potency options
Cons
- Hempy aftertaste
- Only two flavor options
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Moderate
Servings:30
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Cost per mg of CBD:$.05
Another vegan, USDA certified organic option, these CBD gummies are available in two potencies: 10 or 25 mg of CBD per serving. The brand stands out for its commitment to sustainability, with a carbon-neutral shipping process. Each serving contains just 2 grams of sugar from organic cane sugar. While there are two flavors to choose from (strawberry lemonade or green apple), the lower potency is only available in green apple. If you're new to CBD or you're hesitant about consuming THC, these broad-spectrum gummies could be a great place to start. Just note: The gummies do have a slightly bitter hemp-like aftertaste.
Best for calming: Medterra Keep Calm CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Contains Ashwagandha
- Fruit and vegetable extracts for coloring
- Vegan-friendly
Cons:
- Limited flavor and potency options
- Not 100% organic
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Moderate
Servings:30
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Cost per mg of CBD:$.06
Medterra's Keep Calm gummies are a great vegan-friendly option with 25 mg of CBD per serving. These broad-spectrum hemp CBD gummies are enriched with 125 mg of Ashwagandha (a natural stress-relieving rhemedy) and 125 mg of L-theanine (a natural mood booster).* This unique blend is ideal for anyone looking to promote a sense of calm without the THC. The brand uses organic cane sugar for sweetness and has the lowest sugar content we've seen with just 1 gram per serving.
Advertisement
Best vegan: Batch CBD Full-Spectrum Gummies
Pros:
- Made from hemp grown in the United States
- Multiple flavor options
- Gluten-, dairy- & soy-free
Cons:
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
- Strong hemp taste
Type:Full-Spectrum
Potency:Moderate
Servings:30
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Cost per mg of CBD:$.07
Our aforementioned editor is also a huge fan of these vegan CBD gummies. While there is a strong hemp taste, they come in a variety of flavors: blueberry, raspberry, and mango. Each gummy contains 25 mg of full-spectrum hemp. We've included this brand in a number of our CBD roundups, including the strongest CBD gummies, best CBD gummies for sleep, and best CBD gummies for sex. The hemp is organically grown on a multi-generational family farm in Neillsville, Wisconsin—and this particular formula is mostly organic, with organic tapioca, organic cane sugar, and organic coconut oil.
Strongest: cbdMD Tropical CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Multiple flavor options
- Variety of products
- Uses some organic ingredients for flavor and color
Cons:
- Limited potency options
- Not organic hemp
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Strong
Servings:30
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Cost per mg of CBD:$.03
Already know you're a fan of CBD? If you're searching for a stronger CBD option, these broad-spectrum gummies are an excellent pick. The brand uses broad-spectrum hemp CBD, organic cane sugar, and natural fruit juices—with just 2 grams of sugar per serving. Opt for either 100 mg or 200 mg CBD per serving, with plenty of flavor options to choose from. Beginners, you'll likely want to start elsewhere and come back to these once you've evaluated how your body reacts to lower potency CBD products.
Advertisement
Best low potency full-spectrum: Serenity Mountain Foods CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Made with high-quality CBD
- Multiple flavor options
- Lower sugar content
Cons:
- Contains THC
- Only 20 servings per jar
Type:Full-Spectrum
Potency:Gentle
Servings:30
COAs:Yes
Cost per mg of CBD:$.10
Perfect for those new to CBD or looking to supplement their current CBD regimen, these gummies fit into any routine. Keep in mind, they're full-spectrum and do contain THC—but at a lower potency than other full-spectrum options. Each serving contains 25 mg CBD and 5 mg THC. The gummies are made with some organic ingredients and a minimal 2 grams of sugar per serving. The serving size is one gummy, with 20 in each container. Again, if you'd like an even lower potency, try starting with half a gummy and working your way up as desired.
Best for relief: Aspen Green Relief Organic CBD Gummies
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
Type:Full-Spectrum
Potency:Strong
Servings:30
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Cost per mg of CBD:$.05
Physicians formulated this full-spectrum hemp gummy to encourage comfort with 50mg of hemp CBD and 5mg of THC—and yes that still falls within the legal limited of 0.3% THC by dry weight. The vegan gummies are made with natural ingredients like organic agave nectar and and cherry flavor oil—along with other ingredients that promote the body's inflammatory response, including organic turmeric extract, organic ginger, and organic black cumin seed extract. Just note these gummies have 4g of sugar, which is on the higher end of the spectrum.
Advertisement
Comparing the best CBD for men:
|Product
|Cost
|Cost per mg of CBD
|Potency
|Servings
|Organic
|Subscription Option
|Penguin CBD Gummies
|$45.00
|$0.15
|Gentle
|30
|FALSE
|TRUE
|Everest Delta 8 Gummies
|$75.00
|$0.13
|Moderate
|30
|FALSE
|TRUE
|FOCL Full Spectrum Gummies
|$59.00
|$0.08
|Moderate
|30
|FALSE
|TRUE
|Serenity Mountain Foods CBD Gummies
|$29.95
|$0.10
|Gentle
|30
|FALSE
|FALSE
|Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies
|$109.99
|$0.06
|Strong
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Medterra Keep Calm CBD Gummies
|$45.99
|$0.06
|Moderate
|30
|FALSE
|TRUE
|Joy Organics CBD Gummies
|$39.96
|$0.05
|Moderate
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|cbdMD Tropical CBD Gummies
|$79.99
|$0.03
|Strong
|30
|FALSE
|TRUE
|Batch CBD Full-Spectrum Gummies
|$49.99
|$0.07
|Moderate
|30
|FALSE
|TRUE
The takeaway
CBD comes with a slew of potential benefits. We've personally tested, researched, and reviewed plenty of these products, including the best CBD for sleep, CBD for anxiety, and CBD for pain (just to name a few). Just remember: It's important to do your own research before choosing a product and brand. Our list of the best CBD for men is a great place to start, with CBD gummies for beginners and for those who have been using CBD for years. Not sure which dosage to begin with? We recommend starting low and working your way up to your desired potency.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.