Ready To Eat Away Anxiety & Inflammation? These Are The Best CBD Edibles You Can Buy

This California-based company combines therapeutic-grade CBD with artisan chocolate for the most delicious anxiety-relieving treats. With an 18:1 ratio of CBD to THC (with 20 mg of CBD per bar), this won't get you high—but it acts as perhaps the most potent stress reliever of any of the treats (because of the small amount of synergistically used THC, it's only legal in states where cannabis is legal). One editor swears that melting this on her tongue instantly eliminated a mega panic attack, and everyone appreciates the creamy, sweet flavor, courtesy of cult Bay Area chocolate brand TCHO. $8 for 0.5-ounce bar with 2 servings.