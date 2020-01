Ready To Eat Away Anxiety & Inflammation? These Are The Best CBD Edibles You Can Buy

In our 2017 food trends, we predicted that CBD-infused foods were going to be everywhere , and we were right: Now, you can find CBD in everything from gummies and bitters to chocolate bars and honey. This trend isn’t going anywhere, as science begins to back up the overwhelming anecdotal evidence in the herb’s favor. Studies have found that CBD helps boost gut health decreases inflammation , and can be as effective as anti-anxiety drugs . Most of these treats are made from full-spectrum hemp extract, which has the added benefit of balanced compounds from the entire plant (plus, it’s legal in most US states, even those where marijuana is illegal). Here are our favorite CBD-infused treats on the market.