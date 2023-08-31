Skip to content
Best CBD Dog Treats: Organic CBD for Dogs

Brooke V.
August 31, 2023
This content is produced in collaboration with an advertising partner and follows mindbodygreen's editorial guidelines.
Best CBD Dog Treats: Organic CBD for Dogs
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.

Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.

Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your healthcare provider. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws.

The best CBD dog treats:

In recent years, cannabidiol (CBD) has gained immense popularity for its potential health benefits,* and now it's also making waves in the pet industry.

As a loving pet owner, you want to provide your dog with the best possible care. So, you may want to include organic CBD treats into your dog’s daily care routine to support their well-being.* In this article, we explore the top organic CBD dog treats available, highlighting their quality and potential positive impact on your dog's overall health & well-being.*

Is CBD good for dogs?

Research into the effect of CBD on dogs is in its early stages. However, anecdotal evidence and some scientific studies suggest it may promote your dog’s relaxation1 and comfort2, help maintain joint health3, and support your pet’s overall health4.*

However, it’s important to note that studies evaluating the long-term safety and effectiveness of giving your dog CBD are still scarce. Also, the FDA currently approves no CBD products for animal use, whether it’s food, supplements, or drugs.

Finally, some CBD pet supplements may contain additional ingredients that may not be good for your dog, or they may make claims about their benefits that are not entirely true. This is why we’ve created this guide — to cut through the noise and help you make an informed decision for the pet you love.

What CBD products are available for dogs?

Here are some common forms of organic CBD products for dogs:

  • CBD Oil: CBD oil is one of the most popular and versatile forms of CBD for dogs. It usually comes in a bottle with a dropper, allowing for precise dosing. CBD oil can be administered directly into the dog's mouth or added to their food or treats.
  • CBD Treats: CBD-infused treats are specially formulated to deliver CBD in a tasty and convenient form. These treats come in various flavors and textures, making them enjoyable for dogs.
  • CBD Capsules: CBD capsules are pre-measured doses of CBD oil enclosed in a traditional or vegan gelatin capsule. They offer a convenient option for pet owners who prefer standardized dosage and easy administration.
  • CBD Topicals: CBD-infused topicals such as balms, salves, and creams are designed for localized application on the skin. They can be used to target specific areas of discomfort in dogs. These topicals are typically used for external use and should not be swallowed.

How we Picked

Testing

All the brands mentioned above were chosen for their transparency and commitment to third-party testing. These brands readily provide Certificates of Analysis (COAs) online, giving customers access to lab results that validate the purity and potency of their CBD products.

Ingredients

We prioritized brands that offer CBD treats with minimal additional ingredients. We also sought products that utilize GMO-free or organic hemp in their CBD formulations.

Reviews

We considered hundreds of reviews to validate the effectiveness and customer satisfaction of these CBD products. The selected brands have garnered positive feedback from dog owners.

We sifted through multiple brands and products, so you don’t have to. Hopefully, this guide will help you make an informed decision and pick the best product for your dog. However, it’s always a good idea to consult your veterinarian for optimum CBD dosage and any other concerns you might have.

Our picks for the best CBD dog treats:

Best flavors: Penguin CBD Dog Treats

:
view on Penguin CBD

Pros:

  • Gentle dosage

Cons:

  • Not many flavor options

Type:

Isolate

Potency:

Gentle, 10 mg per serving

Servings:

20

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.30

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Penguin CBD Dog Treats are sweet potato pet snacks infused with CBD isolate, providing a delicious treat for your dog. CBD isolate contains only cannabidiol without any of the other compounds of the cannabis plant. With 20 individual treats in each Penguin container, there is always plenty of goodness to go around. Each treat contains a gentle 10 milligrams of CBD.

View COAs here.

Best oil: Elm & Rye CBD Dog Oil

:
view on Elm & Rye

Pros:

  • Elm & Rye has a variety of products for the whole family

Cons:

  • Only 1 flavor option

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle, 10 mg per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.13

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Elm & Rye CBD dog oil features an all-natural broad-spectrum hemp formula that combines CBD with a tasty salmon flavor, ensuring an enjoyable experience for your dog. Each serving contains 10 milligrams of CBD from hemp grown and harvested entirely organically.

View COAs here.

Best Value: Penelope’s Bloom Stress and Anxiety Bundle

:
view on Penelope’s Bloom

Pros:

  • Vegan & all-natural
  • Made in the USA
  • Tailored products for different dog sizes

Cons:

  • Bag is not easy to re-seal

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle, 10 mg per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.13

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

No

Look no further than Penelope's Bloom for an affordable organic, vegan CBD treat. This company offers a variety of CBD dog treats that have received glowing reviews from satisfied customers. Users say Penelope's Bloom Stress + Anxiety CBD Treats, in particular, have helped promote calm and relaxation in their pets. Penelope's Bloom also caters to large dogs with a special version of their treats and CBD oils, removing the hassle of giving your dog multiple treats to achieve the same effect.

View COAs here.

Best Flavors: Honest Paws Calm Bites

:
view on Honest Paws

Pros:

  • Organic and GMO-free
  • All-natural ingredients
  • Dogs love the taste

Cons:

  • Only one gentle dose available

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle, 10 mg per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.08

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Honest Paws offers CBD-infused dog treats in a delicious peanut butter flavor. So if you have a picky eater on your hands, you might want to give these treats a go — customer reviews say dogs love the taste, and the treats promote serenity and calmness in the pets.* What’s more, Honest Paws Calm Bites contain all-natural and organic ingredients, such as organic full-spectrum hemp oil, MCT oil, organic barley flour, organic coconut oil, organic oats, organic peanut butter, and whole-dried eggs. All their CBD dog treats are made in the USA using global, GMO-free ingredients.

View COAs here.

Takeaway

The world of CBD dog treats offers a wide range of options to support your pet's well-being. Whether you're looking to promote a state of calm & comfort in your dog or simply indulge your pup with a tasty treat, try some of the best CBD dog treats in this article.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

