7 Best CBD Creams For Tendonitis
Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.
Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your healthcare provider. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws.
Advertisement
- Best calming scent: Penguin CBD Cream
- Best isolate: Medterra Rapid Relief Recovery Roll On
- Best organic: Cornbread Hemp CBD Lotion
- Best cooling: CBDfx Muscle & Joint Cream
- Best high-strength: CBDistillery CBDol Topical
- Best vegan option: Populum Cold Therapy Hemp Rub
- Best splurge: Extract Labs CBD Muscle Cream
Whether you’re dealing with tennis elbow, golfer’s elbow, or another form of tendonitis, you’ve likely looked into the best methods for relief. During your research, you may have heard that some people swear by CBD creams for reducing discomfort from tendonitis.
Tendonitis is inflammation or irritation of a tendon, aka a thick cord that attaches muscle to bone. Since CBD supports the body's inflammatory response, it may help address the issue.*
CBD’s effects on your body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS), a system that helps regulate various physiological processes, including inflammation, may explain this possible benefit.
A 2016 study published1 in the European Journal of Pain found that topical CBD application reduced pain and inflammation in rats with joint pain (though this effect doesn’t necessarily translate to humans).
If you want to try out a CBD cream to manage your tendonitis, here’s a rundown of the best options to buy.
Best calming scent: Penguin CBD Cream
- Type: Broad-spectrum
- Potency: 250 mg of CBD
- Size: 4 oz
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.22
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Advertisement
Pros: Non-greasy application, cooling sensation
Cons: Not travel size
Sourcing & Ingredients: Penguin CBD grows its own hemp in Oregon, without using pesticides or chemical fertilizers.
Penguin CBD Cream indulges the senses with a peppermint lavender scent and a cooling sensation. It contains broad-spectrum CBD, which means it contains other compounds of the hemp plant in addition to CBD, but no THC. Reviewers have found that the cream is effective at relieving their pain.
Best isolate: Medterra Rapid Relief Recovery Roll On
- Type: Isolate
- Potency: 250 mg, 500 mg, or 1,000 mg of CBD
- Size: 2 oz
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.10
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Advertisement
Pros: Roll-on application keeps hands clean, made in the U.S.
Cons: Not easy to measure how much you’re using
Sourcing & Ingredients: Medterra sources hemp from organic farms in Kentucky.
Applying a thick cream to relieve tendonitis when you’re on-the-go isn’t always ideal, which is where this product comes in. It has a convenient roll-on applicator, making application quick and easy. It incorporates CBD isolate, which is only CBD without any other cannabinoids found in hemp. The product is available in three strengths, with 4 mg, 8 mg, or 16 mg of CBD per serving.
Best cruelty-free: Populum Cold Therapy Hemp Rub
- Type: Full-spectrum
- Potency: 100 mg of CBD
- Size: 3 oz
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.45
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Advertisement
Pros: Contains arnica, vegan
Cons: Squeeze tube container may lead to product waste
Sourcing & Ingredients: Populum grows the hemp for its proudcts in Colorado.
This cream contains full-spectrum hemp CBD, meaning it has additional cannabinoids, including up to 0.3% THC by dry weight. The company goes above and beyond to ensure the quality of its products, putting its products through three rounds of testing (one in-house and two through third party labs).
Best high-strength: CBDistillery CBDol Topical
- Type: Full-spectrum
- Potency: 500 mg
- Size: 1 oz
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.10
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Advertisement
Pros: Full-spectrum, made from U.S.-grown hemp
Cons: On the higher end of pricing
Sourcing & Ingredients: CBDistillery uses hemp grown in the U.S.
Along with full-spectrum hemp CBD, this product contains heavy-hitting moisturizing ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil. As a balm, it’s easy to rub in without any trace of greasy residue. Reviewers report feeling surprised by how effective it is for relieving pain.
Best cooling: CBDfx Muscle & Joint Cream
- Type: Broad-spectrum
- Potency: 1,000 mg of CBD or 3,000 mg of CBD
- Size: 1.7 oz
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.05
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: No
Pros: Vegan, made in the U.S.
Cons: No discounted subscription option
Sourcing & Ingredients: CBDfx sources hemp from farms in Kentucky.
With 1,000 mg of CBD in a 1.7 oz container, CBDfx Muscle & Joint Cream is an especially potent option. It contains broad-spectrum hemp CBD alongside ingredients like menthol, a popular ingredient in pain-relief creams due to its cooling and pain-relieving properties.
Best organic: Cornbread Hemp CBD Lotion
- Type: Full-spectrum
- Potency: 500 mg
- Size: 2 oz
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.10
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: No
Pros: USDA-certified organic, made in the U.S.
Cons: No variety in size or potency
Sourcing & Ingredients: Cornbread sources hemp from an organic farm in Kentucky.
Transparency: Cornbread has its products tested by a third-party lab. You can view its lab results here.
Made with full-spectrum hemp and menthol, this cooling lotion is USDA certified organic. Reviewers are impressed by how fast they notice the lotion relieving their pain and soreness upon application. Cornbread sources its CBD from the flower of the hemp plant only (rather than including the stalk, stem, and leaves) to create CBD-rich products.
Best Splurge: Extract Labs CBD Muscle Cream
- Type: Full-spectrum
- Potency: 2000 mg of CBD
- Size: 2.9 oz
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.03
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: USDA certified organic, made from U.S.-grown hemp
Cons: Relatively expensive
Sourcing & Ingredients: Extract Labs sources hemp from farms in the U.S.
Transparency: Extract Labs uses third-party testing. You can find the results for all of its products here.
Each tin of Extract Labs CBD Muscle Cream contains 2000 mg of full-spectrum hemp CBD, along with arnica, menthol, and shea butter. The product is USDA certified organic and only contains eight recognizable ingredients, so it’s an ideal option if you like to be familiar with what makes up your products. Extract Labs extracts its CBD from the hemp flower alone rather than the whole plant.
|Product
|Cost
|Cost Per Oz of CBD
|Potency
|Size
|Organic Hemp
|Subscription option
|Penguin CBD Cream
|$55.00
|$0.06
|250mg
|4oz
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Medterra Rapid Relief Recovery Roll On
|$24.99
|$0.05
|250mg
|2oz
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Receptra Naturals CBD Cream
|$71.99
|$0.04
|800mg
|2.5oz
|FALSE
|FALSE
|Populum Cold Therapy Hemp Rub
|$36.00
|$0.12
|100mg
|3oz
|FALSE
|TRUE
|CBDistillery CBDol Topical
|$50.00
|$0.10
|500mg
|1oz
|FALSE
|TRUE
|CBDfx Muscle & Joint Cream
|$49.99
|$0.03
|1000mg
|1.7oz
|FALSE
|FALSE
|Cornbread Hemp CBD Lotion
|$37.49
|$0.04
|500mg
|2oz
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Extract Labs CBD Muscle Cream
|$71.99
|$0.01
|2000mg
|2.9oz
|TRUE
|TRUE
Takeaway
If you’re dealing with pain from tendonitis, a CBD cream may be an effective solution. The CBD creams above go through third-party lab testing and have received positive feedback from reviewers. You can also take factors like potency and cost into consideration when choosing the best option for you.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
This content is produced in collaboration with an advertising partner and follows mindbodygreen’s editorial guidelines. The content is written by a third party. Statements are not fact-checked by a medical expert.