7 Best CBD Creams For Tendonitis

Whether you’re dealing with tennis elbow, golfer’s elbow, or another form of tendonitis, you’ve likely looked into the best methods for relief. During your research, you may have heard that some people swear by CBD creams for reducing discomfort from tendonitis.

Tendonitis is inflammation or irritation of a tendon, aka a thick cord that attaches muscle to bone. Since CBD supports the body's inflammatory response, it may help address the issue.*

CBD’s effects on your body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS), a system that helps regulate various physiological processes, including inflammation, may explain this possible benefit.

A 2016 study published1 in the European Journal of Pain found that topical CBD application reduced pain and inflammation in rats with joint pain (though this effect doesn’t necessarily translate to humans).

If you want to try out a CBD cream to manage your tendonitis, here’s a rundown of the best options to buy.