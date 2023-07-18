Skip to content
Integrative Health

9 Best CBD Creams For Restless Leg

Author:
Brooke V.
July 18, 2023
Written by
Brooke V.
This content is produced in collaboration with an advertising partner and follows mindbodygreen’s editorial guidelines. The content is written by a third party. Statements are not fact-checked by a medical expert.
Best CBD creams for Restless legs
Selection process
Comparison table of products
best CBD cream for restless leg
Image by mbg creative
July 18, 2023
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.

Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.

Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your healthcare provider. All treatment decisions should be determined in partnership with a health care practitioner. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws to be sure.

Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS) is a condition that causes involuntary leg movements and discomfort, which can take a serious toll on your sleep and everyday activities. If you’re someone who suffers from RLS, you’ve likely explored topical products, such as creams or balms, to help relieve discomfort.*

In recent years, cannabidiol (CBD) has gained significant attention for its potential therapeutic benefits. Currently we have limited evidence to support the use of CBD to treat symptoms of RLS, and a 2022 study on Parkinson's patients1 found that CBD has no effect on RLS symptoms. However research on cannabis has produced promising results2.*

Ultimately, the best support of the use of topical CBD creams to support RLS comes from anecdotal evidence by those who benefited from the cream's ability to provide targeted joint comfort. Below find a few of our favorite hemp CBD creams and salves made with minimal ingredients.

9 Best CBD Creams For Restless Leg

Best scent: Penguin CBD Cream

:
view on Penguin | $55

Pros

  • Fan-favorite scent
  • Terpene-rich formula with cooling effects

Cons

  • Only one potency option

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

250mg

Size:

4oz

Cost per oz of CBD:

$0.06

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Crafted with a terpene-rich formula, Penguin’s CBD cream is designed to be absorbed quickly without leaving any sticky residue. This blend of soothing shea butter, cocoa butter, and broad-spectrum hemp CBD oil from Oregon farms has a lower potency (250mg per container), which makes it a good pick for CBD beginners. Customers rave about the scent of this cream, which uses cooling peppermint and soothing lavender. 

View COAs here

Best organic: Cornbread Hemp CBD Lotion + Menthol

:
view on Cornbread

Pros:

  • USDA certified organic
  • Also has menthol for cooling effect

Cons:

  • Strong minty scent due to peppermint & menthol

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

500mg

Size:

2oz

Cost per oz of CBD:

$0.04

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

A moderate potency pick, Cornbread Hemp uses 500mg of USDA certified organic broad-spectrum hemp CBD in their mentholated cream. In addition to the CBD, this formula also includes organic menthol, peppermint oil, and tea tree oil, which provide a cooling sensation. Reviewers praise how quickly this cream absorbs and how it leaves their skin feeling soft and smooth. And, because Cornbread Hemp grows their own hemp in Kentucky, every aspect of this product—from the ingredients to the manufacturing process—adheres to the highest standards of excellence. 

View COA here

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Best for on-the-go: Lazarus Naturals CBD Balm Stick

:
view on Lazarus | $42

Pros

  • Uses organic ingredients
  • Most affordable cost per mg of CBD
  • Brand offers financial support for veterans and low income households

Cons

  • No scent options

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

3600mg

Size:

2.54oz

Cost per oz of CBD:

$0.01

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

No

Lazarus Naturals’ Relief + Recovery CBD Balm is a fusion of full-spectrum, Oregon-grown hemp CBD and other functional ingredients such as capsaicin and menthol. Designed to address aches and soreness, this revitalizing blend provides both a cooling and warming sensation for targeted relief.* Unlike the above products, Relief + Recovery Balm comes in a stick form. It’s available in two travel-friendly sizes, ideal for tossing in any bag. Plus, the formula includes some organic ingredients, like organic beeswax and sunflower oil. 

View COAs here

Best with minimal ingredients: BATCH Original CBD Balm

:
view on Batch

Pros

  • Easy-to-use applicator
  • Minimal ingredients (some organic)

Cons

  • No potency options

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

1250mg

Size:

2.5oz

Cost per oz of CBD:

$0.02

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

BATCH CBD Balm is another option in a convenient twist-up stick. The formula has a short ingredient list that includes 1,250mg of full-spectrum hemp CBD, soothing lavender, tea tree oil, vitamin E, and organic shea butter and jojoba oil. Wisconsin-based BATCH grows all hemp on their non-GMO farms and produces products in-house. Plus, many reviewers have great things to say about the scent and smooth consistency of this balm. 

View COA here

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Best cooling: CBDfx Muscle And Joint Cream: Cooling Formula

:
view on CBDfx

Pros

  • Easy to apply
  • Includes menthol

Cons

  • Strong scent due to menthol

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

1000mg

Size:

1.7oz

Cost per oz of CBD:

$0.03

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

No

This cooling cream from CBDfx combines broad-spectrum hemp CBD with cooling menthol, white willow bark, and caffeine. It’s one of the higher-potency options on our list, with either 1,000 or 3,000mg of CBD per container. Reviewers say that the consistency of this cream isn’t sticky and, because it’s a water-based formula, it absorbs relatively quickly. Plus, the handy pump design helps minimize mess. One consideration: The menthol might not work for folks sensitive to smells, although the scent fades after a few minutes.

View COA here

Best sustainable: Joy Organics CBD Sports Cream

:
view on Joy Organics

Pros

  • Includes organic ingredients
  • Sustainable shipping & packaging

Cons

  • Reviewers say pump for application can get clogged

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

1000mg

Size:

4oz

Cost per oz of CBD:

$0.01

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Joy Organics CBD Sports Cream is a premium blend of menthol and camphor, meticulously crafted with athletes and individuals on the move in mind. With 1,000mg of broad-spectrum hemp CBD per bottle, the formula offers a cooling and invigorating experience that aims to help soothe aches and pains.* One perk of Joy Organics is that, beyond using many organic ingredients in their formulas, they use sustainable packaging and use carbon neutral shipping by partnering with Carbon Fund to offset their carbon emissions.  

View COA here

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Best for supporting inflammatory response: cbdMD CBD Recover Pump

:
view on CBDMD

Pros

  • Handy pump bottle
  • Infused with histamine dihydrochloride, arnica, and aloe

Cons

  • No lower potency options

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

1500mg

Size:

5oz

Cost per oz of CBD:

$0.01

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Recover from cbdMD is designed to target and sooth joint and muscle aches.* This formula combines 1,500mg of broad-spectrum hemp CBD with an array of calming herbal ingredients like arnica montana (a homeopathic pain reliever) and soothing aloe vera. It also includes histamine dihydrochloride, an ingredient often found in topical pain relievers. And, if you’re a seasoned CBD pro, this higher-potency pick is also available in a 3,000mg formula.

View COA here

Best full-spectrum: Carmen’s Medicinals Better in a Balm CBD Salve

:
view on Carmen's Medicinals

Pros

  • Some organic ingredients
  • A little goes a long way

Cons

  • Only one potency option

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

1000mg

Size:

1.7oz

Cost per oz of CBD:

$0.03

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Carmen’s Medicinals’ Better in a Balm is a combination of soothing ingredients like lavender, peppermint extract, organic coconut oil, beeswax, and eucalyptus. And, of course, it contains 1,000 mg of full-spectrum hemp CBD and minor cannabinoids like CBD, CBG, CBN, and trace amounts of THC. Reviewers say that the eucalyptus oil gives the salve a fresh scent and that the coconut oil and beeswax leave their skin feeling super soft. 

View COA here

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Best affordable: Green Gorilla Botanical CBD Balm

:
view on Green Gorilla

Pros

  • Made with 95% organic ingredients
  • Includes turmeric, lavender, & rosemary

Cons

  • Must spend $75 for free shipping

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

600mg

Size:

1.75oz

Cost per oz of CBD:

$0.04

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Green Gorilla’s Botanical CBD balm is a carefully formulated combination of 600mg of active CBD and a variety of therapeutic botanicals. In addition to broad-spectrum CBD, this balm contains organic turmeric extract, organic rosemary, and organic eucalyptus oil for a soothing feel and refreshing scent. Plus, the beeswax and natural oils (like olive oil) are great for nourishing and moisturizing your skin. It’s also one of the more budget-friendly picks on our list, although you do need to spend $75 for free shipping. 

View COA here

How we picked

Testing

All of the brands above are transparent about their third-party testing process and provided COAs (lab results) online. 

Ingredients

As often as possible we chose brands that use minimal ingredients and opted for products that include GMO-free or organic hemp. 

Reviews

These CBD products are well-loved by customers —we should know, we read hundreds of reviews.

Comparing the best CBD creams for restless leg

ProductCostCost per oz of CBDPotencySizeOrganic HempSubscription option
Penguin CBD Cream$55.00$0.06250mg4ozTRUETRUE
Cornbread Hemp CBD Lotion + Menthol$37.49$0.04500mg2ozTRUETRUE
Lazarus Naturals CBD Balm Stick$12.00$0.01800mg 2.54ozTRUEFALSE
Batch Original CBD Balm$49.99$0.021250mg2.5ozTRUETRUE
Carmen’s Medicinals Full Spectrum CBD Salve$44.95$0.031000mg1.7ozTRUEFALSE
CBDfx CBD Cream For Muscle And Joint: Cooling Formula$49.99$0.031000mg1.7ozTRUEFALSE
cbdMD CBD Recover Pump$59.99$0.011500mg5ozTRUETRUE
Joy Organics CBD Sports Cream$49.95$0.011000mg4ozTRUETRUE
Green Gorilla Botanical CBD Balm$39.99$0.04600mg1.75ozTRUETRUE

The takeaway

While there’s more research needed to understand CBD’s effects on RLS, a topical cream may help manage the discomfort associated with this condition. Our favorite brands focus on organic or non-GMO hemp delivered in salves or creams with minimal ingredients. If you're hoping to pair your topical CBD with an ingestible option, check out our favorite CBD oils.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Meet The Experts

This content is produced in collaboration with an advertising partner and follows mindbodygreen’s editorial guidelines. The content is written by a third party. Statements are not fact-checked by a medical expert.