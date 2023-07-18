9 Best CBD Creams For Restless Leg
- Best scent: Penguin CBD Cream
- Best organic: Cornbread Hemp CBD Lotion + Menthol
- Best for on-the-go: Lazarus Naturals CBD Balm Stick
- Best with minimal ingredients: Batch Original CBD Balm
- Best cooling: CBDfx Muscle And Joint Cream: Cooling Formula
- Best sustainable: Joy Organics CBD Sports Cream
- Best for supporting inflammatory response: cbdMD CBD Recover Pump
- Best full-spectrum: Carmen’s Medicinals Full Spectrum CBD Salve
- Best affordable: Green Gorilla Botanical CBD Balm
Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS) is a condition that causes involuntary leg movements and discomfort, which can take a serious toll on your sleep and everyday activities. If you’re someone who suffers from RLS, you’ve likely explored topical products, such as creams or balms, to help relieve discomfort.*
In recent years, cannabidiol (CBD) has gained significant attention for its potential therapeutic benefits. Currently we have limited evidence to support the use of CBD to treat symptoms of RLS, and a 2022 study on Parkinson's patients1 found that CBD has no effect on RLS symptoms. However research on cannabis has produced promising results2.*
Ultimately, the best support of the use of topical CBD creams to support RLS comes from anecdotal evidence by those who benefited from the cream's ability to provide targeted joint comfort. Below find a few of our favorite hemp CBD creams and salves made with minimal ingredients.
Best scent: Penguin CBD Cream
Pros
- Fan-favorite scent
- Terpene-rich formula with cooling effects
Cons
- Only one potency option
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:250mg
Size:4oz
Cost per oz of CBD:$0.06
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Crafted with a terpene-rich formula, Penguin’s CBD cream is designed to be absorbed quickly without leaving any sticky residue. This blend of soothing shea butter, cocoa butter, and broad-spectrum hemp CBD oil from Oregon farms has a lower potency (250mg per container), which makes it a good pick for CBD beginners. Customers rave about the scent of this cream, which uses cooling peppermint and soothing lavender.
Best organic: Cornbread Hemp CBD Lotion + Menthol
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Also has menthol for cooling effect
Cons:
- Strong minty scent due to peppermint & menthol
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:500mg
Size:2oz
Cost per oz of CBD:$0.04
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
A moderate potency pick, Cornbread Hemp uses 500mg of USDA certified organic broad-spectrum hemp CBD in their mentholated cream. In addition to the CBD, this formula also includes organic menthol, peppermint oil, and tea tree oil, which provide a cooling sensation. Reviewers praise how quickly this cream absorbs and how it leaves their skin feeling soft and smooth. And, because Cornbread Hemp grows their own hemp in Kentucky, every aspect of this product—from the ingredients to the manufacturing process—adheres to the highest standards of excellence.
Best for on-the-go: Lazarus Naturals CBD Balm Stick
Pros
- Uses organic ingredients
- Most affordable cost per mg of CBD
- Brand offers financial support for veterans and low income households
Cons
- No scent options
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:3600mg
Size:2.54oz
Cost per oz of CBD:$0.01
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
Lazarus Naturals’ Relief + Recovery CBD Balm is a fusion of full-spectrum, Oregon-grown hemp CBD and other functional ingredients such as capsaicin and menthol. Designed to address aches and soreness, this revitalizing blend provides both a cooling and warming sensation for targeted relief.* Unlike the above products, Relief + Recovery Balm comes in a stick form. It’s available in two travel-friendly sizes, ideal for tossing in any bag. Plus, the formula includes some organic ingredients, like organic beeswax and sunflower oil.
Best with minimal ingredients: BATCH Original CBD Balm
Pros
- Easy-to-use applicator
- Minimal ingredients (some organic)
Cons
- No potency options
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:1250mg
Size:2.5oz
Cost per oz of CBD:$0.02
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
BATCH CBD Balm is another option in a convenient twist-up stick. The formula has a short ingredient list that includes 1,250mg of full-spectrum hemp CBD, soothing lavender, tea tree oil, vitamin E, and organic shea butter and jojoba oil. Wisconsin-based BATCH grows all hemp on their non-GMO farms and produces products in-house. Plus, many reviewers have great things to say about the scent and smooth consistency of this balm.
Best cooling: CBDfx Muscle And Joint Cream: Cooling Formula
Pros
- Easy to apply
- Includes menthol
Cons
- Strong scent due to menthol
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:1000mg
Size:1.7oz
Cost per oz of CBD:$0.03
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
This cooling cream from CBDfx combines broad-spectrum hemp CBD with cooling menthol, white willow bark, and caffeine. It’s one of the higher-potency options on our list, with either 1,000 or 3,000mg of CBD per container. Reviewers say that the consistency of this cream isn’t sticky and, because it’s a water-based formula, it absorbs relatively quickly. Plus, the handy pump design helps minimize mess. One consideration: The menthol might not work for folks sensitive to smells, although the scent fades after a few minutes.
Best sustainable: Joy Organics CBD Sports Cream
Pros
- Includes organic ingredients
- Sustainable shipping & packaging
Cons
- Reviewers say pump for application can get clogged
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:1000mg
Size:4oz
Cost per oz of CBD:$0.01
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Joy Organics CBD Sports Cream is a premium blend of menthol and camphor, meticulously crafted with athletes and individuals on the move in mind. With 1,000mg of broad-spectrum hemp CBD per bottle, the formula offers a cooling and invigorating experience that aims to help soothe aches and pains.* One perk of Joy Organics is that, beyond using many organic ingredients in their formulas, they use sustainable packaging and use carbon neutral shipping by partnering with Carbon Fund to offset their carbon emissions.
Best for supporting inflammatory response: cbdMD CBD Recover Pump
Pros
- Handy pump bottle
- Infused with histamine dihydrochloride, arnica, and aloe
Cons
- No lower potency options
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:1500mg
Size:5oz
Cost per oz of CBD:$0.01
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Recover from cbdMD is designed to target and sooth joint and muscle aches.* This formula combines 1,500mg of broad-spectrum hemp CBD with an array of calming herbal ingredients like arnica montana (a homeopathic pain reliever) and soothing aloe vera. It also includes histamine dihydrochloride, an ingredient often found in topical pain relievers. And, if you’re a seasoned CBD pro, this higher-potency pick is also available in a 3,000mg formula.
Best full-spectrum: Carmen’s Medicinals Better in a Balm CBD Salve
Pros
- Some organic ingredients
- A little goes a long way
Cons
- Only one potency option
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:1000mg
Size:1.7oz
Cost per oz of CBD:$0.03
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Carmen’s Medicinals’ Better in a Balm is a combination of soothing ingredients like lavender, peppermint extract, organic coconut oil, beeswax, and eucalyptus. And, of course, it contains 1,000 mg of full-spectrum hemp CBD and minor cannabinoids like CBD, CBG, CBN, and trace amounts of THC. Reviewers say that the eucalyptus oil gives the salve a fresh scent and that the coconut oil and beeswax leave their skin feeling super soft.
Best affordable: Green Gorilla Botanical CBD Balm
Pros
- Made with 95% organic ingredients
- Includes turmeric, lavender, & rosemary
Cons
- Must spend $75 for free shipping
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:600mg
Size:1.75oz
Cost per oz of CBD:$0.04
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Green Gorilla’s Botanical CBD balm is a carefully formulated combination of 600mg of active CBD and a variety of therapeutic botanicals. In addition to broad-spectrum CBD, this balm contains organic turmeric extract, organic rosemary, and organic eucalyptus oil for a soothing feel and refreshing scent. Plus, the beeswax and natural oils (like olive oil) are great for nourishing and moisturizing your skin. It’s also one of the more budget-friendly picks on our list, although you do need to spend $75 for free shipping.
How we picked
Testing
All of the brands above are transparent about their third-party testing process and provided COAs (lab results) online.
Ingredients
As often as possible we chose brands that use minimal ingredients and opted for products that include GMO-free or organic hemp.
Reviews
These CBD products are well-loved by customers —we should know, we read hundreds of reviews.
Comparing the best CBD creams for restless leg
|Product
|Cost
|Cost per oz of CBD
|Potency
|Size
|Organic Hemp
|Subscription option
|Penguin CBD Cream
|$55.00
|$0.06
|250mg
|4oz
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Cornbread Hemp CBD Lotion + Menthol
|$37.49
|$0.04
|500mg
|2oz
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Lazarus Naturals CBD Balm Stick
|$12.00
|$0.01
|800mg
|2.54oz
|TRUE
|FALSE
|Batch Original CBD Balm
|$49.99
|$0.02
|1250mg
|2.5oz
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Carmen’s Medicinals Full Spectrum CBD Salve
|$44.95
|$0.03
|1000mg
|1.7oz
|TRUE
|FALSE
|CBDfx CBD Cream For Muscle And Joint: Cooling Formula
|$49.99
|$0.03
|1000mg
|1.7oz
|TRUE
|FALSE
|cbdMD CBD Recover Pump
|$59.99
|$0.01
|1500mg
|5oz
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Joy Organics CBD Sports Cream
|$49.95
|$0.01
|1000mg
|4oz
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Green Gorilla Botanical CBD Balm
|$39.99
|$0.04
|600mg
|1.75oz
|TRUE
|TRUE
The takeaway
While there’s more research needed to understand CBD’s effects on RLS, a topical cream may help manage the discomfort associated with this condition. Our favorite brands focus on organic or non-GMO hemp delivered in salves or creams with minimal ingredients. If you're hoping to pair your topical CBD with an ingestible option, check out our favorite CBD oils.
