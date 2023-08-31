7 Best CBD Creams For Neuropathy In Feet

Neuropathy in feet comes from a variety of sources—but all people who deal with the issue want the same thing: relief. Given hemp CBD's rise in popularity for providing much-needed topical relief, it makes sense that many people who deal with nerve pain turn to the cannabinoid.

Like with all CBD use cases, research on the effects of CBD on neuropathic pain, but in theory, it can help. A 2018 study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology found that CBD may reduce pain by interacting with your body's endocannabinoid system. This is a network of receptors that play a role in regulating a number of physiological processes, including pain.

Neuropathic foot pain is considered a type of peripheral neuropathy, meaning it results from damage to nerves ​​outside your brain and spinal cord. A 2020 study published in the journal Current Pharmaceutical Biotechnology found that topical CBD application has therapeutic potential for relief of pain from peripheral neuropathy.

After thorough research and careful consideration, we have curated a list of the eight best CBD creams available, each with unique qualities. These creams have garnered rave reviews from customers who tried them in the name of pain relief.