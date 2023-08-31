7 Best CBD Creams For Neuropathy In Feet
- Best calming scent: Penguin CBD Cream
- Best isolate: Medterra Rapid Relief Recovery Roll On
- Best vegan option: Populum Cold Therapy Hemp Rub
- Best high-strength: CBDistillery CBDol Topical Salve
- Best cooling: CBDfx Muscle & Joint Cream
- Best organic: Cornbread Hemp CBD Lotion
- Best splurge: Extract Labs CBD Muscle Cream
Neuropathy in feet comes from a variety of sources—but all people who deal with the issue want the same thing: relief. Given hemp CBD's rise in popularity for providing much-needed topical relief, it makes sense that many people who deal with nerve pain turn to the cannabinoid.
Like with all CBD use cases, research on the effects of CBD on neuropathic pain, but in theory, it can help. A 2018 study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology found that CBD may reduce pain by interacting with your body's endocannabinoid system. This is a network of receptors that play a role in regulating a number of physiological processes, including pain.
Neuropathic foot pain is considered a type of peripheral neuropathy, meaning it results from damage to nerves outside your brain and spinal cord. A 2020 study published in the journal Current Pharmaceutical Biotechnology found that topical CBD application has therapeutic potential for relief of pain from peripheral neuropathy.
After thorough research and careful consideration, we have curated a list of the eight best CBD creams available, each with unique qualities. These creams have garnered rave reviews from customers who tried them in the name of pain relief.
Best Calming Scent: Penguin CBD Cream
- Type: Broad-spectrum
- Potency: 250mg
- Size: 4oz
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.22
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Non-greasy application, peppermint-lavender scent
Cons: Not travel-sized
Penguin CBD Cream gets rave reviews, with fans writing that it’s effective at reducing pain. Each jar contains a generous 4 ounces of the peppermint-lavender scented cream. It incorporates broad-spectrum hemp CBD, which contains minor cannabinoids in addition to CBD, but does not contain any THC.
Best Isolate: Medterra Rapid Relief Recovery Roll On
- Type: Isolate
- Potency: 250 mg, 500 mg, or 1,000 mg of CBD
- Size: 2 oz
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.10
- COAs: Yes
Pros: Roll-on applicator, multiple strength options
Cons: Doesn’t contain minor cannabinoids
While many CBD creams come in a single strength option, Medterra Rapid Relief Recovery Roll On is available in 250 mg, 500 mg, and 1,000 mg varieties. Another differentiating factor, it comes in a convenient roll-on applicator that makes application quick and effortless. The product contains CBD isolate, which is pure CBD without other cannabinoids.
Best Vegan Option: Populum Cold Therapy Hemp Rub
- Type: Full-spectrum
- Potency: 100 mg of CBD
- Size: 3 oz
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.45
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Vegan, full-spectrum
Cons: High cost per mg of CBD
This cooling CBD cream incorporates full-spectrum hemp CBD, which is CBD with other potentially beneficial compounds, including up to 0.3% THC by dry weight. Populum uses an extraction method that combines food-grade ethanol extraction and fractionalized distillation to achieve a CBD oil with high levels of cannabinoids. Worth noting, the company offers free shipping on all orders.
Best High-Strength: CBDistillery CBDol Topical Salve
- Type: Full-spectrum
- Potency: 500 mg of CBD
- Size: 1 oz
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.10
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Easy to apply, full-spectrum
Cons: Pricey
CBD balms are ideal for treating your feet, since they tend to absorb easily and won’t leave your skin feeling greasy. That makes CBDistillery CBDol Topical a wise choice whether you’re anticipating neuropathic pain or discomfort from long periods of standing. Even better, it’s a relatively high-strength option.
Best Cooling: CBDfx Muscle & Joint Cream
- Type: Broad-spectrum
- Potency: 1,000 mg of CBD or 3,000 mg of CBD
- Size: 1.7 oz
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.05
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: No
Pros: Vegan, Made in the U.S.
Cons: No discounted subscription option
This cooling CBD cream incorporates menthol, a compound found in mint oils that has research-backed benefits for reducing neuropathic pain. It comes in both 1,000 mg CBD and 3,000 mg CBD options, so you can choose the best option for you based on your degree of pain.
Best Organic: Cornbread Hemp CBD Lotion
- Type: Full-spectrum
- Potency: 500 mg of CBD
- Size: 2 oz
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.10
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: No
Pros: Menthol provides a cooling sensation, USDA-certified organic
Cons: No discounted subscription option
Cornbread Hemp stands out for its USDA certified organic products as well as its commitment to third-party testing. Its Hemp CBD Lotion is designed to provide a soothing, cooling sensation, making it ideal if you’re prone to neuropathic pain in your feet. The brand uses full-spectrum hemp CBD, so each jar contains 20 mg of THC.
Best Splurge: Extract Labs CBD Muscle Cream
- Type: Full-spectrum
- Potency: 2,000 mg of CBD
- Size: 2.9 oz
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.03
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Full-spectrum, made in a GMP-certified facility
Cons: Relatively expensive
Menthol and full-spectrum hemp come together in this cooling muscle cream. It also contains arnica, an herb with anti-inflammatory properties that may make it useful for pain management. Extract Labs produces its products in a GMP-certified facility, meeting that it meets standards at every step of the production process meant to prevent quality issues like contamination or incorrect labeling.
Takeaway
Whether it's the targeted healing properties, innovative ingredients, or trusted brands, each of these CBD creams offers a unique approach to alleviating neuropathy discomfort. By considering these top choices, individuals seeking natural alternatives can find solace and support in their journey towards well-being and improved quality of life*.
