7 Best CBD Creams For Itching

Brooke V.
August 8, 2023
best cbd cream for itchiness
Image by mbg creative
Best CBD creams for itchiness

Few things are more distracting than a persistent itch, but a hemp CBD cream could offer quick relief. Infused with cannabidiol—a plant derivative of hemp—these topical treatments pack moisturizing ingredients to soothe dry, itchy skin.

While the research on hemp CBD topicals is still emerging, early studies on the therapeutic effect of hemp CBD ointments show they can support your body's inflammatory response1. Plus, research from 20191 suggests that topical CBD is a safe and effective treatment for various skin conditions, like eczema and psoriasis, that are often associated with itchiness.

Whether you’re dealing with itchiness from summer bug season or harsh winter air, these CBD creams can help—all selected for their ingredient list effectiveness, and positive customer feedback.

Penguin CBD Cream

penguin cbd cream for itchiness
Image by Penguin CBD
  • Type: Broad-spectrum
  • Potency: 250 mg
  • Size: 4 oz
  • Cost per mg of CBD: $0.22
  • COAs: Yes
  • Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Silky & smooth feeling when first put on

Cons: Limited product line

This Penguin CBD Cream provides a delightful spa-like experience, complete with a cooling sensation and peppermint-lavender scent. Packed with 250 mg CBD, this cream is designed for quick absorption so that you can quickly enjoy its benefits. It contains additional ingredients, like shea butter and cocoa butter, to keep your skin soft and moisturized.

Sourcing & Ingredients: Penguin CBD sources its hemp from farms in Oregon.

View COAs here.

Cornbread Hemp CBD Lotion + Menthol

Cornbread Hemp CBD Lotion: Menthol Formula
Image by Cornbread hemp
  • Type: Full-spectrum
  • Potency: 500 mg
  • Size: 2 oz 
  • Cost per mg of CBD: $0.07
  • COAs: Yes
  • Subscription Discount: Yes
This Cornbread CBD cream is put through third-party lab testing, assessing both its efficacy and safety. It’s made with USDA-certified organic ingredients, including menthol, a cooling ingredient that’s common in anti-itch creams.

Sourcing & Ingredients: Cornbread sources its ingredients from an organic farm in Kentucky. 

View COAs here.

Lazarus Naturals CBD Balm Stick

best cbd balm lazaurus naturals
Image by Lazarus Naturals
  • Type: Broad Spectrum
  • Potency: 800mg
  • Size: 2.54oz
  • Cost per oz of CBD:  $.01
  • COAs: Yes
  • Subscription Discount: No
Pros: Easy to apply balm stick

Cons: Doesn’t last as long as the cream jars 

This balm stick combines menthol and capsaicin, two ingredients you’ll find in traditional anti-itch creams. Thanks to the alternating cooling and warming sensations it provides, this balm is also useful for post-workout soreness. Lazarus Naturals has USDA Organic, Leaping Bunny, and B Corp certifications.

Sourcing & Ingredients: Lazarus Naturals grows its organic hemp on farms in Oregon.

View COAs here.

Batch Original CBD Balm

batch cbd balm
Image by Batch
  • Type: Full-spectrum
  • Potency: 1250mg
  • Size: 2.5oz
  • Cost per mg of CBD: $0.04
  • COAs: Yes
  • Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Non-GMO ingredients

Cons: $15 minimum order for free shipping

Batch CBD Balm is an update to the brand’s WI Hemp Scientific CBD Body Balm. With the addition of organic jojoba oil, a greater CBD concentration, and a convenient twist-up applicator, it’s definitely an upgrade. Each jar houses an ample 1250 mg of full-spectrum CBD sourced from hemp grown in Wisconsin.

Sourcing & Ingredients: Batch CBD sources their hemp CBD from Wisconsin farmers. 

View COAs here.

 Carmen’s Medicinals Full Spectrum CBD Salve

Carmen's Medicinal
Image by Carmen's Medicinal
  • Type: Full-spectrum
  • Potency: 1000 mg
  • Size: 1.7 oz
  • Cost per mg of CBD:  $.03
  • COAs: Yes
  • Subscription Discount: No

Pros: The lavender scent is relaxing for the mind

Cons: Small container

Carmen’s Medicinals CBD Salve contains a soothing combination of lavender, peppermint extract, coconut oil, beeswax, and eucalyptus. It comes in a compact jar, so you can stash it in your bag or backpack to ensure you’ll have a remedy for itch relief on hand whenever the need arises. The brand uses a patented air extraction technology that doesn’t use CO2.

Sourcing & Ingredients: Carmen’s Medicinals sources its hemp from U.S.-based farms.

View COAs here.

CBDfx CBD Cream For Muscle And Joint: Cooling Formula

  • Type: Broad-spectrum
  • Potency: 1,000 mg
  • Size: 1.7 oz
  • Cost per mg of CBD:  $.03
  • COAs: Yes
  • Subscription Discount: No

Pros: Vegan 

Cons: May get too much out of the foam spray style container

This CBDfx CBD cream is formulated to provide calming relief for common aches and pains in deep tissues and joints,* and may also help with itchiness. Reviewers rave that the cream’s combination of menthol and CBD provide noticeable pain relief.

Sourcing & Ingredients: CBDfx sources their CBD from US grown hemp in Kentucky. 

View COAs here.

cbdMD CBD Recover Pump

  • Type: Broad-spectrum
  • Potency: 1500 mg
  • Size: 5 oz
  • Cost per oz of CBD:  $.01
  • COAs: Yes
  • Subscription Discount: Yes

Pros: Contains pain-relieving medication 

Cons: Some may not like the applicator

View COAs here.

ProductCostCost per oz of CBDPotencySizeOrganic HempSubscription option
Penguin CBD Cream$55.00$0.06250mg4ozTRUETRUE
Cornbread Hemp CBD Lotion + Menthol$37.49$0.04500mg2ozTRUETRUE
Lazarus Naturals CBD Balm Stick$12.00$0.01800mg 2.54ozTRUEFALSE
Batch Original CBD Balm$49.99$0.021250mg2.5ozTRUETRUE
Carmen’s Medicinals Full Spectrum CBD Salve$44.95$0.031000mg1.7ozTRUEFALSE
CBDfx CBD Cream For Muscle And Joint: Cooling Formula$49.99$0.031000mg1.7ozTRUEFALSE
cbdMD CBD Recover Pump$59.99$0.011500mg5ozTRUETRUE

Takeaway

Each product on this list offers unique benefits, along with potential relief from itchiness. When it comes to CBD creams, there’s no shortage of options with different potencies, scents, and consistencies. Ultimately, choosing the right product depends largely on your individual preferences and skin concerns. 

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

