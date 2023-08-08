7 Best CBD Creams For Itching
Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.
Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your healthcare provider. All treatment decisions should be determined in partnership with a health care practitioner. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws to be sure.
Advertisement
- Best absorption: Penguin CBD Cream
- Best cooling: Cornbread Hemp CBD Lotion + Menthol
- Best affordable: Lazarus Naturals CBD Balm Stick
- Best application: Batch Original CBD Balm
- Best full-spectrum Carmen’s Medicinals Full Spectrum CBD Salve
- Best for joints: CBDfx CBD Cream For Muscle And Joint: Cooling Formula
- Best for recovery: cbdMD CBD Recover Pump
Few things are more distracting than a persistent itch, but a hemp CBD cream could offer quick relief. Infused with cannabidiol—a plant derivative of hemp—these topical treatments pack moisturizing ingredients to soothe dry, itchy skin.
While the research on hemp CBD topicals is still emerging, early studies on the therapeutic effect of hemp CBD ointments show they can support your body's inflammatory response1. Plus, research from 20191 suggests that topical CBD is a safe and effective treatment for various skin conditions, like eczema and psoriasis, that are often associated with itchiness.
Whether you’re dealing with itchiness from summer bug season or harsh winter air, these CBD creams can help—all selected for their ingredient list effectiveness, and positive customer feedback.
Penguin CBD Cream
- Type: Broad-spectrum
- Potency: 250 mg
- Size: 4 oz
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.22
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Advertisement
Pros: Silky & smooth feeling when first put on
Cons: Limited product line
This Penguin CBD Cream provides a delightful spa-like experience, complete with a cooling sensation and peppermint-lavender scent. Packed with 250 mg CBD, this cream is designed for quick absorption so that you can quickly enjoy its benefits. It contains additional ingredients, like shea butter and cocoa butter, to keep your skin soft and moisturized.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Penguin CBD sources its hemp from farms in Oregon.
Cornbread Hemp CBD Lotion + Menthol
- Type: Full-spectrum
- Potency: 500 mg
- Size: 2 oz
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.07
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Advertisement
This Cornbread CBD cream is put through third-party lab testing, assessing both its efficacy and safety. It’s made with USDA-certified organic ingredients, including menthol, a cooling ingredient that’s common in anti-itch creams.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Cornbread sources its ingredients from an organic farm in Kentucky.
Lazarus Naturals CBD Balm Stick
- Type: Broad Spectrum
- Potency: 800mg
- Size: 2.54oz
- Cost per oz of CBD: $.01
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: No
Advertisement
Pros: Easy to apply balm stick
Cons: Doesn’t last as long as the cream jars
This balm stick combines menthol and capsaicin, two ingredients you’ll find in traditional anti-itch creams. Thanks to the alternating cooling and warming sensations it provides, this balm is also useful for post-workout soreness. Lazarus Naturals has USDA Organic, Leaping Bunny, and B Corp certifications.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Lazarus Naturals grows its organic hemp on farms in Oregon.
Batch Original CBD Balm
- Type: Full-spectrum
- Potency: 1250mg
- Size: 2.5oz
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.04
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Advertisement
Pros: Non-GMO ingredients
Cons: $15 minimum order for free shipping
Batch CBD Balm is an update to the brand’s WI Hemp Scientific CBD Body Balm. With the addition of organic jojoba oil, a greater CBD concentration, and a convenient twist-up applicator, it’s definitely an upgrade. Each jar houses an ample 1250 mg of full-spectrum CBD sourced from hemp grown in Wisconsin.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Batch CBD sources their hemp CBD from Wisconsin farmers.
Carmen’s Medicinals Full Spectrum CBD Salve
- Type: Full-spectrum
- Potency: 1000 mg
- Size: 1.7 oz
- Cost per mg of CBD: $.03
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: No
Pros: The lavender scent is relaxing for the mind
Cons: Small container
Carmen’s Medicinals CBD Salve contains a soothing combination of lavender, peppermint extract, coconut oil, beeswax, and eucalyptus. It comes in a compact jar, so you can stash it in your bag or backpack to ensure you’ll have a remedy for itch relief on hand whenever the need arises. The brand uses a patented air extraction technology that doesn’t use CO2.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Carmen’s Medicinals sources its hemp from U.S.-based farms.
CBDfx CBD Cream For Muscle And Joint: Cooling Formula
- Type: Broad-spectrum
- Potency: 1,000 mg
- Size: 1.7 oz
- Cost per mg of CBD: $.03
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: No
Pros: Vegan
Cons: May get too much out of the foam spray style container
This CBDfx CBD cream is formulated to provide calming relief for common aches and pains in deep tissues and joints,* and may also help with itchiness. Reviewers rave that the cream’s combination of menthol and CBD provide noticeable pain relief.
Sourcing & Ingredients: CBDfx sources their CBD from US grown hemp in Kentucky.
cbdMD CBD Recover Pump
- Type: Broad-spectrum
- Potency: 1500 mg
- Size: 5 oz
- Cost per oz of CBD: $.01
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Contains pain-relieving medication
Cons: Some may not like the applicator
This CBDfx CBD cream is formulated to provide calming relief for common aches and pains in deep tissues and joints,* and may also help with itchiness. Reviewers rave that the cream’s combination of menthol and CBD provide noticeable pain relief.
|Product
|Cost
|Cost per oz of CBD
|Potency
|Size
|Organic Hemp
|Subscription option
|Penguin CBD Cream
|$55.00
|$0.06
|250mg
|4oz
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Cornbread Hemp CBD Lotion + Menthol
|$37.49
|$0.04
|500mg
|2oz
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Lazarus Naturals CBD Balm Stick
|$12.00
|$0.01
|800mg
|2.54oz
|TRUE
|FALSE
|Batch Original CBD Balm
|$49.99
|$0.02
|1250mg
|2.5oz
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Carmen’s Medicinals Full Spectrum CBD Salve
|$44.95
|$0.03
|1000mg
|1.7oz
|TRUE
|FALSE
|CBDfx CBD Cream For Muscle And Joint: Cooling Formula
|$49.99
|$0.03
|1000mg
|1.7oz
|TRUE
|FALSE
|cbdMD CBD Recover Pump
|$59.99
|$0.01
|1500mg
|5oz
|TRUE
|TRUE
Takeaway
Each product on this list offers unique benefits, along with potential relief from itchiness. When it comes to CBD creams, there’s no shortage of options with different potencies, scents, and consistencies. Ultimately, choosing the right product depends largely on your individual preferences and skin concerns.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
This content is produced in collaboration with an advertising partner and follows mindbodygreen’s editorial guidelines. The content is written by a third party. Statements are not fact-checked by a medical expert.