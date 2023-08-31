CBD Creams: How They Work And How To Choose The Best CBD Cream For Your Needs
- Best Calming Scent: Penguin CBD Cream
- Best Isolate: Medterra Rapid Relief Recovery Roll On
- Best Vegan Option: Populum Cold Therapy Hemp Rub
- Best Strength: CBDistillery CBDol Topical
- Best Cooling: CBDfx Muscle & Joint Cream
With the increasing popularity of cannabidiol (CBD) products, CBD creams have emerged as a promising option for those who want to look after their skin or maintain the health of their joints using a natural product.* However, with numerous options on the market, selecting the right CBD cream for your needs can seem daunting.
In this article, we guide you through these CBD products, explore the potential benefits of CBD creams, and discuss the factors you should consider when choosing the best CBD cream for your needs.
Whether you're a CBD newbie or an experienced user looking to try new products, we hope this article will empower you to make the right choices for your well-being.
What is CBD cream?
CBD cream is a topical product that contains CBD as its active ingredient. It is infused with CBD and applied directly to the skin. The cream is usually made by combining CBD extract with other ingredients such as carrier oils, essential oils, and moisturizers.
When applied to the skin, CBD cream interacts with cannabinoid receptors in the body's endocannabinoid system, potentially providing therapeutic effects and promoting a sense of relaxation and well-being.* Potential benefits of CBD creams include promoting joint and skin health and comfort.*
It is important to note that CBD cream does not produce the psychoactive effects associated with THC, another compound found in cannabis.
Is CBD lotion good for eczema?
Research on the effects of topical CBD for eczema is limited. However, a review of several studies found that CBD creams help promote skin health1.* It’s worth remembering, however, that the FDA has not approved the use of CBD for treating skin conditions, and more clinical trials are needed to assess the safety and effectiveness of topical CBD.
Is CBD lotion good for rheumatoid arthritis?
Research on the topical application of CBD for rheumatoid arthritis is also limited. However, there is evidence to suggest that CBD plays a role in supporting the body's inflammatory response2, so topical treatments may help promote comfort.* Another 2017 animal study found that a localized injection of hemp CBD could help with joint comfort3.*
As with skin conditions, however, it’s worth noting that the FDA has not approved the use of CBD for rheumatoid arthritis. More clinical trials are needed to assess the safety and effectiveness of topical CBD.
How we Picked
Ingredients
We aimed to find creams that used high-quality, organic hemp-derived CBD and other premium ingredients, free from additives.
Potency
We considered the concentration of CBD present in each product and whether it’s enough to provide potential benefits.*
User Reviews and Effectiveness
We examined the testimonials of people who had used these creams to manage their symptoms. This provided valuable insights into the effectiveness* and overall satisfaction of users.
Our picks for the best CBD cream for your needs:
Best Calming Scent: Penguin CBD Cream
Pros:
- Non-greasy application
- High potency
Cons:
- Some may not enjoy the peppermint smell
- Comes in just one strength
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:250 mg
Size:4 oz
Cost per oz of CBD:$0.06
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
This broad-spectrum hemp CBD cream is free from chemical additives, has shea and cocoa butter added to it (which gives it a rich and thick texture), and a pleasant peppermint-lavender scent. It’s rich in terpenes, which helps it get quickly absorbed into the skin and promote skin health.* Notably, it leaves behind no undesirable greasy residue. Users say the cream promotes comfort and relaxation.*
Best Isolate: Medterra Rapid Relief Recovery Roll On
Pros:
- Simple application keeps hands clean
- Comes in three different potencies
Cons:
- Cooling effect may bother some users
- CBD isolate means you may not benefit from the entourage effect
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:250 mg500 mg1,000 mg
Size:2 oz
Cost per oz of CBD:$0.05
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
The cooling effect of this cream makes it a great option for those seeking joint and muscle support.* With its simple roll-on applicator, you can apply it quickly and easily — no washing required, no mess, no cleanup — and easily fit it into your active lifestyle. The built-in roller also works as a self-massage. In addition to CBD isolate, it also contains organic arnica and menthol as its active ingredients and comes in 3 different strengths to suit every need.
Best Vegan Option: Populum Cold Therapy Hemp Rub
Pros:
- Paraben free
- Vegan & cruelty-free
- Rich in antioxidants
Cons:
- May waste some of the product due to squeeze tube application
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:100 mg
Size:3 oz
Cost per oz of CBD:$0.12
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Populum Cold Therapy Hemp Rub harnesses the power of full-spectrum hemp, chamomile, arnica, and aloe vera to support joint and muscle health.* Users say it’s fast acting too!* What’s more, Populum makes sure that its Cold Therapy Hemp Rub is free of parabens, GMOs, and cruelty, making it an ethical and sustainable choice.
Best Strength: CBDistillery CBDol Topical
Pros:
- Easy to apply
- Non-greasy & quickly absorbing
Cons:
- On the higher end of pricing
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:500 mg
Size:1 oz
Cost per oz of CBD:$0.10
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
CBDistillery®'s CBDol Topical Salve could be a great choice after a strenuous workout at the gym or a tiring day on your feet at work. The cream combines full-spectrum hemp extract with essential oils to promote calm, comfort, and to help maintain the health of your muscles and skin.* The full-spectrum hemp formula means the cream also contains omega oils and plant terpenes for a full entourage effect.
Best Cooling: CBDfx Muscle & Joint Cream
Pros:
- Fast absorption
- Vegan & cruelty-free
- No strong scents
Cons:
- The cooling effect of menthol may bother some people
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:1,000 mg
Size:1.7 oz
Cost per oz of CBD:$0.03
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
This cream combines organic broad-spectrum CBD with other natural compounds like revitalizing menthol, soothing white willow bark, and invigorating caffeine. Whether you're an ambitious athlete or a regular person seeking comfort, look no further than this product to maintain muscle health.* This product’s water-based formula allows it to be more quickly absorbed into the skin, and it’s also vegan & cruelty-free.
Takeaway
CBD creams offer a promising avenue for people looking to maintain their joint, muscle, or skin health.* What’s more, CBD creams may help promote comfort and calm.* We hope this guide has empowered you to confidently choose the best CBD cream for your needs.
