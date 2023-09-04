Best Bones For Dogs Teeth And Breath
It’s certainly not unusual for dog parents to get grossed out after catching a whiff of their pet’s breath. Dogs often have bad breath thanks to oral infections, their diets, or other causes.
Dental issues are another common culprit, and just like humans, dogs require proper dental care. Maintaining strong teeth and fresh breath is not only crucial for their comfort but also plays a significant role in preventing potential health issues.
Regular brushing and dental cleanings from a vet are essential, but you can also take advantage of a variety of dental products for dogs. Among these, dental chews provide an effective solution. Made with a combination of ingredients that help promote oral health and reduce plaque buildup, they’re designed to help clean your dog's teeth and massage their gums.
A 2020 study published in the Journal of Animal Science examined the effects of three different commercially available dental chews on oral health and in dogs1. After four months, two of the chews led to less plaque and calculus coverage (indicators of poor oral health) compared to a control group, and the third chew led to less calculus. While the findings are promising, the study authors suggested that a longer treatment period would provide more insights into the dental chews' efficacy.
A study published in the same journal the following year looked at how the same three dental chews affect the oral bacteria of adult dogs2. The researchers found that for all three types of dental chews, dogs had less calculus, plaque, and halitosis (bad breath), compared to a control group. What’s more, the dogs who’d been given chews had lower amounts of potentially harmful bacteria and higher amounts of beneficial bacteria in their mouths. That’s noteworthy, since an imbalance of bacteria in a dog’s mouth can contribute to gum disease, and by extension, bad breath.
Buying the best bones for dogs teeth and breath (i.e., dental chews) may help your dog steer clear of dental issues, and allow you to avoid smelling their ripe breath. So, we’ve compiled a list of the best options to choose from.
How to choose the best bones for dog's teeth and breath?
Choosing the best bones for your dog's teeth and breath can pay off. Here are some tips to help you make the right decision:
- Natural ingredients: Opt for bones made from natural ingredients without any artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. Look for bones made from real meat or wholesome ingredients like sweet potatoes, carrots, or natural grains.
- Texture: Choose bones that offer dental benefits such as plaque removal and tartar control. These bones often have special textures or designs that help clean your dog's teeth as they chew.
- Breath-freshening ingredients: Consider bones with natural breath-freshening ingredients like mint or parsley to combat bad breath.
- Reputation: Read reviews from other dog owners to ensure the bones are of high quality and effective.
Dogs have different preferences, so it might take some trial and error to find the bone that your furry friend enjoys. These owner- and dog-approved options are all a great place to start.
Best for fresh breath: Pupper Dental Chew
Pros:
- Contains parsley flakes
- 20% discount when you sign up for a subscription
Cons:
- No option for dogs that weigh less than 25 lbs
Key ingredients:ParsleyTurmeric
Cost per ounce:$1.04
Subscription Discount:Yes
Pupper’s dental chews feature parsley to provide breath-freshening benefits. They come in two sizes, one for large, 60+-pound dogs and another for medium, 25- to 50-pound dogs. The product is free of wheat, making it a suitable option if your dog has sensitivities to the ingredient.
Best value: Bernie's Charming Chompers
Pros:
- Contains parsley
- Don’t contain animal byproducts
Cons:
- Some customers find that their dogs don’t like how they smell
Key ingredients:ParsleyPumpkinSweet potato
Cost per ounce:$0.92
Subscription Discount:Yes
Bernie's Charming Chompers contain ingredients like inulin and pumpkin to promote a healthy gut-oral microbiome, with parsley to prevent bad breath. The turkey-flavored treats are grain-free and gluten-free, and don’t contain artificial colors or flavors or animal byproducts. The chews are shaped like a toothbrush, with ridges to help prevent plaque buildup.
Best brushless toothpaste: Ark Naturals Brushless Toothpaste
Pros:
- Brushless toothpaste center
- No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives
Cons:
- High cost per ounce
Key ingredients:CinnamonCloveAlfalfa
Cost per ounce:$1.22
Subscription Discount:No
These dental bones for dogs' teeth and breath are filled with an edible “toothpaste” center designed to ward off plaque and bacteria that causes bad breath. The outside of the chews have ridges to help dislodge food from between teeth, further preventing plaque. Ark Naturals dental chews include a mix of natural ingredients to freshen breath, including cinnamon and clove.
Best for dogs with sensitive stomachs: Earthbones Dental Chews
Pros:
- Multiple size options
- Vegan
Cons:
- Don’t have ridges to dislodge food particles
Key ingredients:ParsleyPeppermint oil
Cost per ounce:$1.22
Subscription Discount:Yes
These chews come in different sizes for tiny, small, medium, and large dogs, so you can pick an appropriate option that won’t present a choking hazard to your pet. They contain both parsley flakes and peppermint oil to freshen your dog’s breath. They’re designed for easy digestion and are made in the U.S. with 100% vegan ingredients.
Takeaway
Choosing the right bones for your dog can make a significant difference in their dental health and breath. Incorporating these dental chews into your pet’s daily routine may help them avoid periodontal disease, preventing bad breath in the process.