It’s certainly not unusual for dog parents to get grossed out after catching a whiff of their pet’s breath. Dogs often have bad breath thanks to oral infections, their diets, or other causes.

Dental issues are another common culprit, and just like humans, dogs require proper dental care. Maintaining strong teeth and fresh breath is not only crucial for their comfort but also plays a significant role in preventing potential health issues.

Regular brushing and dental cleanings from a vet are essential, but you can also take advantage of a variety of dental products for dogs. Among these, dental chews provide an effective solution. Made with a combination of ingredients that help promote oral health and reduce plaque buildup, they’re designed to help clean your dog's teeth and massage their gums.

A 2020 study published in the Journal of Animal Science examined the effects of three different commercially available dental chews on oral health and in dogs1 . After four months, two of the chews led to less plaque and calculus coverage (indicators of poor oral health) compared to a control group, and the third chew led to less calculus. While the findings are promising, the study authors suggested that a longer treatment period would provide more insights into the dental chews' efficacy.

A study published in the same journal the following year looked at how the same three dental chews affect the oral bacteria of adult dogs2 . The researchers found that for all three types of dental chews, dogs had less calculus, plaque, and halitosis (bad breath), compared to a control group. What’s more, the dogs who’d been given chews had lower amounts of potentially harmful bacteria and higher amounts of beneficial bacteria in their mouths. That’s noteworthy, since an imbalance of bacteria in a dog’s mouth can contribute to gum disease, and by extension, bad breath.

Buying the best bones for dogs teeth and breath (i.e., dental chews) may help your dog steer clear of dental issues, and allow you to avoid smelling their ripe breath. So, we’ve compiled a list of the best options to choose from.