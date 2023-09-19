Best Anti-Itch Dog Products
Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.
If your dog scratches an occasional itch, it’s probably not a cause for concern. But when your pet is prone to incessant scratching and irritated skin, it can affect its daily life and contribute to issues like hot spots.
Your dog’s scratching could be a product of a minor issue like dry skin, or something more serious, like a parasitic infection. If your dog is constantly scratching, it’s best to pay a visit to your dog’s vet who can figure out the cause and provide advice for solving the issue.
In the meantime, it’s helpful to invest in anti-itch products for dogs, which can offer temporary relief. They may help stop your dog from scratching so frequently, preventing your pet from making existing irritation even worse. Anti-itch dog products come in a variety of forms, including sprays, shampoos, creams, and wipes, so you can choose an option that works best for your preferences and your dog’s needs.
Depending on the situation, your dog’s vet may suggest products containing antihistamines or omega-3-rich foods1 to help control allergic reactions. These are typically administered orally under veterinary guidance.
As for store-bought options, some anti-itch dog products include ingredients like hydrocortisone, a corticosteroid, or lidocaine, a topical anesthetic that provides temporary numbing. Other formulas are designed for people who prefer plant ingredients, containing soothing components like colloidal oatmeal, chamomile, or aloe vera.
Whether you’re looking for a medicated formula or a product focused around botanical ingredients, we’ve set out to make your decision easier. These are the best anti-itch dog products that you can stock up on now.
How we chose
Here are some essential factors we considered when choosing the best anti-itch dog products:
Ingredients We read through ingredient lists, looking for products with soothing ingredients like oatmeal, aloe vera, and chamomile. We avoided products with harsh chemicals that may further irritate your dog's skin.
Ease of use As mentioned, anti-itch products come in various forms. We opted for sprays, which tend to be the easiest to apply if your dog doesn’t like to stand still and isn’t fond of baths.
Price While cost is a consideration, it’s also important to prioritize the quality and effectiveness of the product. We made sure to include affordable options that don’t compromise on quality.
Customer reviews We read reviews from pet owners who have used the products. We looked for products with a proven track record of effectively relieving itching and improving skin conditions in dogs.
The best anti itch dog products of 2023:
Best spray with witch hazel: Pupper Skin Relief Spray
Pros
- Includes witch hazel and menthol
- Lick-safe formula
Cons
- Expensive
Key Ingredients:Menthol crystalswitch hazel
Return Policy:30 days
Subscription:Yes
Pupper Skin Relief Spray incorporates witch hazel, which may help reduce itch by reducing inflammation. Since it’s a lick-safe formula, you won’t need to worry that your dog will consume harmful ingredients if it licks the spray off. The skin relief spray is formulated to provide fast relief from itching from various causes, including dryness, hot spots, and allergies.
Best for allergy relief: Wondercide Skin Tonic Hot Spot & Itch Relief Spray
Pros
- Relieves itching from multiple causes
- Made in the U.S.
Cons
- Some reviewers don’t like how it smells
Key Ingredients:Lavender oilneem oillemongrass oil
Return Policy:30 days
Subscription:Yes
This skin tonic spray is designed to provide quick itch relief to dogs or cats, whether they’re dealing with allergies, hot spots, or other concerns. It has a simple ingredient list consisting of water and essential oils. The blend includes lavender and neem oils, which both have potential itch-soothing benefits.
Best for hot spots: Vet’s Best Dog Hot Spot Itch Relief Spray
Pros
- No sting formula
- Made in the U.S.
Cons
- Non-returnable
Key Ingredients:Chamomilealoe veraallantoin
Return Policy:Non-returnable
Subscription:Yes
This spray is formulated to provide immediate relief from itchy hot spots. It includes three ingredients, chamomile, aloe vera, and tea tree oil, in a no-sting formula. Amazon reviewers report that the simple formula is effective. “My poor dog has suffered from hot spots forever and nothing works like this,” one customer wrote. “I spray him once a day and he has yet to itch or lick his spots!”
Best medicated spray: Veterinary Formula Clinical Care Hot Spot & Itch Relief Medicated Spray
Pros
- Contains hydrocortisone and lidocaine
- Made in North Carolina
Cons
- Small container
Key Ingredients:allantoinHydrocortisone acetatelidocaine HCLcolloidal oatmeal
Return Policy:30 days
Subscription:Yes
Veterinary Formula Clinical Care Hot Spot & Itch Relief Medicated Spray is designed to soothe hot spots resulting from allergies, bug bites, dirty fur, etc. It’s a medicated option with hydrocortisone, which reduces redness, itching, and discomfort from skin conditions. This spray is safe to use on dogs and cats, making it a smart option if you have multiple pets that are prone to itchiness.
Best affordable option: Burt's Bees for Pets Natural Itch Soothing Spray with Honeysuckle
Pros
- Affordable
- Discounted subscription option
Cons
- Some customers don’t like the smell
Key Ingredients:Colloidal oat flowerhoneysuckle extractavocado oil
Return Policy:30 days
Subscription:Yes
Burt's Bees for Pets Natural Itch Soothing Spray with Honeysuckle contains 99.7% natural ingredients and provides fast relief. It contains moisturizing avocado and grape seed oils and is free from fragrances or colorants. The spray’s star ingredient, honeysuckle, has traditionally been used in East-Asian countries to resolve skin rashes.
Comparing our top picks
|Product
|Cost
|Price per ounce
|Size
|Autoship option
|Pupper Itch Spray
|$25.00
|$1.56
|4 oz
|TRUE
|Wondercide - Skin Tonic Hot Spot & Itch Relief Spray
|$23.74
|$1.48
|16 oz
|TRUE
|Vet’s Best Dog Hot Spot Itch Relief Spray
|$19.47
|$1.22
|16 oz
|TRUE
|Veterinary Formula Clinical Care Hot Spot & Itch Relief Medicated Spray
|$9.48
|$1.19
|8 oz
|TRUE
|Burt's Bees for Pets Natural Itch Soothing Spray with Honeysuckle
|$6.62
|$0.66
|10 oz
|TRUE
Takeaway
The best anti-itch dog products can reduce your pet’s urge to scratch, whether your dog is dealing with allergies, dry skin, or other issues. From natural sprays to medicated formulas, these products are easy to apply and incorporate ingredients that provide quick relief.