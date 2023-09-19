Best Anti-Anxiety Dog Beds
Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.
- Most comfortable: Pupper Dog Bed
- Best variety: Bedfolks Calming Donut Dog Bed
- Best for small dogs: Bedsure Calming Dog Bed for Small Dogs
- Best built-in blanket: GASUR Small Dog Bed & Cat Bed
- Best affordable: WNPETHOME Calming Dog Bed & Cat Bed
All kinds of factors can play into your choice of dog bed, from durability to cost to whether a design would mesh with your decor. If your dog deals with anxiety, your main priority may be to find the option that would be most comforting to them.
In general, dog beds can provide dogs with anxiety with a comfortable spot to retreat to when they feel anxious. Dogs with anxiety might feel overwhelmed in certain situations or environments, and a dog bed serves as a physical boundary that can help the dog define its personal space, making it feel more in control and secure. A dog may be comforted by its own scent on its bed, and the predictability of knowing where to find a safe space.
Some dog beds are designed with raised edges to be especially comforting. The designs can create a cocoon effect of sorts, offering a cozy and secure environment designed to mimic the feeling of being cradled. They vary in terms of size, shape, support, and materials, so you can find the option that works best for your preferences and your dog’s needs.
We’ve found that about 20–25% of dogs feel scared around strangers1, other dogs, or certain situations. Additionally, 14–20% of dogs experience separation anxiety. Moreover, there are cases where dogs have both a fear of loud noises and separation anxiety at the same time.
No need to weigh through the many options available online. Keep reading to get all the details on the best anti-anxiety dog beds.
How we chose
Raised edges Some dogs with anxiety might prefer beds with raised sides or bolsters. These designs can create a sense of security by providing a partially enclosed space.
Washability Anxiety might sometimes cause dogs to drool, shed more fur, or have accidents. We chose beds with removable, machine-washable covers for easy cleaning.
Material We looked for beds made with durable materials. Dogs with anxiety might spend a lot of time on their beds, so it's important that the material is resistant to wear and tear.
Size It’s important to choose a bed that is appropriately sized for your dog. Some anxious dogs also like to curl up, but the bed should also be large enough for them to stretch out comfortably. We chose beds that come in a variety of sizes, allowing you to choose the right fit.
The best anti-anxiety dog beds:
Most comfortable: Pupper Dog Bed
Pros
- Ships free
- Memory foam support
Cons
- Expensive
Sizes:SMLXLhuman-sized
Memory foam beds can be particularly comfortable for dogs, as they contour to the dog's body and alleviate pressure points. This dog bed features an orthopedic memory foam inner section, a microfiber cover, and a hypoallergenic, water-resistant liner to protect the memory foam. The cover is removable and machine washable for easy cleaning to prevent the effects of drooling, shedding, and accidents. The bed has bolsters around the sides, which can give your pet the feeling of an enclosed space.
Best variety: Bedfolks Calming Donut Dog Bed
Pros
- Made with OEKO-TEX STANDARD
- 100-certified materials Donut shape design
Cons
- Outer liner can be difficult to put back on after washing
Sizes:SMLXL
Return Policy:30 days
Machine Washable:Yes
Donut beds are designed to maximize calming effects. True to their name, they’re round with raised sides that can hug your dog on all sides as it rests. This option comes in five colors four sizes, with the largest option providing enough support for dogs up to 150 pounds. It’s made with OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100-certified textiles, meaning they’ve been tested for the presence of potentially harmful chemicals. The bed’s outer cover is machine-washable and covered in a thick faux fur.
Best for small dogs: Bedsure Calming Dog Bed for Small Dogs
Pros
- Made with OEKO-TEX STANDARD
- 100-certified materials Human-sized option
Cons
- Faux fur may be too heavy for warmer climates
Sizes:XSSMLXLhuman-sized
Return Policy:30 days
Machine Washable:Yes
While there’s no shortage of donut beds on Amazon, this one stands out thanks to its color range. It’s available in nine solid colors and a multicolored pastel option. It comes in a human-sized option with outer pockets and memory foam support, which is worth noting if your dog likes you to hold it when it’s feeling anxious. The bed has a 4.7-stars on Amazon from more than 14,000 ratings, with reviewers applauding the bed’s fluffy faux fur.
Best built-in blanket: GASUR Small Dog Bed & Cat Bed
Pros
- Features built-in blanket
- Orthopedic support
Cons
- Not suited for large dogs
Sizes:SM
Return Policy:30 days
Machine Washable:Yes
To fully encapsulate your dog in a cave-like environment, go with a bed with a built-in blanket, like GASUR Small Dog Bed & Cat Bed. The bed has a cotton filling that offers orthopedic support, and is lined with faux fur and faux microsuede. To keep it fresh-smelling and clean, you can toss the entire bed into your washing machine and dryer. The bed comes in two sizes that can suit cats or small dogs that weigh up to 30 pounds.
Best affordable: WNPETHOME Calming Dog Bed & Cat Bed
Pros
- Made with OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100-certified materials
- Non-slip bottom
Cons
- Does not have memory foam
Sizes:SMLXL
Return Policy:30 days
Machine Washable:Yes
This donut bed rings in at less than $20, and has received high ratings for softness. It comes in two different size options, with dimensions that allow small or medium sized dogs to sprawl out comfortably. The bed’s raised edges are eight inches thick, to provide support as a head rest. The bottom of the bed has non-slip beads to prevent it from sliding around when your pet hops on or off.
The takeaway
If your dog deals with anxiety, you can choose a bed designed to provide a maximum sense of security. The best anti-anxiety dog beds have raised edges, to give your dog the sense of a closed-off space and potentially the feeling of an embrace. Plus our top picks have machine-washable, soft fabrics to make them even better picks.