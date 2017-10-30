Meet The Mayor Of Kauai: An Ex NFL Player, Sustainability Icon, & Master Collaborator

"When I was growing up, everything was about growing a garden and taking care of the water and the land, because that's what we depended on," Carvalho explains of the inspiration for his green policies. Through his lifetime, he's seen two hurricanes ravage the island, watched rising sea levels cut shorelines short, and mourned the loss of coral reefs. "The things that are happening are not normal," he says. "Which is why we need to figure out how we're going to take care of our island."

One way he plans to do so is by making clean energy accessible to everyone. Hawaii is at the forefront of the renewable energy movement in the United States, and it was the first state to set a goal to achieve 100 percent clean energy, something it hopes to do by 2045.

In Kauai, the progress is even more impressive. Thanks to a new 13-megawatt Tesla solar farm—and 272 battery packs that will store the clean energy for nighttime use—the island will likely run off 70 percent renewables by 2030. This farm, like most initiatives on Kauai, was a team effort, a collaboration between the government and a member-owned energy cooperative that fuels the entire scheme. In order to keep up the momentum, Carvalho recently worked to make every streetlight on Kauai run on more eco-friendly LED bulbs, and he's now working to switch all of the island's police cars over to electric vehicles.

Another way he's preserving the land is by bringing back traditional farming practices. Before Big Ag came to the island, Kauai was divided into self-sustaining plantations called ahupua‘a—sections of land that stretched from the mountains to the water, and contained freshwater streams. They all had the resources necessary to run as entirely self-sustaining, biodynamic systems, but they were largely driven out by competition from overseas.

In order to renew a sense of ownership—and fruits and vegetables back to an island where one in four adults are now obese—Carvalho set aside a massive public farm for locals to grow on. "We took 75 acres of land, where the community can come to grow what they want and manage their own land. We bring it back into the community with farmers markets, where they can sell produce at reasonable prices."

Also in Carvalho's 2020 vision is what he calls a "Disneyland of waste"—a landfill that will house an educational visitor center where kids and adults can come and learn about how to divert waste, similar to the model in Kamikatsu, Japan, a nearly entirely trash-free community. He hopes to complete the new vision with a methane conversion scheme that turns gas from trash into fuel for the island's public buses.