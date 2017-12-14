This Conservationist Turns Animal Sounds Into Music—And It's Weirdly Beautiful

There's an educational element to his work. After a trip, he'll often share his raw recordings with the Cornell Macaulay Library, the largest natural sound archive in the world, to be used by researchers. Though the thousands of recordings he has collected over the years may sound similar to the untrained ear, he says each one is its own little clue about an animal's needs and personality.

Mirin then crafts this raw data—the building blocks of an ecosystem—into a song that can get people excited about the world around them. He shares them in tours of communities near and far, to people of all ages.

He's been particularly stricken by children's reactions to his tunes, describing one particularly resonant encounter with a 12-year-old in saying, "After one of my shows as the artist in residence at the Bronx Zoo, he came up and told me that he went to the zoo a lot, and his friends made fun of him because they didn't understand why he liked to look at animals so much. 'I think that if more people could really see these animals and connect with them, they would realize that they have a lot to teach us,' he said. In such a succinct way, this kid described how important it is to connect to nature," Mirin recalled. "If we can bring nature to kids, we can instill so much connection. The next generation of conservationists will be our best solution to the environmental crisis."

As Mirin prepares for his upcoming journeys—to Honduras to collect frog sounds, and the Philippines to collect coral reef noises that will ultimately be turned into the soundtrack for an underwater documentary—he aims to create more work that catalyzes a deeper appreciation of all of the world's creatures.

"Humans like to think we're special all the time—and sometimes we are!—but I'd say no more or less special than other organisms. The way we achieve our greatest height as a species is by making connections with other creatures. What a waste it would be to not ask those questions, to not explore what animals have to teach us."

