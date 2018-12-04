mindbodygreen

Ben Greenfield, Professional Biohacker, On Daily Hacks Everyone Can Try

Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO

Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.

Photo by Miachel Breton / mbg Creative

December 4, 2018
Ben Greenfield is the CEO of Kion, a best-selling author of Beyond Training, and a nationally recognized personal trainer and Ironman. He's the father of twin boys, and he and his wife make helping people live their healthiest lives a passion point for the whole family.

I sat down with Ben on the mbg podcast to talk about everything from why he practices intermittent fasting to the surprising food we are missing in our diet and why sunlight is vital to our biology. As a nature lover eating a plant-based diet, Ben eats fruits and veggies that are in season and even harvests wild plants when possible (his favorite forest find is nettle).

He loves experimenting with different foods, diets, and exercises, and his go-to morning green smoothie is packed with wild strawberries and has a base of pau d'arco bark tea, which has similar benefits to NAD, a molecule known to enhance stem-cell production.

We discuss popular trends in the health industry like the keto diet and CBD, and he lets us in on why he thinks fats are overrated and plants are underrated. For those of us who don't have a lot of free time and want to make one change, he says, "It all comes down to our mitochondria." His five simple steps to boost your mitochondria production include simple things like getting outside in the sunlight and drinking plenty of water.

Whether you are looking to completely revamp your health routine or make some small yet effective changes, Ben's candid advice and tips will help you take the next step.

