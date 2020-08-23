I Love Being Single During This Pandemic: Here's Why

In 2014, a University of Virginia study found that people would rather electrocute themselves than spend time alone. This aversion to and disdain for solitude is still alive and well, as I learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A week after I arrived in Argentina in March for a series of travel writing assignments, the entire country went into lockdown. The airport in Buenos Aires closed. Entire countries were shutting down. Getting home seemed like a pipe dream when even venturing farther than the local grocery store was essentially illegal. The world was unrecognizable.

As a writer with a focus on travel, my profession was also on fire. From one moment to the next, multiple assignments were canceled, and several income sources evaporated. Then there was the mild tragedy of being sequestered a stone's throw from the world's finest steakhouses when the grills had all been turned off, as well as the comedy of having a suitcase of flimsy floral dresses and no warm clothing for the impending southern hemisphere winter should I have remained stuck in Argentina.

These were my main concerns. Yet for some reason, many in my circle were erratically preoccupied with my lonesomeness.

"I can't believe you're over there alone."

"If only you had a partner to lock down with."

"You of all people shouldn't live life by yourself."

Singlehood, and not the pandemic, was assigned as the biggest threat to my mental health. Admittedly, the roller coaster of the news cycle tore waves of anxiety through my body on more than one occasion, but my lack of companionship did not exacerbate my unease. I was expected to sink into an extended bout of listlessness due to my "situation," when in truth, I flourished and thrived on my own.

Deep down, I know these comments were well-intentioned. After all, loneliness is a silent epidemic, and living alone has indeed been linked with more mental health struggles.

However, the supposition that contentment and singlehood are mutually exclusive is problematic. The condolences I received for being quarantined in Argentina by myself bordered on single-shaming, whether unintentional or not.