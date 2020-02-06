Who Doesn't Love Keto? Researchers Find What Diet Bees Like Most

Separate from doing what we can to mitigate climate change, studying ways to support the bee population can help us insure that we don't lose these important species.

Studies have found that bees, and bumble bees in particular, prefer certain plants over others. But a recent study wanted to determine more broadly what nutrients the bees were after, and as it turns out, they're not as into the high fat keto diet craze as the rest of us.

"Most bee researchers assumed that bees, like other herbivores, mainly consider the protein content when choosing their food," explained Sara Leonhardt, Ph.D., a professor who specializes in plant-insect interactions.

Using observational research, the project sought to find out which nutrients bees can actually taste in their food (specifically in pollen) and how that impacts their feeding habits. A clear relationship emerged between fat levels in the pollen and the bees preference.

"The more fat the pollen contained, the less the bumble bees consumed that pollen," Leonhardt concluded. They found that amino acid levels in the pollen didn't impact the bees preference, but that bees survival rates dropped when they were given no choice but the added protein pollen—yes, they literally died rather than eat the altered over-fatty pollen.

Based on these findings, the researchers believe that higher fat content has a negative impact on survival and reproduction in bees, hence their avoidance.