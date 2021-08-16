Simple: Young, healthy, hydrated skin cells reflect light. When your skin is supple, smooth (read: even texture), and moisturized it naturally appears more vibrant and reflective. This is exactly what highlighters are trying to do with their light-reflecting pigments, mica, and oils.

mindbodygreen's cellular beauty+ supports your skin cell's longevity through thoughtful and proactive care.* It's a revolutionary formula that features four science-backed cosmeceutical ingredients that give you a glow from the inside, out.*

First up: Astaxanthin is a potent member of the carotenoid family of antioxidants that has photoprotective and anti-inflammatory properties.* In clinicals, it is shown to protect skin cells, help preserve the collagen layer, reduce fine lines and age spots—and supports skin hydration, elasticity and smoothness.*

It's not the only antioxidant in the formula. There's ubiquinol, the most bioavailable, bioactive form of coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), which is found in every cell of the body and supports your mitochondria's energy production efforts daily.* It has several functions in the body, but for the skin specifically, CoQ10 supports skin elasticity and smoothness, while combating wrinkles.* There's also pomegranate whole fruit extract, which improves skin resilience—and comes with impressive photoprotective qualities too.*

And finally, we round out the formula with phytoceramides, which provide cells with hydration, enhancing moisture levels, and smoothing texture.* Ceramides are natural lipids found in the skin barrier, and play and important role in water retention by reducing transepidermal water loss.* Phytoceramides—plant derived versions of what we have naturally in the skin—have been clinically shown to reduce dryness and wrinkles, while significantly improving skin hydration, elasticity, and smoothness.*