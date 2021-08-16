mindbodygreen

A Beauty Supplement That Helps Your Skin Glow Like A Highlighter*

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director.
Black woman with glowing skin

Image by Sergey Filimonov / Stocksy

August 16, 2021 — 9:28 AM

Highlighters are beloved by both makeup and skin care enthusiasts equally, as they impart that dewy, refreshing sheen on skin. In fact, many are something of a makeup/skin care hybrid anyway: They come with healthy emollients and light-reflecting pigments to make you subtly glow. Essentially: It's that look you wish you could just wake up with. 

And you just might be able to, too: mindbodygreen's cellular beauty+ formula is like a highlighter in a bottle, thanks to its good-for-skin ingredients.* So much so that shortly after I started taking it, I remember being complimented on my "highlighter" by friends and strangers alike. The twist? I wasn't wearing any.

So if you're looking for a skin supplement to help you wake up refreshed, start here.  

So how does this supplement turn your skin into its own highlighter?

Cellular beauty has arrived with this revolutionary formula.*

Simple: Young, healthy, hydrated skin cells reflect light. When your skin is supple, smooth (read: even texture), and moisturized it naturally appears more vibrant and reflective. This is exactly what highlighters are trying to do with their light-reflecting pigments, mica, and oils. 

mindbodygreen's cellular beauty+ supports your skin cell's longevity through thoughtful and proactive care.* It's a revolutionary formula that features four science-backed cosmeceutical ingredients that give you a glow from the inside, out.*

First up: Astaxanthin is a potent member of the carotenoid family of antioxidants that has photoprotective and anti-inflammatory properties.* In clinicals, it is shown to protect skin cells, help preserve the collagen layer, reduce fine lines and age spots—and supports skin hydration, elasticity and smoothness.*

It's not the only antioxidant in the formula. There's ubiquinol, the most bioavailable, bioactive form of coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), which is found in every cell of the body and supports your mitochondria's energy production efforts daily.* It has several functions in the body, but for the skin specifically, CoQ10 supports skin elasticity and smoothness, while combating wrinkles.* There's also pomegranate whole fruit extract, which improves skin resilience—and comes with impressive photoprotective qualities too.*

And finally, we round out the formula with phytoceramides, which provide cells with hydration, enhancing moisture levels, and smoothing texture.* Ceramides are natural lipids found in the skin barrier, and play and important role in water retention by reducing transepidermal water loss.* Phytoceramides—plant derived versions of what we have naturally in the skin—have been clinically shown to reduce dryness and wrinkles, while significantly improving skin hydration, elasticity, and smoothness.*

The takeaway.

All of these enhance each other's performance; the end result is a sophisticated supplement that works thoroughly to give your skin cells energy, moisture, and phytonutrients.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.

