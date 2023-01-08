We kept the same great, high-quality ingredients, but adjusted the overall formula to have superior staying power and a softer, more moisturizing texture.

The vegan base is a conditioning blend of sunflower seed wax, shea butter, and cocoa seed butter. These ingredients provide hydration, fatty acids, antioxidants, and create a protective barrier over the skin. We wanted something that was going to trap moisture underneath, but still felt breathable. And I think this new iteration achieves that.

The botanical oils and hydrating ingredients are still the stars of the show: Moringa oil, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid (as sodium hyaluronate) help soften and condition the skin, provide antioxidant protection against free radicals, and offer a subtle plumping effect. We also increased the ratio of castor oil in this formula, which gives it the increased staying power that users were asking for.

Much like the first formula, we wanted a balm that provided a satin-like finish (read: not too glossy, not too dull), as we felt it was best for daily use. So we made sure that element didn’t change in the reformulation process. But what I found with this new formula is that it pairs so much better with lip color. Applying a light layer before going in with lipstick helps the pigment settle more comfortably on the skin and provides a lasting base.