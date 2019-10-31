5 Ways To Use Up All That Halloween Candy You Have Sitting Around

October 31 has come and gone, but its sticky, sweet remnants live on. Americans buy an estimated 300,000 tons of candy every Halloween—and chances are, at least a pound of it is sitting in your kitchen right now.

From the popular classics like M&M's and Reese's Cups to lesser-celebrated treats like Lemon Heads (which, fun fact, are the most common Halloween candy you'll find in the state of Louisiana), there are always a variety of prizes that follow trick-or-treaters home. Some of them get gobbled up quickly, but there's always that sad, picked-through pile that sticks around until January.

That's the pile you probably end up throwing in the trash. But this year—in the name of cutting back on food waste—we're sharing some smart tips to help you keep your sugary stash out of the landfill: