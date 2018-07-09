Chances are we're breathing microplastics regularly. They're smaller than other particles air filters are known to remove like dust, mold, and mites, so filtration company Blueair has created a system that traps them. There's not much research on the effects of microplastics on humans—especially our breathing—but current existing papers on the subject suggest they don't degrade when ingested and could cause inflammation. Blueair is aiming to start a program where customers return air filters to be examined and inspected for microplastics, so we can have a better understanding of how they affect air quality. (Fast Company)