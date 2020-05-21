mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

Women Are Having A Lot Of Bad Sex During COVID, Study Finds

Kelly Gonsalves
Contributing Sex & Relationships Editor By Kelly Gonsalves
Contributing Sex & Relationships Editor
Kelly Gonsalves is a sex educator and journalist. She received her journalism degree from Northwestern University, and her writings on sex, relationships, identity, and wellness have appeared at The Washington Post, Vice, Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, and elsewhere.
Woman Lying On Stomach In Black Lingerie On Bed

Image by Jess Craven / Stocksy

May 21, 2020 — 13:03 PM

For many people, stress is a libido killer. When we’re stressed out, it’s much harder to get into that playful, indulgent, relaxed zone we usually need to be in to really enjoy sex. So naturally during a pandemic, we’d expect to see sexual desire plummet.

But according to a small recent study published in the International Journal of Gynecology & Obstetrics, many people may actually be having more sex during COVID-19.

Now, the quality of the sex? That’s another story.

More sex, but worse sex.

A team of Turkish researchers got in touch with 58 women who'd already been surveyed about their sex lives six to 12 months prior to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. They were asked the same set of questions again to see what had changed since then, now in the thick of COVID-19.

As it turns out, the women had actually been having more sex since the pandemic started, going from having sex less than twice a week (1.9 times on average) to more than twice a week (2.4 times on average). The women also reported having higher sexual desire in general these days, compared to pre-COVID.

“Many people have a withdrawal response, but others have an approach response,” AASECT-certified sex therapist Jessa Zimmerman tells mbg. “Sex can be a stress reliever or a distraction or a place of enjoyment during these tense times for those people."

However, despite having more sex, the women in the study reported that the overall quality of their sex life had actually gotten worse. Worst of all, the researchers even found a "significant deterioration" in women's sexual functioning, which includes things like arousal, lubrication, and ability to orgasm.

There are many reasons why that might be: Many people seek out sex as a way to relax, but it’s possible that the overwhelming ambient stress of the pandemic can make it too hard to enjoy sex, even if you want it and are having more of it. Past research has also linked lower genital arousal to chronic stress and distraction.

“It’s hard to turn off the worry and get present in the moment. It drains us physically, depleting our energy,” Zimmerman explains. “Our brains are engaged with issues of survival and not available for pleasure.”

Article continues below

What to do about it.

Not all sex is good sex. There’s even such a thing as bad orgasms.

That said, not all sex has to be great. If having more sex helps you relax and get some small iota of pleasure during this period of great struggle, go for it. It may not be the magic, mind-blowing sex you were having pre-COVID, and that’s okay. Like in so many other areas of our lives right now, it’s important to go easy on ourselves and recognize that some things are just harder right now.

To make things a little easier and maximize the pleasure you're getting from sex, Zimmerman recommends taking the pressure off: let go of your expectations of what it should look like and avoid forcing yourself to go through the motions of your usual sexual routine if it’s not really working for you. Instead, pay attention to what your real needs are right now and what sensations would actually make you feel good. It might mean more back scratches and exchanging some good oral sex, for example, rather than going through all the bells and whistles of intercourse. 

“You might need more time and more warm up than you used to,” adds Zimmerman. “Enjoy whatever you do together, even if it doesn’t resemble the ways you used to have sex.”

If you're having trouble getting wet or having orgasms, use some lube (which should be a staple in your bedroom anyway!) and don't be afraid to use your sex toys to help you get over the edge during sex with your partner.

And remember, it’s okay to not want to have sex sometimes. You might prefer masturbation over sex these days, which is totally okay. Pay attention to what your body and soul really needs right now.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Kelly Gonsalves
Kelly Gonsalves Contributing Sex & Relationships Editor
Kelly Gonsalves is a multi-certified sex and relationships educator based in Brooklyn and the sex and relationships editor at mindbodygreen. She has a degree in journalism from...

More On This Topic

Love

These Personality Types Are More Likely To Fall For A Catfish, Study Finds

Kelly Gonsalves
These Personality Types Are More Likely To Fall For A Catfish, Study Finds
Sex

How To Sext: Your Ultimate Guide To Sexting, With 100+ Examples

Ashley Uzer, MBA
How To Sext: Your Ultimate Guide To Sexting, With 100+ Examples
$49.99

The Ultimate Stress Management Guide

With Robin Berzin, M.D.
The Ultimate Stress Management Guide
Beauty

The EWG's 2020 Guide To Sunscreens Is Here: 6 Things You Should Know

Jamie Schneider
The EWG's 2020 Guide To Sunscreens Is Here: 6 Things You Should Know
Motivation

Looking For A Fitness Challenge? Try This Fast-Paced Yoga Style

Jenny McCoy
Looking For A Fitness Challenge? Try This Fast-Paced Yoga Style
Beauty

The Hardworking Antioxidant You Never Knew You Needed For Skin

Jamie Schneider
The Hardworking Antioxidant You Never Knew You Needed For Skin
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Caffeine Withdrawal Is Very Real: Here Are The Symptoms & How To Deal

Abby Moore
Caffeine Withdrawal Is Very Real: Here Are The Symptoms & How To Deal
Beauty

Is Phenoxyethanol Safe? We Looked Into the Paraben Alternative

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Is Phenoxyethanol Safe? We Looked Into the Paraben Alternative
Beauty

The 11 Best Moisturizers & Face Creams, No Matter Your Hydration Needs

Alexandra Engler
The 11 Best Moisturizers & Face Creams, No Matter Your Hydration Needs
Mental Health

What A Psychiatrist Recommends If You're Feeling Pandemic Depression

Daniel Amen, M.D.
What A Psychiatrist Recommends If You're Feeling Pandemic Depression
Functional Food

Fridge Or Counter? Researchers Settle The Great Tomato Debate

Abby Moore
Fridge Or Counter? Researchers Settle The Great Tomato Debate
Spirituality

This Year's Only New Moon In Gemini Is A Moment To Embrace Duality

The AstroTwins
This Year's Only New Moon In Gemini Is A Moment To Embrace Duality
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/bad-sex-during-covid

Your article and new folder have been saved!