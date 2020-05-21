Women Are Having A Lot Of Bad Sex During COVID, Study Finds

Not all sex is good sex. There’s even such a thing as bad orgasms.

That said, not all sex has to be great. If having more sex helps you relax and get some small iota of pleasure during this period of great struggle, go for it. It may not be the magic, mind-blowing sex you were having pre-COVID, and that’s okay. Like in so many other areas of our lives right now, it’s important to go easy on ourselves and recognize that some things are just harder right now.

To make things a little easier and maximize the pleasure you're getting from sex, Zimmerman recommends taking the pressure off: let go of your expectations of what it should look like and avoid forcing yourself to go through the motions of your usual sexual routine if it’s not really working for you. Instead, pay attention to what your real needs are right now and what sensations would actually make you feel good. It might mean more back scratches and exchanging some good oral sex, for example, rather than going through all the bells and whistles of intercourse.

“You might need more time and more warm up than you used to,” adds Zimmerman. “Enjoy whatever you do together, even if it doesn’t resemble the ways you used to have sex.”

If you're having trouble getting wet or having orgasms, use some lube (which should be a staple in your bedroom anyway!) and don't be afraid to use your sex toys to help you get over the edge during sex with your partner.

And remember, it’s okay to not want to have sex sometimes. You might prefer masturbation over sex these days, which is totally okay. Pay attention to what your body and soul really needs right now.