15 Back-To-School Resources For Parents No Matter Your Family's Situation
Back-to-school certainly does look different this year, if your school district is even opening up their doors at all. Given there’s still so much we don’t know, we want to say: There is no right or wrong way to react right now. Every family will need to make decisions based on what works for them, their school district, and what the scientific consensus says. And currently, the expert opinion on the matter is mixed at best.
We can’t tell you what’s right for your family during COVID-19. What we can do is provide a list of resources for families to use and support.
- Healthy Children Org, a resource guide for parents founded by pediatricians who have been covering back-to-school well, what to know about children’s health, and so on.
- The Center on Media and Child Health (CMCH) from Boston Children’s Hospital’s Back-To School Guide is a comprehensive PDF that covers everything from mental health to technology resources and in-person protocols. It even has advice for working parents, how to safely build a “bubble,” and more.
- Nationwide Children’s covers COVID-19 safety precautions, with advice on how to correctly wear a mask to sanitization.
- Healthy School Campaign’s COVID-19 resource hub has compiled information for teachers, parents, school nurses, cleaning and students (broken down by k-9, high school, and higher learning).
- Their Fit To Learn Physical Activity tracker can help you and your kids make sure they’re getting enough movement throughout the day, especially if they are stuck indoors.
- The Conscious Kid is an education, research, and policy organization dedicated to equity and promoting healthy racial identity development in youth.
- The Child Study Center at NYU Langone Health’s resource guide for distance learning for families who will not be sending their children back to in-school learning or for school districts that are not reopening.
- Food Resource & Action Center has an interactive map with links and information on school lunches, state-by-state, for families who rely on school lunch programs for meals.
- Playworks Play At Home campaign encourages kids to learn and develop through play with videos and educational game ideas—all safely of course.
- The Loveland Foundation provides funds and resources for Black girls and women to better access therapy.
- Google’s Online Resources For Families During COVID-19 provides information on how to be safe online, develop proper digital habits, and use technology to learn effectively.
- YouTube Kids is a separate app for with kid-friendly, often educational, videos so parents don’t need to worry about young ones stumbling upon inappropriate content: It's a safe space for kids to explore their curiosities.
- The Academy Of Art hosts regular webinars for the art-inclined among us so kids can supplement art education they may be missing in school.
- Achieve3000 boasts a collection of non-fiction articles, separated out by reading level, at no cost for students.
- American Academy of Adolescent & Child Psychology's collection of articles helps address the many touch, emotional conversations parents are likely having with their kids, from grief and loss.
If you've found an organization, tool, or program that works for you and your kids, feel free to share with us, alexandra@mindbodygreen.com, as we'll do our best to continue adding to the list as the school year goes on.
At the end of the day, you'll need to do what's best for your family. But luckily you don't have to make that decision alone or in a vacuum, as there are plenty of organizations doing their best to provide us with the most up-to-date resources and information.
