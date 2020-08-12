Back-to-school certainly does look different this year, if your school district is even opening up their doors at all. Given there’s still so much we don’t know, we want to say: There is no right or wrong way to react right now. Every family will need to make decisions based on what works for them, their school district, and what the scientific consensus says. And currently, the expert opinion on the matter is mixed at best.

We can’t tell you what’s right for your family during COVID-19. What we can do is provide a list of resources for families to use and support.