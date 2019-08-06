No matter how outgoing and social your kid is and no matter the age, there's likely going to be a time that they feel anxious about going to school. Liken it to your own feelings: Perhaps there are days when you don't want to go into the office because you're stressed over a project, or perhaps it's a social gathering that you're dreading. Feeling anxiety about life's must-do's is normal.

This being said: There are ways you can help your kid recognize how they're feeling, address it, and deal with it productively. (Just as you likely have to do with any situation that gives you stress.) So we chatted with author and education expert Caroline Maguire, PCC, M.Ed., about how to help your little one with any school-related growing pains—and how to recognize when your kid's behavior has surpassed normal anxiety levels.

"If you have an anxious kid, it's one of those things that will keep you up at night, Googling how to find ways to help," she says. "And the thing is, other people are full of advice about what to do, so parents can start to feel overwhelmed with information." But here, Maguire outlines what steps you can take—confusion-free.