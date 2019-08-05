During your conversations with your kids, write down a "Need to do" and a "Want to do" for their morning routines, says Pressman. Their needs will include all the basics: eat breakfast, get dressed, brush teeth, packing lunch, you name it. The wants? Maybe it's playing outside while the weather is nice. "And if they can get through those have-to-do's, then they get to go on to the want-to-do's; it likely won't happen a lot, but there are early risers out there," she laughs. This will set boundaries in the morning—without cutting off everything a kid might enjoy.

For example, she says, when her daughter decides she wants to change outfits from her preplanned set, Pressman reminds her that "changing outfits" is not on the need list. "I tell her to set her new outfit to the side for the next day, and if she gets through her other tasks and has time, she can come back and change," she says.

And for Vora, firmly establishing certain elements of the routine (the "needs," as Pressman calls them), will help you move faster through the basics instead of getting hung up on every step: "When you are able to establish certain things as fact—this is where you go to the restroom, this is when you brush your teeth, this is when you get dressed—it just helps kids with the flow instead of questioning the agenda," says Vora. "It just helps things go smoothly."