OK, so we've gone over morning routines, how to get your kid ready for daily stressors, and now? How to get them to pack their own lunches—healthy, satisfying, and fulfilling lunches, that is. Of course, depending on your kid's age, this might take some supervising. But if they're getting to that just-old-enough age, it's likely time to encourage them to start doing it themselves. Not only will this give them some agency, but it will get another to-do off your checklist.

"If you want your kid to eat healthy, it needs to be accessible. This is like a super Montessori method thing, but if you want your kid to hang up their coat, you need to have a hook at their level," says Maya Feller, R.D., M.S. "So if you want them to make their own lunches, you need to have everything within their reach. The other thing is they need to feel comfortable in the kitchen: So when they ask if they can help cook dinner? The answer is 'absolutely.'"

And this doesn't mean you're going to be totally hands-off: "At first do a regular spot check on their lunches. Once they've got it down, do random checks every now and then," says author and American Academy of Pediatrics spokesperson Natalie Digate Muth, M.D.

All of this will likely mean, too, that you will need to do some planning at the start of the week. This way, you can have things on hand that your kid won't be able to cook up in the morning: pulled chicken, a batch of hard-boiled eggs, grilled veggies, pasta noodles. "When it comes to kids putting their meals together, it's best to think of it like an episode of Semi-Homemade, where the parent, or the parent and kid, do some meal prep beforehand with the heavy lifting, like roasted veggies and baking a chicken breast. This way, your whole kitchen is basically all kid-ready for them to combine whatever looks appealing in the moment," according to Brigitte Zeitlin, R.D. and owner of BZ Nutrition.

Of course, another option: If you're one to pack your lunches as well, make a habit of making your lunch right alongside them. "If you want your kids to eat healthy, lead by example! Lay out a broad selection of nutritious foods, and pack your lunch with your child, showing them how you combine items to prepare a delicious, nutritious meal while giving them the freedom to pick and choose the items that appeal to them," says Whitney English, M.S., RDN, at Plant-Based Juniors.