The first thing I noticed after applying the mask was the earthy smell, which was unexpectedly comforting and was a welcome departure from overly fragranced masks I've grown accustomed to. Perhaps this wouldn't be as intense as expected, I thought. But I was wrong, very wrong.

The drying begins almost immediately and intensifies with each passing moment. According to the instructions, people with sensitive skin should leave the mask on for 5 to 10 minutes while people with "problematic" or normal skin can go up to 15 or 20. Even after the mask looked fully dry, I noticed that the tightening sensation continued, and I did indeed feel my face pulsate. I didn't have any product on my lips, but that's where I first noticed the pulsating. Then it spread to my lower cheeks and neck, to the tip of my nose, until it rounded up to the eye area and mid-forehead. My entire face was getting a fresh wash of circulation, but the sensation wasn't one of burning or itching; it was simply tight.

Pro tip: This is not a mask you want to do while you're getting ready for an event, or with limited time. Plan to shower afterward, so you can wash everything off, including your hair, which will also be covered in clay