mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

5 Things You Need To Know Today (August 29, 2018)

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor By Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker earned her master’s degree in physiology with a focus on alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She is the author of “CBD Oil Everyday Secrets” and “Magnesium Everyday Secrets.”
5 Things You Need To Know Today (August 29, 2018)

Photo by Nat Sumanatemeya

August 29, 2018 — 9:00 AM

1. These fish-killing robots could help save coral reefs.

Lionfish pose a serious threat to coral reefs since they throw off delicate ecosystems. The tropical fish are starting to thrive in more environments thanks to global warming—but not if these new robots have anything to do with it. The Worcester Polytechnic Institute's robot prototype is able to discern lionfish, kill them, and carry them to the surface for fisherman to retrieve. How very 2018. (Yahoo)

2. Marijuana may last in a mother's breast milk for up to 6 days.

New moms should seriously consider cutting back on cannabis: A new study found breast milk still contained THC, the molecule responsible for the plant's psychoactive effects, up to six days after the mother's last use. Past research has also shown THC can accumulate inside a growing fetus when a pregnant woman uses marijuana, which can damage some of the child's concentration and problem-solving abilities. (Scientific American)

Article continues below

3. Kroger goes green.

The mammoth supermarket company—one of the largest in the world—just announced they'll be phasing out single-use plastic bags by 2025. All of its some 2,800 stores will be ditching the plastic for paper or reusable bags in a big, positive step forward for the environment. (Treehugger)

4. Scientists discovered a new type of brain cell they're calling "rosehip" neurons.

One of the most notable things about this brain cell is that it doesn't appear in mice, which are often involved in trials and research that have implications for human beings. Because of their positioning, scientists think the "bushy" rosehip neurons stop incoming excitatory signals and may play a part in activating other brain circuits. More studies are needed to see whether this new cell has implications for brain health studies done on mice and if damage to them contributes to neuropsychiatric disease. (Science Mag)

Article continues below

5. Is happiness the key to extending your life?

Maybe, according to a new study on happiness and mortality that followed nearly 5,000 Singaporeans aged 60 and up. Participants in the study, which was published in Age and Ageing, scored themselves weekly based on how often they experienced feelings of happiness, enjoyment, and hope for the future. Among happy older people, 15 percent passed away through the course of the study, but deaths were higher, at 20 percent, among unhappy older people. In other words, more reason to pursue happiness after 60. (Science Daily)

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S. mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker has a B.S. in biology and earned her master’s degree in physiology with a concentration in complementary and alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She's the...

More On This Topic

Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"
Climate Change

Yes, You Can Make Sustainable Choices During Quarantine: Here Are 3 Ways

Jason Wachob
Yes, You Can Make Sustainable Choices During Quarantine: Here Are 3 Ways
$49.99

How To Live Mindfully In The Digital Age

With Leslie Carr, PsyD
How To Live Mindfully In The Digital Age
Functional Food

Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize

Abby Moore
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Functional Food

25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough

Abby Moore
25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough
More Planet

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/august-29-2018-wellness-news-you-need-to-know

Your article and new folder have been saved!