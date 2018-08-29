5 Things You Need To Know Today (August 29, 2018)
1. These fish-killing robots could help save coral reefs.
Lionfish pose a serious threat to coral reefs since they throw off delicate ecosystems. The tropical fish are starting to thrive in more environments thanks to global warming—but not if these new robots have anything to do with it. The Worcester Polytechnic Institute's robot prototype is able to discern lionfish, kill them, and carry them to the surface for fisherman to retrieve. How very 2018. (Yahoo)
2. Marijuana may last in a mother's breast milk for up to 6 days.
New moms should seriously consider cutting back on cannabis: A new study found breast milk still contained THC, the molecule responsible for the plant's psychoactive effects, up to six days after the mother's last use. Past research has also shown THC can accumulate inside a growing fetus when a pregnant woman uses marijuana, which can damage some of the child's concentration and problem-solving abilities. (Scientific American)
3. Kroger goes green.
The mammoth supermarket company—one of the largest in the world—just announced they'll be phasing out single-use plastic bags by 2025. All of its some 2,800 stores will be ditching the plastic for paper or reusable bags in a big, positive step forward for the environment. (Treehugger)
4. Scientists discovered a new type of brain cell they're calling "rosehip" neurons.
One of the most notable things about this brain cell is that it doesn't appear in mice, which are often involved in trials and research that have implications for human beings. Because of their positioning, scientists think the "bushy" rosehip neurons stop incoming excitatory signals and may play a part in activating other brain circuits. More studies are needed to see whether this new cell has implications for brain health studies done on mice and if damage to them contributes to neuropsychiatric disease. (Science Mag)
5. Is happiness the key to extending your life?
Maybe, according to a new study on happiness and mortality that followed nearly 5,000 Singaporeans aged 60 and up. Participants in the study, which was published in Age and Ageing, scored themselves weekly based on how often they experienced feelings of happiness, enjoyment, and hope for the future. Among happy older people, 15 percent passed away through the course of the study, but deaths were higher, at 20 percent, among unhappy older people. In other words, more reason to pursue happiness after 60. (Science Daily)
