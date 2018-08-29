5 Things You Need To Know Today (August 29, 2018)

One of the most notable things about this brain cell is that it doesn't appear in mice, which are often involved in trials and research that have implications for human beings. Because of their positioning, scientists think the "bushy" rosehip neurons stop incoming excitatory signals and may play a part in activating other brain circuits. More studies are needed to see whether this new cell has implications for brain health studies done on mice and if damage to them contributes to neuropsychiatric disease. (Science Mag)