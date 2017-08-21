Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What’s In The Stars For You?

While frustrating, this backspin forced us to review our long-range plans to make sure they were built on more than just a wing and a prayer (and a pinch of unicorn dust). If you've fortified your foundation since the spring, you will soon find yourself back into the productivity (and hopefully profitability) zone. You may even expand into new territory as Saturn lumbers through its final four months of a three-year journey through worldly Sagittarius.

From December 23, 2014, until this December 19, 2017, the taskmaster planet is parked in the Archer's fiery, outspoken, and expansive realm. We've certainly seen some swagger on the world stage during this backspin—from missile tests to threats of fire and fury—not to mention an increasingly scary level of intolerance and hate crimes. Rifts that have festered, unhealed, have been exposed at a level we haven't seen for decades. But Saturn is like a personal trainer breaking us down, revealing our weak spots and forcing us to do the heavy lifting so that we can actually get stronger.

As structure hound Saturn pulls itself out of the ditch, we won't be able to rely on Band-Aid solutions or bury our heads in the sand. There's work to do—lots of it—but with "Father Karma" back on track, we can clean up the messes we've made since April. Hey, we might even see progress happening before the end of the year. Saturn's direct path through Sagittarius will uphold wisdom and truth as key values. Lies may be exposed and shaky laws could crumble, giving way to systems that are more inclusive. Here's hoping!