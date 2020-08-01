The number 3 is known as the communicator in numerology, and it has a light and shadow side. Now is a time to put yourself out there and share your ideas with the world—which feel fun and scary all at once. Not going to lie: I've seen people enter the energy of the 3 feeling totally liberated and free. But I have also seen people enter this energy and be brought to their knees.

The month could lead to heart-centered conversations that uplift and inspire you or challenging dialogues that bring up deep, painful emotions that need to be moved through. Whatever the case, know that communication will be a constant theme.

Even if it is challenging, the 3 is always pushing us to speak our truth and inspire others to do the same. So throughout the next 30 days, it's important to keep asking yourself the following questions: