As these communal moonbeams light the skies on August 3, we may finally see glimmers of progress. But (sigh) since the full moon will lock into an embattled square with disruptive Uranus, any attempt at change is likely to be countered with resistance from the "opposite" ideological camp. Compromise, wherefore art thou in 2020?

Motivator Mars is continuing to blaze through its home sign of Aries, making an extended visit from June 27 to January 6. The red planet is helping us take initiative, inspiring a proactive mood.

But just barreling ahead with tunnel vision isn't necessarily the answer. As Mars makes three tug o' war squares with Jupiter, Pluto, and Saturn in sensible Capricorn this August, impulsive moves get speed-checked. Stay in action, but make sure your bold attempts also consider the long-term ramifications.

We're fans of author Suzy Welch's 10-10-10 metric for decision-making, a useful technique for transits like these. The idea is to consider how anything you do will affect you in 10 minutes, 10 months, and 10 years. This can help you split the difference between the "Just do it!" spirit of Mars in Aries and Capricorn's desire to plot out the entire journey from point A to point Z.

It's a smart idea because from September 9 to November 13, Mars will turn retrograde, a stressful cycle that happens every two years. Fast-moving plans get delayed and frustration can mount. Changemaker Uranus will also start its annual five-month retrograde through steady Taurus from August 15 to January 14. The first half of the month offers a good window for changing things up. After that, economic and practical considerations could complicate things.

The prescription? While you don't want to act rashly, the best time to mix up business as usual is the first half of August.