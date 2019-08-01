Hey, You! Your Complete Astrological Forecast For August Is Here

Big and bold is how to roll into August 2019, even if you have to borrow a bit of swagger. Leo season finally makes its triumphant ascent to the cosmic throne—and we're totally here for it. August arrives in the backdraft of July’s two major eclipses—the second of which arrived astride shadowy Pluto, dredging up all manner of buried fears and projections. Adding to the chaos and swirl of emotions, Mercury was retrograde from July 7 to 31. This had us so caught up in our "stuff," we were barely aware of anything too far from our navels.

But now, the bold Sun AND energizing Mars spend the front of the month in Leo, sounding the drums and reminding us that there's a much bigger mission ahead. Spine straight! Shoulders back! Heart forward! Leo helps us summon the courage to face anything the eclipse introduced.