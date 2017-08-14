7 Things You Need To Know Today (August 14, 2017)

When 71-year-old Susan Gubar found that her bones were weak due to cancer treatments, she decided to take up chair yoga. It benefits her bones, her posture, and helps her feel more confident in her walking ability. "To my surprise, one can do many stretches either sitting on a chair or standing and using a chair for balance or ballast. In a nearby studio with women and men generally older than 12 or 20, this exercise feels less like a chore, more like a timeout from all the medical regimens," she writes. "An added plus: It relieves back and neck pain." (NYT)