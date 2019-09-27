An emaciated, visibly withdrawn female, all skin and bones, who rarely touches food because of her all-consuming desire to be thin.

For a long time, this is the stereotypical image that I allowed to materialize in my mind when I thought of anorexia—that is, until I realized that only a portion of sufferers fit this partly falsified and culture-driven mold.

Eating disorders affect people from all walks of life—all races and ethnicities, across the gender spectrum, younger, older, and, yes, people of all shapes and sizes. "We cannot tell when people have an eating disorder by their size or appearance," confirms Dr. Ovidio Bermudez, a clinician at the Eating Recovery Center in Denver, in an interview with mindbodygreen.

The truth is, eating disorders can—and often do—hide in plain sight. There's a somewhat new diagnosis in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th Edition (DSM-5) that explains this phenomenon: atypical anorexia.