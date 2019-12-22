Astronauts Could Be Changing The Future Of Cancer Treatment

According to the research, astronauts leverage fitness as a way to prepare for, survive in, and return from, space. They work out before takeoff, while they're in space using special equipment, and when they come back to Earth, all under the supervision of a doctor who monitors their health and symptoms and makes sure they return to baseline health.

Cancer patients, on the other hand, "...may still be advised to rest in preparation for and during treatment and may have to ask permission to exercise from their physicians," says Scott.

The purpose of the astronauts' exercise schedule is to ensure they can handle the effects of space.

However, the same cannot be said for cancer treatment, as the study notes, "NASA has technologies that can keep astronauts safely in space for up to 11 months, but for the 90% of patients who now survive early-stage cancer, there have not been similar efforts to counteract the stress their body undergoes during treatment."