As we examined the stars for 2021, looking in earnest for signs of stability, a story began to unfold. There's no denying it: We are in the middle of a great historical change that we believe will truly start taking shape in 2022.

In many ways, the cosmic lineup of both 2020 and 2021 are a prelude—a Star Wars prequel for some, a Hunger Games for others—designed to prepare us for shifts in world power, economic systems, weather patterns, and the way we live.

The prospect of change can seem upsetting and scary when it's ahead of us. But what really drives our angst is the idea of navigating the unknown without a map. As astrologers, it's our job to provide that galactic GPS.

So here we are, with another year stretching in front of us—and the bewildering prospect of trying to plan in the face of massive global uncertainty.