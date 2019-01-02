Here's Exactly What 2019 Has In Store For Your Zodiac Sign
Yesterday, the AstroTwins explored the transits that will shape our 2019. Today, they're diving into what this year will bring for each sign. What's in the stars for you?
Aries 2019 Yearly Horoscope
The planets are soaring through the top of your chart, pushing you to think big—and go even bigger.
Work hard, play hard—that's the Aries way, no matter what's happening in the stars. But in 2019, the planets are soaring through the top of your chart, pushing you to think big—and go even bigger. With healing Chiron entering Aries and disruptive Uranus finally exiting your sign in March (after eight long years!), you can gather your wits and channel big ideas into something that makes a lasting impact.
Love & Relationships
Although freedom is your biggest turn-on in 2019, love could get official with a person who makes your world feel full and expansive. A rare doubleheader of full moons in your committed relationship house could nudge you to get more serious. January’s Leo lunar eclipse pumps up the passion and brings a grand finale to a two-year eclipse cycle that's opened your heart to true love. For couples, this is a great year to travel, learn, and explore new interests together.
Money & Career
2019 is major for money and career! A pileup of Capricorn planets and eclipses will activate your 10th house of ambition and success. This could bring a new job, a leadership opportunity, or major recognition for your expertise. With tough Saturn and transformational Pluto here, you may have to pay a few dues before you nab that corner office suite. Patience and persistence, Ram! With Jupiter in your entrepreneurship sector, you might also develop your own startup biz. Revolutionary Uranus roots into Taurus and your money sector this March, which could bring a job curveball or a chance to make passive income through a tech-based venture.
Health & Wellness
Change your habits, change your life. Radical Uranus makes a long-term pivot into Taurus and your second house of routines, helping you design a lifestyle that aligns with your individual desires and needs. Getting out into nature, especially combined with travel, will revive your soul in 2019. With "wounded healer" Chiron entering Aries until 2026, you could engage in deep work around your identity and self-image. This may inform a desire to help others on their journey to love and accept themselves.
Family & Friends
With four eclipses in Cancer and Capricorn, your relationship with both of your parents, family of origin, and children could go through big shifts. A move or home sale is possible, especially near the July eclipse in Cancer. Two of this year's eclipses could even bring a pregnancy. While these lunar bursts make you crave deeper roots, Jupiter's in your travel sector until December, giving you itchy feet. Don't rush! If you're happy in your home, open your doors to new friends from different walks of life, or even consider a home swap for a couple of weeks with someone who lives abroad.
Taurus 2019 Yearly Horoscope
You’re a loyal workhorse, but it’s time to speak up.
Combine your superpowers for the win! In 2019, it's all about who you know—and what you do with those relationships. Your closest connections are valuable currency, so nurture them wisely. A joint venture could be profitable, and relationships could turn uber-official (think: marriage, pregnancy, a shared investment). Avoid getting scattered among too many commitments, though. This is a year to narrow your focus! Studying and connecting with people outside your circle can help you make savvy, strategic ideas a reality. Once pioneering Uranus enters Taurus in March, an eight-year cycle begins that could take one of your original ideas into the big leagues or pull you onto a whole new path.
Love & Relationships
Intimacy deepens as Jupiter plummets through Sagittarius and your eighth house of merging. With the adventurous planet in this sensual zone, it could be a sizzling year for communing—mind, body, and soul. But you'll need to balance the no-limits bonding with "me time" as indie-spirited Uranus tears through Taurus and your first house of individual pursuits.
Money & Career
Welcome to innovation nation! With cutting-edge Uranus entering Taurus until 2026, one of your future-forward ideas could put your name on the map. You're a loyal workhorse, but it's time to speak up—and "up" your influencer status. With planets cruising through your ninth house of entrepreneurship and study, you may return to school or set the stage for launching an indie business.
Healthy & Wellness
Fresh air and sunshine are your prescription for vitality in 2019. With a cosmic concentration in Capricorn and your adventurous ninth house, travel and wide-open spaces beckon. Get in touch with your outdoorsy side, from glamping to gardening to growing your own food. When you have a gorgeous vista taking your breath away (as opposed to getting treadmill-winded), you'll hardly even feel the burn.
Family & Friends
A final Leo eclipse in January finishes a two-year renovation to your home and family sector. You may finally put down roots or complete that remodel. Meantime, eclipses in Cancer and Capricorn bring new friendships close to home and from afar. Travel and a fresh involvement in your neighborhood might garner new hot spots and homes away from home.
Gemini 2019 Yearly Horoscope
Surround yourself with people who are generous and openhearted but who will also hold you accountable instead of just telling you what you want to hear.
As the sign of the Twins, partnership comes naturally to you. But this year, you're learning important lessons about how to move from lust to trust. It's not just about the "high" of quick chemistry but building relationships that last for the long haul. That requires a level of risk that you'll finally be ready to take in 2019. Clear the space for high-vibe new people to enter your orbit!
Love & Relationships
Relationships turn serious but get spiced with a dash of adventure. Expansive Jupiter brings its optimistic influence to your partnership sectors all year. You could be attracted to someone wildly different from your usual "type," perhaps from another culture or a long-distance affair. This year also features two Libra full moons, which will infuse your passionate fifth house with a bonus double dose of mojo. Some relationships will be tested; from renewed vows to epic proposals to new long-term prospects, this is a year that could bring marriages, breakups, pregnancies, or major make-or-break moves.
Money & Career
Four of this year's change-making eclipses will activate your financial axis, bringing everything from job offers to joint investments to real estate opportunities. Explore ways you can merge your talents and resources for mutual gain. Dynamic duos are a prevailing theme, and you could ink a life-changing contract or explore a joint venture with a powerful partner. Stern Saturn may serve up a few hard-won lessons around long-term finances, pushing you to get serious about paying off debt and making more conscious choices for spending, saving, and earning.
Health & Wellness
As within, so without! In 2018, your well-being was emphasized by Jupiter's visit to your health sector. You may have cleaned up your diet, decluttered your life, and started moving more. In 2019, healthy living is more of an inside job, as radical Uranus starts a long trek through Taurus and your 12th house of holistic healing, closure, and spirituality. As you lighten your psychic and energetic load, your natural radiance returns. Say buh-bye to toxic people, energy vampires, and draining situations.
Family & Friends
The cast of characters you call friends has been shifting over the past couple of years, as eclipses in Leo and Aquarius brought fascinating folks into your orbit and helped you form a like-minded community. A final eclipse here in January could connect you to a few new kindred spirits, as will Uranus' final two months in Aries and your group activity zone, a transit that ends March 6. With the planets demanding balanced give-and-take from your relationships in 2019, you might do one more "edit" to your contact list. You don't have time to be anyone's unpaid therapist, audience, or sounding board. Surround yourself with people who are generous and openhearted but who will also hold you accountable instead of just telling you what you want to hear. (In other words, the definition of a true friend.)
Cancer 2019 Yearly Horoscope
This could be one of your healthiest years in over a decade.
While "green and clean" might be your M.O. for 2019, that doesn't mean you won't have fun. In fact, changing the world could become a serious adventure for you, Cancer. Your solo star is rising, and powerful partnerships can help bring your visionary ideas to new heights. With trailblazing Uranus entering your collaboration corner for eight years this March, it's all about teaming up with your tribe for a common cause.
Love & Relationships
Last year rebooted the romance for many Cancers, but settling down may not have been in the cards. In 2019, commitments take a more serious turn, as Saturn and Pluto shuttle through Capricorn and your partnership house, while three page-turning eclipses also touch down here. Your entire approach to relationships is getting a cosmic remix, as you figure out how to have love on YOUR terms and to balance "me" and "we." Relationships could be tested, and couples may spend time apart, perhaps due to heavy responsibilities or just a need for some space. Change can be unsettling, but in the long run, it can help you strengthen the foundation of your bond for the long haul.
Money & Career
Your career path could settle into a grounded groove starting this March, as disruptive Uranus ends an eight-year journey through Aries and your professional 10th house. Technology and working remotely could appeal as Uranus moves into Taurus until 2026, stoking your urge for freedom. With Jupiter in your service sector, you may look into "green" or wellness industries. Or you could take an interim "bridge job" while you return to school for a skill-building course or certification.
Health & Wellness
With adventurous Jupiter in your sixth house of well-being until December, this could be one of your healthiest years in over a decade. Explore new ways of eating, moving, and caring for your body. If you've been avoiding a nagging ache or living with discomfort, it's time to deal and heal. Not happy with your current caregivers? Jupiter can connect you to the perfect practitioners who will bring vitality back.
Family & Friends
Codependent no more! With independent Jupiter in your giving sixth house, it's time to stop playing the caretaker for grown-ups and focus on relationships that have a balanced give-and-take. Combine your social life with healthy pursuits: Take a walk or a bike ride instead of catching up over cocktails; look into volunteer tourism or wellness retreats abroad. A rare doubleheader of new moons in Libra will energize your domestic fourth house this year. You could move, expand your family, or deepen bonds with a female relative.
Leo 2019 Yearly Horoscope
With lucky Jupiter in your self-expression zone, fame could come calling.
Time to uplevel your game, Leo! With lucky Jupiter in your self-expression zone, fame could come calling. But even if you're not under the direct beams of the spotlight, you'll be recognized for your creativity and courage—and you're happy to be admired for these traits. With pioneering Uranus starting an eight-year visit to your professional zone, 2019 could take your work in a whole new direction.
Love & Relationships
Passion is on the rise as lucky Jupiter blazes through Sagittarius and your lusty fifth house of amour and glamour. New romantic adventures abound, either with your current love or some new paramours. With global Jupiter playing Cupid, sparks could fly with someone from another culture or country, and long-distance connections can heat up. For couples, a bucket-list vacation or two can get your blood pumping. Outspoken Jupiter helps you be direct about your desires and boosts your confidence—get ready to turn some heads without trying!
Money & Career
Changes: incoming! When side-spinning Uranus settles into Taurus and your career sector for eight years this March, your professional path could take a whole new plot twist. Leadership opportunities and new offers might come out of the blue. Don't get too comfortable in one place, Leo. With structured Saturn, potent Pluto, and three eclipses in Capricorn and your orderly sixth house, adopting new systems will keep you anchored. Don't try to do it all yourself; outsource to capable specialists and delegate whenever you can. With Jupiter in your expressive fifth house, fame could come calling. Don't be stuck doing grunt work when the camera crews arrive!
Health & Wellness
Health is a major theme in 2019, as regimented Saturn marches through Capricorn for the second full year, activating your wellness and fitness zone. With three pivotal eclipses landing in Capricorn, you may completely revamp your exercise and eating habits. Lucky Jupiter joins the party in December, which could get you excited to tackle a lifestyle change. When Saturn and Pluto align from December 20 on, an inside-out makeover may be underway. July's solar eclipse in your healing 12th house can help you chip away at an addictive pattern or adopt new techniques for healing. Meditation practice, anyone?
Family & Friends
Last year had a heavy emphasis on home and family, and you're probably feeling a bit of cabin fever as a result. In 2019, let others fend for themselves and take care of Numero Uno. Following your bliss will make you a better companion across the board—but people will have to jump on the Leo train if they want to enjoy the ride.
Virgo 2019 Yearly Horoscope
Cooking, nesting, and treating yourself like gold will bring back your inside-out glow.
Where do you feel a sense of "home," Virgo? Whether you move to a new address, discover a favorite vacation spot, or deepen your emotional bonds, 2019 finds you craving deeper roots. This year, connecting from the heart could bring luck and new adventure. Shake off your perfectionism. Remember: It's your authenticity that makes people fall in love with you, not a polished public persona. Luckily, iconoclastic Uranus is starting an eight-year visit to your outspoken ninth house this March, which will encourage you to go public with your wilder side. You'll also be inspired to take some big risks, like traveling to far-flung places or starting your own business.
Love & Relationships
Love is an area of learning and transformation in 2019, with structured Saturn, alchemical Pluto, three catalyzing eclipses, and (at the end of the year) Jupiter all in your fifth house of true love and passion. Bonds may be tested, but you'll become more emotionally resilient as you rise to any challenges. This year could bring a pregnancy or a move from the drama of infatuation into "mature love" that feels secure and satisfying in a different way. In March, unpredictable Uranus ends a 16-year shake-up of your committed relationship houses, which has made it hard to settle into a comfortable partnership groove—even for the happiest couples. Relief!
Money & Career
Career isn't your primary focus this year, as the planets move through the more personal parts of your chart. You will, however, be preoccupied with what makes you feel happy and emotionally secure—and that includes what you do for a living. One of your many talents could attract fame later in the year. Tempestuous Uranus leaves your eighth house of shared finances in March, not to return in your lifetime. If you've been on the fence about real estate or a major investment, whittling down debt or navigating financial fluctuations, things will start to level off. A July eclipse in your collaborative 11th house could bring an exciting teamwork opportunity or take one of your original ideas viral.
Health & Wellness
Self-care is the order of the day with abundant Jupiter in your nourishing and nurturing fourth house. Don't force yourself to be "on" because you'll crave more solitude and cozy downtime. Cooking, nesting, and treating yourself like gold will bring back your inside-out glow. You may also need to sort through some heavier emotions, but positive-thinker Jupiter could connect you to a life coach or mind-expanding workshop that reframes your perspective on the past. A Leo lunar eclipse on January 21 caps off a two-year series of changes around your health and wellness.
Family & Friends
Your closest ties are the main event this year as Jupiter brings major growth to your fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundations. This nostalgic phase is perfect for connecting with your roots or adding some new leaves to your family tree. It could be a nostalgic year for many Virgos that strengthens your bonds and gives you lots of opportunities to nest—perhaps even in a new home. Your relationship with your mother or a close female relative might evolve.
Libra 2019 Yearly Horoscope
As busy as you are, carve out time for soul-searching, as an eight-year phase of emotional and spiritual discovery will begin in March.
Got a message to spread? Shout it from the rooftops—and the social media feeds. This year will favor all forms of communication: teaching, writing, learning, and media-making. Your domestic sphere is also highly active, and you could travel between towns in search of a new neighborhood to call home. Your relationship with a female relative could go through an important growth phase, or you may need to learn how to set firm boundaries with loved ones. As busy as you are, carve out time for soul-searching, as an eight-year phase of emotional and spiritual discovery will begin in March.
Love & Relationships
Lead with your heart, Libra! The planets are concentrated in Capricorn and your sentimental, security-minded fourth house. While you may have a few self-protective or jealous flare-ups, you're also learning what you need to feel "safe" in a relationship. Skip the silver-tongued small talk and your habit of disarming with charm. This year, you'll crave bonds that are deep enough to go the distance. With progressive Uranus in your erotic eighth house, you might get experimental in the boudoir or explore an unconventional arrangement. Add to that healing Chiron in your partnership zone, and there could be sudden marriages (or breakups), but don't lose yourself to an all-consuming passion. A rare doubleheader of Libra full moons in March and April will spark your desire for independence and remind you to keep your own needs firmly in the equation.
Money & Career
Fire up the hype machine, Libra. You're emerging from a year of financial luck and growth in 2018, and now it's time to build buzz, spread a message, and share your brilliance with the wider world. Whether you're job hunting or launching an indie venture, starting locally or through word-of-mouth will bring your best opportunities. The spotlight could summon this spring as back-to-back Libra full moons in March and April boost your solo ventures. With planets packing into your foundational fourth house, security's also on your mind. Take concrete steps to build a nest egg and pay off debt. Unpredictable Uranus rocks your eighth house of windfalls, property, and joint ventures for the next seven years, so merging your superpowers with a super-partner might just yield an unexpected payoff.
Health & Wellness
Self-care is the order of the day, as planets cluster in your fourth house of emotional foundations and nurturing. Slow down and spend time in the "yin" energy field with regular bodywork, beauty treatments, and bonding. Keep your tank full by eating nourishing foods and getting all the support you need.
Family & Friends
With jovial Jupiter in your friendly third house until December, your social life is on fire! From party hosting to party-hopping, you'll be quite the butterfly in 2019. New friends from different backgrounds and walks of life could open your mind to inspiring viewpoints. A profusion of planets in Capricorn and your domestic zone could revolutionize your family ties, helping you establish clear boundaries or make important decisions around real estate, children, or putting down roots.
Scorpio 2019 Yearly Horoscope
This year brings an interesting mix of stability and surprises to your love life.
Your luckiest money year in over a decade is underway! Scorpio, you're in "builder" mode now, as 2019 brings a rush of productivity to your life. You could be offered a job with travel or relocation, or you might make some bold decisions to change your lifestyle. Shed outmoded habits and stick to simple and affirming routines. You'll become centered and confident, which could attract anything from a moneymaking opportunity to improved relationship prospects. Heads up: Prepare to attract (and be attracted to) people who are wildly different from your usual crowd. Friends who fearlessly flaunt their authenticity will inspire you to do the same.
Love & Relationships
This year brings an interesting mix of stability and surprises to your love life. Growth-inducing Jupiter in your second house of security helps you see the magic in the mundane. Sharing the little things can feel like an adventure, and single Scorpios may be drawn to someone they'd previously overlooked as "boring." But with radical changemaker Uranus in your relationship house, partnerships might be shaken, not stirred. You could be drawn to a wildly different type of person, or you might crave more autonomy in your ties. Even if you end up in something super-steady, you'll find a way to keep things from getting too predictable!
Money & Career
This could be one of your luckiest money years in over a decade, as abundant Jupiter visits Sagittarius and your second house of work and finances until December. You might relocate for a job, get a plum promotion, or start an entirely new career. But you can build a steady nest egg with consistent saving, conscious spending, and by putting a bit more away each week, no matter what your income. In January, a final Leo lunar eclipse may bring an exciting leadership opportunity or clarity around your path. A new series of Cancer/Capricorn eclipses could bring unexpected writing, teaching, or media projects.
Health & Wellness
In March, destabilizing Uranus exits your health and wellness zone, not to return again in your lifetime. Any fluctuations in your sleep, eating, or exercise cycles could taper off, and you'll find it easier to stick to routines. With disciplined Saturn in your mindful third house, pay attention to what you feed your head this year. As the saying goes, "thoughts become things," so keep the negative self-talk at bay with affirmations, personal growth workshops, and inspiring books and podcasts.
Family & Friends
The planets hold a cosmic convention in Capricorn and your social third house this year, which could bring new friendships and community involvement. You might immerse yourself in local events, perhaps taking an official role in your neighborhood or school district. With serious Saturn and transformational Pluto here, it's all about who you know, so be selective about the company you keep. Do your friends lift you up or drag you down? Distance yourself from the needy ones and surround yourself with go-getters.
Sagittarius 2019 Yearly Horoscope
Cliché as it may sound, your greatest love affair in 2019 might be with your own life.
Ready, set, reinvent! This could be one of your most exciting years in over a decade, as you embark on a fresh 12-year chapter. Shake off any heavy or disappointing vibes from 2018, which was a year filled with karmic lessons and possibly a few struggles. Now, as the stars press "go" on your passions, you can pursue your dreams in a more mature and sensible way. Instead of leaping without a parachute, you've learned to take chances without foolishly gambling. You've been working toward this sweet spot since 2014, and you've paid your dues. Enjoy the fruits of your labor, Sag!
Love & Relationships
Cliché as it may sound, your greatest love affair in 2019 might be with your own life. As your ruling planet, expansive Jupiter, returns to Sagittarius for the first time since 2007, an exciting year of new and novel experiences awaits. In March, unpredictable Uranus ends a dramatic eight-year run through your fifth house of love, which could bring more serenity and stability to all affairs of the heart. July's eclipse in Cancer ignites your eighth house of merging. You could meet a soul mate unexpectedly or make a permanent move, such as an engagement, pregnancy, or setting up a home together. With sturdy Saturn in your self-esteem sector for the second full year, you've been learning tough but crucial lessons about valuing yourself. This will lay the groundwork for a happy, healthy relationship, either with a new person or the one you're with!
Money & Career
Shoot for the moon and you might just hit an entire planet. With enterprising Jupiter in Sagittarius until December, fresh starts and novel ideas can go far. Prepare for a more public role and maybe a sleek style upgrade to go along with it. One of your trendsetting ideas may yield solid gold, as a plethora of planets commune in Capricorn and your fiscally savvy second house. Four eclipses on your money axis could bring a job change, a windfall, or an investment that starts to pay off. You may decide to buy or sell property this July. In December, when venturesome Jupiter joins the gang in Capricorn for a year, you could close out the decade with a solid nest egg.
Health & Wellness
New habits, new you! With changemaker Uranus settling into your sixth house of health and fitness, working out and eating clean could become new obsessions. From apps to fitness trackers to cutting-edge treatments, innovator Uranus draws you to the latest and greatest in wellness. Make a concerted effort to cut down stress by spending time in nature and trying meditation or breathing exercises.
Family & Friends
Your loved ones will have a hard time keeping up with you, as globe-trotting Jupiter in Sagittarius finds you zooming around instead of staying in one place. But that won't stop them from issuing some Oscar-worthy guilt trips, especially when Jupiter clashes with needy Neptune in your domestic sphere this January, June, and September. Make sure to give them quality time but not at the expense of your dreams and plans. You may need to "cut the cord" a bit with a relative who's overly dependent on you—or, if you're a parent, get some extra help.
Capricorn 2019 Yearly Horoscope
With growth-driven Jupiter in your healing 12th house, some deep inner work could be in order this year.
Who are you, anyway? That answer could change a few times over in 2019, as the planets strip away any false or outmoded layers of your personality. There are parts of your life that you've outgrown, and this is an important year to let those go. You're clearing the path for a totally new 12-year chapter of your life that will begin in December. With edgy Uranus starting an eight-year visit to your expressive fifth house this March, you might shock the world by revealing some bold new sides of yourself. Unleash your inner rock star or artiste—it's your turn to shine!
Love & Relationships
Soul mate alert! Lucky Jupiter in your 12th house of divine love and karma could bring a kindred spirit into your realm. You may also transition out of a relationship you've outgrown or reach new levels of depth and transparency with a longtime love. With experimental Uranus in your lusty and flamboyant fifth house, that "freaky streak" could come out to play. But with stern Saturn in your sign all year, you'll still need to keep firm boundaries and make smart long-term choices. The July 2 Cancer solar eclipse lights a wildfire in your committed relationship zone, giving you the urge to merge when you least expect it!
Money & Career
Time for a brand-new approach? Structured Saturn and transformational Pluto team up with three tide-turning eclipses in Capricorn this year, which could totally reset your career trajectory. Once adventurous Jupiter leaps into the Capricorn confab this December, you could be ready to take concrete actions on a solo project or to pursue a path that brings new levels of status and responsibility. A rare doubleheader of Libra full moons in March and April infuse your professional sector with passion and purpose. July's solar eclipse in your partnership house could spark a profitable alliance.
Health & Wellness
Slow down and tune in, Capricorn. With growth-driven Jupiter in your healing 12th house, some deep inner work could be in order this year. While you may shed a few tears or (finally) process some old wounds, you'll emerge shimmering from the inside out. Anchoring Saturn is also in Capricorn all year, slowing your roll. The fluid pace will give you time to find your groove without the stultifying pressure.
Family & Friends
Peace at Chateau Cap—at last? Disruptive Uranus ends an eight-year run through your domestic zone this March, helping you finally put down roots or get back in sync with your relatives. A female family member, perhaps your mother or a child, may have been especially tough to get along with. With Jupiter in your 12th house of surrender, you'll learn to accept the things (and people!) you can't change. Give up trying to save them, and opt for serenity! With a pileup of planets in Capricorn all year, focusing on your own dreams instead of other people's problems will be life-changing.
Aquarius 2019 Yearly Horoscope
With expansive Jupiter in your friendship and group activity zone until December, your social life is a bright spot of 2019.
New friendships and networking keep your world feeling fresh in 2019, as team spirit hits peak levels. Choose the company you keep carefully, as you're especially empathic and will soak up people's energy like a sponge. A spiritual or creative pursuit could turn into more than just a hobby, especially if you contribute your talents to a cause. Starting in March, you could search for a new home, invest in vacation property, or feel a surprising urge to expand your family, possibly through pregnancy or adoption.
Love & Relationships
Soul mate connection? With 2019's extreme cosmic activity in your 12th house of fantasy and illusions, a dreamy figure could play a central role in your life. But is this person the real deal or a messenger revealing a part of yourself that needs healing? They could be both. It could take serious reflection—and quite a few plot twists—before you can really tell. You've been recalibrating your romantic radar since February 2017, when an eye-opening eclipse series shook up your axis of "me" and "we." This January, the final installment, a total lunar eclipse, lands in your partnership house. For some Aquarians, a relationship could run its course—or it might go through one last test before evolving to a deeper and more authentic level.
Money & Career
With expansive Jupiter heating up your teamwork and tech house until December, the digital domain could be a prosperous playground. You might work remotely or develop an online venture. Get a cottage industry cooking when cyber-savvy Uranus enters your home sector for seven years in March. Investing in real estate or women-owned businesses could also pay off. Need an extra set of hands or an overall upgrade to Team Aquarius? July's solar eclipse in your sixth house of employees could deliver a dream assistant or a savvy service provider who helps life run like a well-oiled machine.
Health & Wellness
Healing is a huge theme this year as a plethora of planets sweep through Capricorn and your 12th house of mind-body-soul well-being. Emotional and spiritual transformations gain traction as you shed outmoded layers and patterns. This can be a powerful time for deep forgiveness work or to break addictive and codependent patterns. A solar eclipse in your fitness sector on July 2 could help you kick off a clean eating or exercise program. Pay special attention to "gut health," as the sixth house rules the digestive system.
Family & Friends
Collaborate for the win! With expansive Jupiter in your friendship and group activity zone until December, your social life is a bright spot of 2019. Widen your social circle and RSVP "yes" to inspiring events where you can network, learn, and commune with like-minded people. When unpredictable Uranus settles into your home and family sector for eight years this March, change could sweep through the most personal parts of your life. From a move to baby news to relatives in need, you'll be catching a few fastballs from the universe. All the more reason to rely on the support of your inner circle. In 2019, it truly takes a village.
Pisces 2019 Yearly Horoscope
With destabilizing Uranus making a permanent exit (whew!) from your money sector after eight unpredictable years, funds should start to stabilize.
Your default setting may not be #boss mode, but in 2019, you'll find the adventure in ambition! That doesn't have to mean power suits and boring board meetings (although there may be a few of those in your future). As a Pisces, you know how to create success with your signature stamp on it…and a heaping helping of compassion. Look forward to improved health and energy levels this year—and dynamic new friendships that inspire you to see the world through a new wide-angle lens.
Love & Relationships
Friendship is the basis for any lasting relationship, and with so many planets in your platonic 11th house, love takes a lighthearted leap. Couples will bond by socializing and entertaining as a duo. Single Pisces could find their match through mutual connections or online. But don't worry, you'll have a few peak moments to satisfy your inner romance-a-holic. March and April bring a rare doubleheader of full moons in Libra and your intimate, erotic eighth house. And in July, a Cancer solar eclipse beams into your passionate fifth house, sparking up a surprise summer love affair, magnifying mojo, or even heralding a pregnancy.
Money & Career
You're in it to win it! This could be your luckiest professional year in over a decade, as expansive Jupiter soars through your ambitious 10th house. What'll it be, Pisces: a new career path, a job with travel or relocation, or a promotion to a powerful leadership role? A plethora of planets in your tech sector could bring work with a startup or a gig that taps your humanitarian leanings. With destabilizing Uranus making a permanent exit (whew!) from your money sector after eight unpredictable years, funds should start to stabilize. But healing Chiron starts its own eight-year voyage through your financial house in February, so prepare to peel back a few emotional layers related to scarcity, security, and self-esteem. It's time to unblock your abundance, Pisces, and to step into a true sense of deserving.
Health & Wellness
The last two years have had their share of "health adventures" for many Pisces. These ups and downs came courtesy of a two-year eclipse series across your wellness axis that began back in February 2017. In January, a final lunar eclipse lands in Leo and your salubrious sixth house, helping you get the answers, treatment, or exercise-and-nutrition plan you've been waiting for. Even if you're in great shape with a clean bill of health, you might be inspired to go to the next level. And with adventurous Jupiter in your disciplined 10th house, you could be the surprising star of sunrise boot camp or the unlikely fitness fanatic crushing it at CrossFit. Working with a trainer or coach can yield life-changing results.
Family & Friends
Your social life is getting a massive makeover, as three planets and a trio of eclipses sweep through your friendship sector. You could end the year with a completely revamped contact list—and some impressive names on the roster to boot. Family might be a source of instability with unpredictable Uranus throwing curveballs into your domestic sector. Your relationship with your mother, a child, or a female relative may be especially challenging as one or both of you strives for greater independence. Authenticity (with a heaping helping of kindness) will get you through any growing pains.
