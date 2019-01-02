Here's Exactly What 2019 Has In Store For Your Zodiac Sign

Work hard, play hard—that's the Aries way, no matter what's happening in the stars. But in 2019, the planets are soaring through the top of your chart, pushing you to think big—and go even bigger. With healing Chiron entering Aries and disruptive Uranus finally exiting your sign in March (after eight long years!), you can gather your wits and channel big ideas into something that makes a lasting impact.

Love & Relationships

Although freedom is your biggest turn-on in 2019, love could get official with a person who makes your world feel full and expansive. A rare doubleheader of full moons in your committed relationship house could nudge you to get more serious. January’s Leo lunar eclipse pumps up the passion and brings a grand finale to a two-year eclipse cycle that's opened your heart to true love. For couples, this is a great year to travel, learn, and explore new interests together.

Money & Career

2019 is major for money and career! A pileup of Capricorn planets and eclipses will activate your 10th house of ambition and success. This could bring a new job, a leadership opportunity, or major recognition for your expertise. With tough Saturn and transformational Pluto here, you may have to pay a few dues before you nab that corner office suite. Patience and persistence, Ram! With Jupiter in your entrepreneurship sector, you might also develop your own startup biz. Revolutionary Uranus roots into Taurus and your money sector this March, which could bring a job curveball or a chance to make passive income through a tech-based venture.

Health & Wellness

Change your habits, change your life. Radical Uranus makes a long-term pivot into Taurus and your second house of routines, helping you design a lifestyle that aligns with your individual desires and needs. Getting out into nature, especially combined with travel, will revive your soul in 2019. With "wounded healer" Chiron entering Aries until 2026, you could engage in deep work around your identity and self-image. This may inform a desire to help others on their journey to love and accept themselves.

Family & Friends

With four eclipses in Cancer and Capricorn, your relationship with both of your parents, family of origin, and children could go through big shifts. A move or home sale is possible, especially near the July eclipse in Cancer. Two of this year's eclipses could even bring a pregnancy. While these lunar bursts make you crave deeper roots, Jupiter's in your travel sector until December, giving you itchy feet. Don't rush! If you're happy in your home, open your doors to new friends from different walks of life, or even consider a home swap for a couple of weeks with someone who lives abroad.