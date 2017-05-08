mindbodygreen

Close banner

6 Things You Need To Know Today (May 8)

Elizabeth Inglese
Former mbg Deputy Editor By Elizabeth Inglese
Former mbg Deputy Editor
Elizabeth Inglese is a writer living in San Fransisco, California. She earned her bachelor’s in english literature and cultures from Brown University and her master's in writing from The University of Southern California. She's the former Deputy Editor of mbg, and has also worked for Vogue, Architectural Digest, Bon Appetit, and Good Magazine covering food, health, and culture.
6 Things You Need To Know Today (May 8)

Photo by Stocksy

May 8, 2017 — 9:00 AM

1. Kids are alarmingly less active than ever.

New data shows the percentage of children ages 6 to 12 who were physically active three or more times a week dropped to a new low, under 25 percent. Jim Baugh, the founder of the nonprofit PHIT America, says the increase in inactivity among young people is a "health care time bomb." (USA Today)

2. This greenhouse is out of this world.

What will astronauts eat when they make it to Mars? The University of Arizona is building an 18-foot-long, 7-foot-wide lunar greenhouse designed to turn the carbon dioxide that astronauts breathe out into oxygen through plant photosynthesis. If the prototype is successful it could provide astronauts with a means of sustainable sustenance. (Mental Floss)

Article continues below

3. Yes, our phones are negatively affecting our relationships.

In a study of 175 men and women, 46 percent reported being "phone snubbed" by their partners. Those who reported higher levels of "phubbing" also experienced higher levels of relationship conflict. (NYT)

4. Is our time on earth shortening?

Stephen Hawking had previously predicted that humanity would need to find a new planet to call home in 1,000 years. Now, thanks to climate change and population growth, he's pushing that deadline to 100 years. (The Washington Post)

Article continues below

5. Psychedelics are making a comeback.

While drugs like LSD are typically associated with the 1960s, new research and advances in brain imaging are causing them to gain momentum in the scientific and medical community once again. Just last month, 2,500 people (neuroscientists, doctors, mycologists, and shamans alike) gathered in Oakland, California, to share their knowledge about psychedelics' healing potential. (Science of Us)

6. This 93-year-old yogi inspires us to keep moving.

Ronnie Arond began taking yoga classes 40 years ago at a Queens YMCA. Now the 93-year-old teaches yoga in the basement of her Queens home, using a mash-up of teaching styles she picked up along her journey. (NYT)

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Elizabeth Inglese
Elizabeth Inglese Former mbg Deputy Editor
Elizabeth Inglese is a writer living in San Fransisco, California. She earned her bachelor’s in english literature and cultures from Brown University and her master's in writing from...

More On This Topic

Healthy Weight

Eating A Late Dinner May Make It Harder To Burn Fat, New Study Finds

Abby Moore
Eating A Late Dinner May Make It Harder To Burn Fat, New Study Finds
Home

Packing Up: Here's How To Safely Move During The Pandemic

Emma Loewe
Packing Up: Here's How To Safely Move During The Pandemic
Love

Why You Might Want To Consider Holding Hands During Your Next Fight

Sarah Regan
Why You Might Want To Consider Holding Hands During Your Next Fight
Integrative Health

Why It's Important To Understand Your Immune System Personality

Jeffrey Bland, Ph.D.
Why It's Important To Understand Your Immune System Personality
Spirituality

4 Ways To Practice Radical Self-Acceptance & Why It's Not Complacency

Ryan Haddon
4 Ways To Practice Radical Self-Acceptance & Why It's Not Complacency
Integrative Health

Most Magnesium Supplements Mess With Your Gut But Not This One

Jessica Timmons
Most Magnesium Supplements Mess With Your Gut But Not This One

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Beauty

The 12 Best Clean & Natural Mascaras For Gorgeous Lashes In One Swipe

Alexandra Engler
The 12 Best Clean & Natural Mascaras For Gorgeous Lashes In One Swipe
Beauty

Painful Burns, Begone: 5 Derm-Approved Remedies To Soothe Sunburns

Jamie Schneider
Painful Burns, Begone: 5 Derm-Approved Remedies To Soothe Sunburns
Integrative Health

The 4 Stages Of Your Sleep Cycle & How To Wake Up During The Right One

Sarah Regan
The 4 Stages Of Your Sleep Cycle & How To Wake Up During The Right One
Integrative Health

The Different Types Of Vitamin D & Which One You Should Be Taking

Julia Guerra
The Different Types Of Vitamin D & Which One You Should Be Taking
Beauty

Sephora Pledges To Buy 15% Of Their Inventory From Black-Owned Brands

Jamie Schneider
Sephora Pledges To Buy 15% Of Their Inventory From Black-Owned Brands
Functional Food

Kale & Spinach Are Both Superfoods — But Which One Is Better For You?

Abby Moore
Kale & Spinach Are Both Superfoods — But Which One Is Better For You?
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/articles-may-8-2017-wellness-news-you-need-to-know

Your article and new folder have been saved!