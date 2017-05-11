These Are The Crystals You Need Before Starting Any Weight-Loss Journey

There are two versions of you when you are on a diet. There is the version who radiates with the self-confidence of having made a healthy decision for your body and life. And then, there is the other you—the one who lets the cravings do the talking. Even when you consciously understand that the withdrawal from fried goodies and sugary sweets can have toxic effects on your mood and personality, it’s hard to rein in the crazy when those cravings hit. Just recognizing the influence that these unhealthy foods have on you is reason enough to support your decision to leave them behind. But how do you avoid the pitfalls when detoxing leads you to frustrated breakdowns and makes a sugar-infused surrender appear more appetizing than ever? Like with all dieting, it’s about reprogramming.

You have programmed your mind and body to expect certain highs triggered by foods. When you remove those foods and thus those highs, your body is going to let you know that it’s time to feed the beast. Rather than submit to those urges, replace unhealthy highs with healthy ones. Meditation and exercise are better, longer-lasting alternatives to the quick rise and crash your energy gets from poor nutrition. To help in the reprogramming of these habits, crystals for weight loss will aid in establishing new patterns, elevate mind-over-matter mentality, and tame emotional responses so that you don’t wreak havoc on those around you during this time of transition.

The best crystals are those with a high-vibrational energy that is attuned to motivation, positivity, intention setting, breaking negative cycles, and bringing emotional stability. Using combinations of these stones will help bolster your diet’s success rate.