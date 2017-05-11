These Are The Crystals You Need Before Starting Any Weight-Loss Journey
There are two versions of you when you are on a diet. There is the version who radiates with the self-confidence of having made a healthy decision for your body and life. And then, there is the other you—the one who lets the cravings do the talking. Even when you consciously understand that the withdrawal from fried goodies and sugary sweets can have toxic effects on your mood and personality, it’s hard to rein in the crazy when those cravings hit. Just recognizing the influence that these unhealthy foods have on you is reason enough to support your decision to leave them behind. But how do you avoid the pitfalls when detoxing leads you to frustrated breakdowns and makes a sugar-infused surrender appear more appetizing than ever? Like with all dieting, it’s about reprogramming.
You have programmed your mind and body to expect certain highs triggered by foods. When you remove those foods and thus those highs, your body is going to let you know that it’s time to feed the beast. Rather than submit to those urges, replace unhealthy highs with healthy ones. Meditation and exercise are better, longer-lasting alternatives to the quick rise and crash your energy gets from poor nutrition. To help in the reprogramming of these habits, crystals for weight loss will aid in establishing new patterns, elevate mind-over-matter mentality, and tame emotional responses so that you don’t wreak havoc on those around you during this time of transition.
The best crystals are those with a high-vibrational energy that is attuned to motivation, positivity, intention setting, breaking negative cycles, and bringing emotional stability. Using combinations of these stones will help bolster your diet’s success rate.
Create crystal elixirs to make drinking water more fun!
When you’re dieting, especially if you are trying to cut out sugar, you are going to want to drink a lot of water. It will help to flush out toxins and rehydrate your body. Often a craving for sugar is actually your body signaling to you that it needs water. Enhance this hydration practice by creating crystallized water elixirs, depending on the type of intention you wish to evoke that day. We LOVE to use clear quartz or rose quartz in our elixirs. Hold your crystals in your hands, close your eyes, and visualize your goals and intentions for the day. See the crystals filling your body with loving pink and white light. Place them in a mason jar of filtered water and place them out in the sun for two to four hours to soak up the energy. Then, enjoy your crystal-infused water!
Top Tip: Don’t forget to sage your entire living space before and frequently during your shift to intentional eating. It’s important to clear the energy of the past and start to create a fresh space where new habits and intentions can form.
Incorporate your crystals into a yoga workout.
One method to try is to use a combination of crystals during your yoga workout. Yoga is great for transformational periods because it’s attention to breath diminishes the mind’s focus on unhealthy urges. In stabilizing your metabolism and bringing balance to both body and mind, it physically transforms you into a better self. Use crystals for light and positivity at the head of the mat. These will include selenite, for banishing all of the negativity that arises while detoxing, and fluorite, for a soothing transition from chaos into mental and emotional clarity. At the bottom of the mat, place crystals for stability: black onyx for energetic protection, a hematite for grounding, or black tourmaline for release.
Top Tip: During savasana (corpse pose), place an amethyst over the third eye to relieve stress and program this exercise, and all the natural highs that go along with it, into your new norm.
Meditate with crystals for motivation to keep you on track.
Another option is to meditate with crystals for motivation and reprogramming. A crystal combination that is especially suited to diet reinforcement is blue apatite, selenite, and sunstone:
Sunstone:
A crystal for empowerment, sunstone is great for looking past cravings and emotional outbursts and setting a new life plan.
Blue Apatite:
This gem will be a clutch in defeating moments of irritability that often arise while dieting. Not only will apatite deepen your meditation and determination, it will increase your manifestation capabilities.
Selenite:
Oftentimes, one of the hardest parts of creating a new healthy eating regime is the emotions that come up during the initial period, when your body is adjusting to the changes. Turn to selenite as your trusted friend to keep you moving forward. Each night, clear your energy and emotional body with the energy of selenite.
Top Tip: Meditate with these three crystals for weight loss by lying down and placing the selenite over your chest, sunstone at the solar plexus chakra, and hold a piece of blue apatite in each hand.
