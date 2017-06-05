8 Simple Arm-Toning Workouts That You Can Do Anywhere

If you've ever been to a barre class, you've probably experienced some sort of low-weight, high-rep training. As much fun as these classes are, in the summer months when everyone is traveling, it's nice to have workout moves you can take on the road, which is what I'm here to help you with.

Most barre classes utilize 1-, 2-, or 3-pound weights and use tiny movements called pulses to push your major muscle groups to failure (that sounds bad, but it's actually a good thing!).

In the beginning, these light weights feel like a walk in the park, but after 20 or more repetitions, your biceps, triceps, deltoids, and lats feel completely fatigued to the core. That point of discomfort is where the change happens. If you push yourself a little further with every workout, you should see an increase in lean muscle mass and improvements in the muscle tone of your upper body.

Low-weight, high-repetition training also helps you improve muscular endurance, or the ability of a muscle (or group of muscles) to repeatedly exert force against resistance. You can similarly improve your muscular endurance in activities like running or swimming.

Remember, muscle is more metabolically active tissue, which means muscle burns more calories at rest than nonmuscular tissue. So grab hand weights, water bottles, rocks, or the object of your choice and give this workout a try today.