Are You Accidentally Food-Shaming Yourself + Others?

Have you ever been out with a friend grabbing something to eat, poring over the menu and when you get ready to order, you begin to make excuses—out loud or to yourself—for what you want to choose?

"Oh, I did a really hard workout this morning so I earned this avo toast." Or another: "I haven’t really eaten much today so it’s OK for me to have this scone."

Whether you know it or not, you’ve just food shamed yourself. Food shaming is feeling like you shouldn’t have that scone even though you really want it because you’re afraid of what the person you're with might think or say, or need to justify a treat to yourself. After all, you are meant to be the healthy one, right?

Or perhaps even more annoying is when someone else does it to you. "Oh you’re going to eat that, are you? I didn’t think you ate gluten!" I’ve gotten this a few times, and I know firsthand how frustrating it is to hear.