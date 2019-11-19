Are 'Smart' Toilets The Future Of Wellness Technology?

The toilets essentially acted like personal lifestyle trackers. Next, the team plans to develop a toilet that can do these tests automatically. As Joshua Coon, one of the lead authors of the study (and also one of the two subjects in the pilot study), explained, "We know in the lab we can make these measurements...and we're pretty sure we can design a toilet that could sample urine." The real challenge, he says, is whether or not they can develop a smart toilet that's cheap enough to be used by the masses. "That's where this will either go far or not happen at all," he said. This could prove to be a big obstacle, as the machine (called a mass spectrometer) they used to analyze the urine costs upward of $300,000.

But if they could develop these toilets in a way that's replicable, it could change the way we track our health in a major way. It could be used to make sure the elderly are taking their prescription drugs properly, provide early warnings for bacterial and viral outbreaks, and be used to diagnose diseases earlier than we do now. Considering the fact that urine contains metabolic information that has been linked to more than 600 human conditions—including cancer, diabetes, and kidney disease—the possibilities are almost endless.

For now, though, we'll have to stick to our Fitbits and iPhones. And toilets will just be toilets.