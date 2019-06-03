Are 'Cellphone Spots' The New Sun Spots?

As we enter summer, the conversation (rightly!) turns to sun damage: How we are protecting ourselves? Are we are adequately shielding UVA rays? What ingredients might be doing more harm than good? And here's the problem: There's actually a lot we don't know about how the sun and light affect us and our skin. Up until this point, the research has really only focused on UVB and UVA, which, as we know, comes from the sun and does cause damage. But there's much more to the story, and that has to do with the visible light spectrum.

Light contains a full spectrum of wavelengths. (Mentally go back to school when you learned about color and wavelengths—that's going to come in handy here.) And light can come from the sun, lightbulbs—and since you are reading this, you are likely sitting in front of something that emits it right now: your computer or phone. Well, certain studies have shown that high-energy blue light is affecting our skin: specifically increasing pigment production in certain individuals. (You've likely already heard of people talking about increased production—they are commonly referred to sun spots or dark spots.) And since then, beauty brands have pushed out a slew of products targeting this concern.

And here's the problem: There's still a lot we don't know, some we do, and a lot of speculation. Here it is, broken down.