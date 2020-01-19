Aquarius is symbolized by the Water Bearer, and metaphorically, this star sign has a habit of bottling up feelings until the emotional cup runneth over. Then boom! Those suppressed feels come pouring out in a rush, taking everyone by surprise! During this solar cycle, it's important to do regular self-check-ins. While we may all want to be cool and unruffled, denying that things affect us is a recipe for a meltdown. Aquarius season isn't necessarily teary; in fact, if you focus on what's bugging you, you'll be able to deal with it from a place of cool objectivity. Since this sign rules the higher mind, breakthrough insights can come while meditating.

Also, don't ignore your own boundaries and instincts! Peer pressure, groupthink, and "going along to get along" may all hold sway during communal Aquarius season. Add in the experimental energy of this star sign and you might leap way too far out of your comfort zone. If that's the case for you, don't beat yourself up. But do take some quiet and gentle time to rest, recalibrate, and bring yourself back to center.