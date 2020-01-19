Your Aquarius Survival Guide Is In: Who's Ready To Embrace Their Weirdness?
All together now! January 20, 2020, marks the Sun's transition to revolutionary Aquarius, igniting a "power in numbers" phase that lasts until February 18. Future-forward Aquarius is the star sign of collaborations and technology, making Aquarius season prime time to unite around a common cause—both online and in real time.
The Sun visits a new zodiac sign every 30 days or so. During each "season" everyone feels the influence of the prevailing astrological energy. Here are seven ways to embrace the envelope-pushing camaraderie of Aquarius season between now and February 18:
1. Increase your party size.
Mix and mingle! Aquarius is the third of the zodiac's three ultra-social air signs. Its arrival lures us all out of hibernation for some winter socializing. While Gemini and Libra (the companion air signs) center around twinning and twosomes, Aquarius is the sign of large groups. Three is company, not a crowd; in fact, you might need to reserve the community table for gatherings. Good thing the more is the merrier under this Sun sign's influence! Find creative ways to commune, like renting a desk at a co-working space or joining an indoor sports league, ski club, book club, or industry networking group.
Do you work remotely—and alone? This can lead to mood-dipping isolation or winter blues. Get out among the people, even if you come armed with a laptop or files. There's no better time than Aquarius season to talk to an intriguing stranger—like that touring musician or social-impact entrepreneur checking in! Grab your laptop and to-go mug and see what an afternoon "staycation" can stir up!
2. Invest in the sharing economy.
Sharing truly is caring—for our neighbors, the planet, and our wallets—during Aquarius season. Maybe it's time to pool co-workers for a ride-share or to pay for a yoga teacher to teach twice-weekly lunchtime sessions at the office. Looking for a side hustle? Consider Airbnb-ing your place while you're traveling, doing a few Lyft shifts, or selling gently worn clothes on sites like Poshmark. If you need to hire someone for a small job, we can practically guarantee that there's an app for that. But if you live in an area where services are limited, consider starting up a Facebook group like the "Buy Nothing" freecycling communities where members can post about goods they are giving away; or an odd jobs page where neighbors can list their services or put up a "help wanted" notification.
3. Embrace the weird.
Aquarius' modern-day ruler is wonky Uranus, the planet that spins on its side due to a tilted axis. Where do you sail along an unconventional orbit? It's time to put your quirkiest ideas and offbeat style on display, and shamelessly. The beautiful paradox of this "One Love" star sign (an anthem written by Aquarius Bob Marley) is that it governs both community and originality.
Skip the matching team jerseys and embrace the "patchwork quilt" effect that comes from being part of an inclusive collective. And while you're at it, share your visionary ideas in casual conversation and on your feeds. Aquarius governs social media, and this zodiac season could unleash the next round of YouTubers, Instagram influencers, bloggers, and e-com mavens among us. If you are one of them, please don't follow the filtered flock! Find a creative way to put yourself on digital display. During this season, it's beneficial to stay open to radical ideas and cutting-edge collaborations. What starts as a "Wouldn't it be crazy if we...X?" conversation could turn out to be the next holographic eye shadow palette, hoverboard, or A.I. Smart Glasses. You never know!
4. Project manage your wild hares.
Make no assumptions! Aquarius energy might be a little bit "out there," but this star sign can pull off the wildest plan with a project manager's precision. Before Uranus was discovered by a strong enough telescope in 1781, the traditional ruler of Aquarius was taskmaster Saturn. Aquarius is also one of the four "fixed signs," along with Taurus, Leo, and Scorpio. These are the zodiac's stabilizers—the ones who take all our enthusiastic ideas and plug them into a legit plan with budgets and milestones and timelines. If you're dreaming up something edgy or world-changing, Aquarius season can also help you put a savvy production plan in place to bring it to life.
5. Activate your activism.
Since Aquarius rules society and collective action, politics and humanitarianism fall under its realm. Get involved in something that will have a positive impact on your community, especially for the people who might normally be ignored or underserved. Activism is heating up around the globe, and election results are becoming ever-more impactful on environmental and social justice. Aquarius season may call forth a new crop of candidates or inspire more folks to show up at city council meetings and State Senate buildings to hold their representatives responsible for protecting their rights.
Not sure where to start learning about world affairs? Check out sites like Daily Clout to get the top trending U.S. bills regarding topics you care about most. Or arm yourself with real facts about climate change at 350.org's Global Climate Movement or swear off meat for a month, a move that can positively affect the Earth. Set up a monthly donation to a cause you care about.
6. Don't bottle up your feelings.
Aquarius is symbolized by the Water Bearer, and metaphorically, this star sign has a habit of bottling up feelings until the emotional cup runneth over. Then boom! Those suppressed feels come pouring out in a rush, taking everyone by surprise! During this solar cycle, it's important to do regular self-check-ins. While we may all want to be cool and unruffled, denying that things affect us is a recipe for a meltdown. Aquarius season isn't necessarily teary; in fact, if you focus on what's bugging you, you'll be able to deal with it from a place of cool objectivity. Since this sign rules the higher mind, breakthrough insights can come while meditating.
Also, don't ignore your own boundaries and instincts! Peer pressure, groupthink, and "going along to get along" may all hold sway during communal Aquarius season. Add in the experimental energy of this star sign and you might leap way too far out of your comfort zone. If that's the case for you, don't beat yourself up. But do take some quiet and gentle time to rest, recalibrate, and bring yourself back to center.
7. Smarten up your electronics.
Aquarius is the zodiac's mad-scientist sign, the cosmic ruler of technology, science, and innovation. In fact, the symbol for Aquarius is two waves representing the current of electricity. Hey, maybe it's not a total coincidence that Thomas Edison was born under this star sign! If you're feeling behind the times, start to take stock: How energy-efficient are your current appliances and electronics? You don't have to convert to a SmartHouse or invest in solar panels. Small changes can not only reduce your bills but also make a positive contribution to the planet. For example, put devices to sleep at night and use energy-saving LED bulbs. Don't turn on the air conditioner unless you absolutely need to. Sealing drafts and insulating during the winter can go far in conserving wasted energy. If each of us does our small part, the collective result can resonate far and wide—and that sums of the spirit of Aquarius season!