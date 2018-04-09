Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

If you wake up on Sunday like a social butterfly ready to burst out of the cocoon, here's why: After three signal-jamming weeks, messenger Mercury snaps out of retrograde. Sweet relief! Since March 22, the communication planet has been backing up through fiery Aries, which brought deep bouts of self-reflection AND some aggressively stormy misunderstandings. If you lost your temper with the ones you love, stop justifying it. Sure, they may have pushed every one of your buttons and legit overstepped some bounds. But now, as Mercury corrects course, you'll be able to see past the smoke that's been pouring out of your ears. Make amends as needed!

Then again, this retrograde may have taught you that it's best to leave certain situations in the past. If you're ready to turn to a fresh page in your personal history, you can lean into the annual new moon in Aries that arrives later on Sunday. These moonbeams reset the lunar "clock," bringing a refreshing perspective on, basically, everything! If leaving the past in the past means moving away from people and situations that aren't in your best interest, so be it. Or maybe you just put them on ice for a while as you fearlessly explore the new. Aries is the first sign of the zodiac—daring and impulsive. This is one of the best times of the year for starting a new solo project or striking out on an independent (and spontaneous!) path. Circle September 24—the date of the corresponding FULL moon in Aries—to achieve any personal milestones that you begin reaching for this Sunday. But for the time being, think "limitless possibilities!"

