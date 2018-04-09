Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?
On Wednesday, Venus trines Mars and brings a wave of planning and excitement.
Set your system software to swoon mode! This Wednesday, April 11, cosmic lovebirds Venus and Mars dance a sultry samba as they flow into a sensual trine—an auspicious 120-degree angle that gets everything moving just a little bit faster. This heavenly hybrid will definitely be scintillating! But since both planets are grooving through grounded earth signs, their combined effect can also increase security and stability. Venus is in Taurus while Mars is in Capricorn—two zodiac signs that are all about planning and building for the future. (And maybe leaving a legacy to support the generations to come.)
Sounds a little heavy, yeah? Well, it doesn't have to be. Creating a solid foundation for our important relationships can help us relax and feel supported. And once we trust in that, we can be a whole lot lighter on our feet. Nebulous dating situations will demand honest labeling near Wednesday. Don't be shy about initiating conversations to the tune of, "So, what exactly ARE we doing here anyway, love?" With Mars buoying courage and Venus providing diplomacy, these will lead to a heartwarming level of honesty—and intimacy. Even the free spirits who are staunchly committed to living "la vie boheme" should still think about healthy boundaries. For example, no messing around with people who will get hooked on you and, subsequently, heartbroken; or a pledge to always be up-front about your no-strings-attached M.O. And, spoiler alert: There are two more Venus-Mars trines in 2018, on August 7 and November 9. The difference? These will be soaring air trines as Venus will be in Libra and Mars in Aquarius. That's all the more reason to get solid roots in the ground now and prepare for two more successful, loving liftoffs later this year!
On Sunday, Mercury snaps out of retrograde and brings some much-needed order. At the same time, the new moon will refresh our perspective.
If you wake up on Sunday like a social butterfly ready to burst out of the cocoon, here's why: After three signal-jamming weeks, messenger Mercury snaps out of retrograde. Sweet relief! Since March 22, the communication planet has been backing up through fiery Aries, which brought deep bouts of self-reflection AND some aggressively stormy misunderstandings. If you lost your temper with the ones you love, stop justifying it. Sure, they may have pushed every one of your buttons and legit overstepped some bounds. But now, as Mercury corrects course, you'll be able to see past the smoke that's been pouring out of your ears. Make amends as needed!
Then again, this retrograde may have taught you that it's best to leave certain situations in the past. If you're ready to turn to a fresh page in your personal history, you can lean into the annual new moon in Aries that arrives later on Sunday. These moonbeams reset the lunar "clock," bringing a refreshing perspective on, basically, everything! If leaving the past in the past means moving away from people and situations that aren't in your best interest, so be it. Or maybe you just put them on ice for a while as you fearlessly explore the new. Aries is the first sign of the zodiac—daring and impulsive. This is one of the best times of the year for starting a new solo project or striking out on an independent (and spontaneous!) path. Circle September 24—the date of the corresponding FULL moon in Aries—to achieve any personal milestones that you begin reaching for this Sunday. But for the time being, think "limitless possibilities!"
