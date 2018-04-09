mindbodygreen

Close banner
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

Photo by Guilherme Stecanella

April 9, 2018

On Wednesday, Venus trines Mars and brings a wave of planning and excitement.

Set your system software to swoon mode! This Wednesday, April 11, cosmic lovebirds Venus and Mars dance a sultry samba as they flow into a sensual trine—an auspicious 120-degree angle that gets everything moving just a little bit faster. This heavenly hybrid will definitely be scintillating! But since both planets are grooving through grounded earth signs, their combined effect can also increase security and stability. Venus is in Taurus while Mars is in Capricorn—two zodiac signs that are all about planning and building for the future. (And maybe leaving a legacy to support the generations to come.)

Sounds a little heavy, yeah? Well, it doesn't have to be. Creating a solid foundation for our important relationships can help us relax and feel supported. And once we trust in that, we can be a whole lot lighter on our feet. Nebulous dating situations will demand honest labeling near Wednesday. Don't be shy about initiating conversations to the tune of, "So, what exactly ARE we doing here anyway, love?" With Mars buoying courage and Venus providing diplomacy, these will lead to a heartwarming level of honesty—and intimacy. Even the free spirits who are staunchly committed to living "la vie boheme" should still think about healthy boundaries. For example, no messing around with people who will get hooked on you and, subsequently, heartbroken; or a pledge to always be up-front about your no-strings-attached M.O. And, spoiler alert: There are two more Venus-Mars trines in 2018, on August 7 and November 9. The difference? These will be soaring air trines as Venus will be in Libra and Mars in Aquarius. That's all the more reason to get solid roots in the ground now and prepare for two more successful, loving liftoffs later this year!

On Sunday, Mercury snaps out of retrograde and brings some much-needed order. At the same time, the new moon will refresh our perspective.

If you wake up on Sunday like a social butterfly ready to burst out of the cocoon, here's why: After three signal-jamming weeks, messenger Mercury snaps out of retrograde. Sweet relief! Since March 22, the communication planet has been backing up through fiery Aries, which brought deep bouts of self-reflection AND some aggressively stormy misunderstandings. If you lost your temper with the ones you love, stop justifying it. Sure, they may have pushed every one of your buttons and legit overstepped some bounds. But now, as Mercury corrects course, you'll be able to see past the smoke that's been pouring out of your ears. Make amends as needed!

Then again, this retrograde may have taught you that it's best to leave certain situations in the past. If you're ready to turn to a fresh page in your personal history, you can lean into the annual new moon in Aries that arrives later on Sunday. These moonbeams reset the lunar "clock," bringing a refreshing perspective on, basically, everything! If leaving the past in the past means moving away from people and situations that aren't in your best interest, so be it. Or maybe you just put them on ice for a while as you fearlessly explore the new. Aries is the first sign of the zodiac—daring and impulsive. This is one of the best times of the year for starting a new solo project or striking out on an independent (and spontaneous!) path. Circle September 24—the date of the corresponding FULL moon in Aries—to achieve any personal milestones that you begin reaching for this Sunday. But for the time being, think "limitless possibilities!"

Check out what else is in store for us this April here.

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
Become the master of your own destiny and create real, meaningful change in your life with this out-of-this-world course taught by the amazing AstroTwins.
View the class
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Spirituality

Ayurveda In 2020: Why This 5,000-Year-Old Practice Is Still As Relevant As Ever

Julia Guerra
Ayurveda In 2020: Why This 5,000-Year-Old Practice Is Still As Relevant As Ever
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"
Functional Food

25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough

Abby Moore
25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Beauty

You've Heard Of Micellar Water Before, But Do You Know What It is?

Alexandra Engler
You've Heard Of Micellar Water Before, But Do You Know What It is?
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/april-9-15-2018-horoscope

Your article and new folder have been saved!