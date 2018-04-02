Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

And in case you're STILL not clear about what and who is right for your future, Sunday's quarter moon in Capricorn brings one more round of wisdom. These balancing moonbeams call for moderation. Have you raised the bar so damn high that you give yourself a nosebleed every time you reach for it? Rome wasn't built in a day, and your personal Nirvana needn't be either. But if you're coasting, this lunar lift lays down the gauntlet. Push yourself toward your edge. The challenge will actually make life a whole lot more exciting. While you don't have to go to extremes (this is an equalizing quarter moon, after all), let go of the comfort of last week's full moon in Libra as you stretch toward NEXT week's new moon in empowered, self-authorized Aries. It's not about competing with others but more about achieving YOUR personal best.

