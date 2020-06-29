New Study Shows Astaxanthin Can Improve Heart Health & Exercise Performance

If you're familiar with astaxanthin—you know, that powerful antioxidant that gives salmon their pink color—perhaps you file it under skin health; after all, ingesting antioxidants can help manage oxidative stress in your body, which contributes to a host of skin care woes (think wrinkles, loss of collagen, and decreased moisture). And because the free-radical-fighting effect of astaxanthin is up to 1,000 times higher than that of many of its fellow antioxidants, no wonder it's been crowned "King of the Carotenoids" by many health experts.*

But there's another reason astaxanthin tops our list of antioxidants: A new study on astaxanthin supplementation found that the antioxidant does suppress oxidative stress, yes, but that suppression also benefits cardiovascular health and exercise performance. How? Allow us to explain.