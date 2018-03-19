mindbodygreen

Americans' No. 1 Relaxation Ritual Isn't What You Think

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
Photo by Daniel Kim Photography

March 19, 2018 — 9:10 AM

According to a new survey by Sleep Cycle, an alarm app that tracks users' sleep patterns, Americans are strong proponents of nightly teatime.

By studying 1,004 U.S. adults, the app found that people are most likely to reach for a cup of tea when they need to relax before bed. 21 percent of participants would reach for a calming herbal blend over vices like melatonin or dessert during a restless night. Twenty-eight percent of people pair this ritual with the drumming up of a white noise machine, 26 percent of them take a hot bath; and 21 percent read a relaxing book in bed.

This small study speaks to a national commitment to a solid night's rest, with 27 percent of Americans saying they would give up social media if it meant consistently getting eight hours of quality sleep. In keeping with mindbodygreen's prediction that sleep optimization would peak it 2018, this further proves that the masses are continuing to adopt routines that promote the restful sleep that is so essential to our overall wellness.

Haven't perfected your nightly wind-down routine yet? Check out how a sleep expert lulls herself to bed every night, and peep how these 7 yogis unwind before bed.

