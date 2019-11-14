If you're getting your recommended seven to eight hours of sleep each night but feel like you're still not waking up rejuvenated, you're not alone. A new study from Iowa State University has found that we're not just sleeping less, we're sleeping worse.

The study, published in Sleep Health, more specifically found that people are increasingly having trouble falling asleep and staying asleep throughout the night.

“We can’t seem to think or even love properly without sufficient sleep,” said Zlatan Krizan, PsyD, who worked on the project, "so it's really important that we understand what is happening with sleep in the United States."

Using data from the Centers for Disease Control National Health Interview Survey, the study reviewed how sleep has changed for Americans, seeking to look at a broader picture of sleep patterns and health by focusing on sleep quality.

Considering data from a five-year period from 2013 to 2017, the researchers found two notable shifts with implications for sleep quality: 1.43% more people reported having trouble falling asleep at least one night per week and 2.7% more people reported having trouble staying asleep at least one night per week.

Though small percentages, when applied to the overall population of the United States the numbers are more staggering, implying that over 5 million people are struggling with one of these sleep troubles.

The CDC survey has included questions about sleep quality since 2012, and the researchers were conscious of using data from a group that represented the larger population by taking into account age and other factors.